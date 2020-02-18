Family calendar: Feb. 19-26 Kids Dream films, Dog Expo, Flea Market, Nearby Robotic Expo, Family Concerts & Pancake Feed

Kids' night at Screamers Family Restaurant — 5-9 p.m. Tuesdays. Dinner and listen to childhood tunes performed by the staff, kids 10 and under eat free with adult purchase, free parking for two hours in local parking garages, 803 Q St. Screamersdining.com or 531-500-2550.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Movies on the Big Screen: Mueller Planetarium — 10 a.m. Saturday, "The Little Star That Could,"; 11 a.m. "We are Stars," noon. Saturday, "Super Volcanoes," 1 p.m. Saturday, "Big Red Sky Tour," 4 p.m. Sunday. "We Are Stars." Tickets may be purchased at the front desk up until 10 minutes before showtime or by calling in advance to 402-472-2637, 645 N. 14th St. Museum.unl.edu/planetarium

Sensory storytime at Gere Library — 9:15-10:15 a.m. Saturdays, through- Feb. 22. These sessions are designed for ages 2-8 and are open for all kids, especially kids who have trouble sitting still. Kids will be engaged in activities that involve movement, music, stories and play; parent participation is required. To request special accommodations and get more information email Diane Vanek at d.vanek@lincolnlibraries.org, 2400 S. 56th St.