Family calendar: Feb. 19-26 Kids Dream films, Dog Expo, Flea Market, Nearby Robotic Expo, Family Concerts & Pancake Feed

Events
All-you-can-eat Pancake Feed: Order of Eastern Star 320 — 8-11 a.m. Saturday. $6 (adults); $3 (kids 10 and under); free (kids 2 and under); menu is pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage links, juice, coffee and milk, 4641 Cooper Avenue. More details: Martha Cabieles, 402-601-5201.
Barnes & Noble storytime and activities: Celebrating Dr. Suess at 2 locations: — 11 a.m. Saturday. 2910 Pine Lake Road. Barnesandnoble.com/store/2939 or 402-421-7979; also 11 a.m., 5150 O St. Barnesandnoble.com/store/2535 or 402-466-7122.
Craft social night: Makit Takit — 6 p.m. Thursdays. Families, bring own project and socialize while making your craft, bring own food, drink, free, 4720 Prescott Ave. 402-483-4232. Makittakit.com
Family crafts at Cosmic Eye Brewing — 1-4 p.m. Sundays. Enjoy doing a new craft project each week, free with purchase, 6800 P St.
Family dance party Let's Glow Crazy: Copple Family YMCA — 5:30-7 p.m. Friday. Families are invited to glow while dancing, glow necklaces and snacks provided, be sure to wear clothing that you will glow in, white or neon is best to wear, free, members; $12 adult, non-member; $7 seniors, non-member; $5 kids, non-member, 570 Fallbrook Blvd., Suite 210. Ymcalincoln.org/copple-family-dance-party
Free evening Thursdays: Morrill Hall — 4:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday and Feb. 27. Exhibits and activities for the whole family to enjoy, free admission, planetarium not included, 645 N. 14th St. Museum.unl.edu
H20 Today: Morrill Hall — 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays; 9:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursdays; Sundays, 12:30-4:30 p.m. Newest exhibit highlighting the role of water both globally and locally, sponsored by the Smithsonian Institution, interactive stations, general admission, 645 N. 14th St. Museum.unl.edu
Hyde Memorial Observatory — 7-10 p.m. Saturdays. Free, 3701 S. 70th St. Hydeobservatory.info
Indiexplore at Indigo Bridge Books — 10 a.m. Fridays. Listen to a book and hands-on activity, free event, 701 P St.
I Love My Dog Expo: Lancaster Event Center — 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. Two days of entertainment, games, training demos and shopping. Vendors including veterinarians, boarding and grooming facilities and more, proceeds benefiting Domesti-PUPS, $10 (adults); free (kids under 10 and dogs), 4100 N. 84th St. Lancastereventcenter.org
Kids Dream Winter film "Playmobil" — 10 a.m. Fridays-Sundays. Movie is $3, popcorn and drinks are $2.75; Visit an American Family Insurance Agency or the Kids Dream website and get free tickets at AmFam.com/KidsDream, Lincoln Grand Theater, 1101 P St. Marcustheatres.com or 402-323-6721.
Kids' night at Screamers Family Restaurant — 5-9 p.m. Tuesdays. Dinner and listen to childhood tunes performed by the staff, kids 10 and under eat free with adult purchase, free parking for two hours in local parking garages, 803 Q St. Screamersdining.com or 531-500-2550.
Movies on the Big Screen: Mueller Planetarium — 10 a.m. Saturday, "The Little Star That Could,"; 11 a.m. "We are Stars," noon. Saturday, "Super Volcanoes," 1 p.m. Saturday, "Big Red Sky Tour," 4 p.m. Sunday. "We Are Stars." Tickets may be purchased at the front desk up until 10 minutes before showtime or by calling in advance to 402-472-2637, 645 N. 14th St. Museum.unl.edu/planetarium
Sensory storytime at Gere Library — 9:15-10:15 a.m. Saturdays, through- Feb. 22. These sessions are designed for ages 2-8 and are open for all kids, especially kids who have trouble sitting still. Kids will be engaged in activities that involve movement, music, stories and play; parent participation is required. To request special accommodations and get more information email Diane Vanek at d.vanek@lincolnlibraries.org, 2400 S. 56th St.
Sunday with a Scientist: Science of hearing — 12:30-3 p.m. Sunday. Visitors can learn what parts of the brain are in charge of processing different sounds and how to protect ears from noise-induced hearing loss, play a computer based game about hearing speech, sound, noise and more, regular admission, Morrill Hall, 645 N. 14th St. Museum.unl.edu
Table Tennis at Belmont Recreation Center — 5-9 p.m. Sundays. Families are invited, first visit is free, $3 adults and kids, 1234 Judson St. lincoln.ne.gov/city/parks/belmont
Wednesdays at the Well — 5-6 p.m. Wednesdays. Catered meal, $6 adults, $4 kids; 6-6:30 p.m. worship; 6:45-7:30 p.m. faith classes for kids (age 2 to grade 5), parenting class, women's Bible study, Sheridan Lutheran Church, 6955 Old Cheney Road. Register: Sheridanlutheran.org/ministries/Wednesdays-the-well
Wednesday night live family event — 5 p.m. Wednesdays. $6 dinner in Pilgrim Hall; 6:45-7:30 p.m. Adult and kid programs, infant and toddler care and programs for K-5 during the sessions, First-Plymouth, 2000 D St. Register: addie@firstplymouth.org, walk-ins welcome. More details: Firstplymouth.org or 402-476-7565.
Winterfest Flea Market & Antique Show: Lancaster Event Center — 8 a.m.- 5 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday; Family shopping extravaganza with 225 unique vendors,$4 (adults); free (kids 12 and under), 4100 N. 84th St. Lancastereventcenter.org
Family Concerts
Russian Dances: Lied Center for the Performing Arts — 7:30 p.m. Saturday. The Lincoln Youth Symphony Clark Potter, director, joins the Lincoln's Symphony Orchestra, Ed Polochick, director, in a side-by-side performance of Rimsky-Korsakov’s colorful and brilliant Capriccio Espagnol, $15-$35 (adults); $5 (kids), 301 N. 12th St. Lincolnsymphony.com or 402-476-2211.
The Composer is Dead: Rogers Center for Fine Arts at Wesleyan — 2 p.m. Sunday. 1 p.m. Arrive an hour early for activities including crafts, face painting, instrument petting zoo, $10 (adults); $5 (kids), O'Donnell Auditorium, 50th and Huntington Avenue. Lincolnsymphony.com or 402-476-2211.
Save the Date
LINPEX Stamp Show 2020 — 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Feb. 29. Eight stamp dealers, free evaluations, United States Postal Service booth, Boy Scout Merit Badge support, beginner stamp collecting table, stamps by the bucket and more, free admission and parking, Country Inn & Suites, 5353 N. 27th St. More information: questions@lincolnstampclub.org or lincolnstampclub.org
Nearby
Nebraska Robotics Expo: Strategic Air Command — 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday. 8:30 a.m. Opening ceremonies, lower Atrium, SAC museum. Following the ceremony everybody is invited to play. Enjoy two robotics competitions between the CEENBoT Robotics Showcase and the First LEGO League, throughout the day. Hands-on activities including CEENBoT bowling, putt-putt, plinkbot, precision driving and more, see website for complete schedule at neroboticsexpo.unl.edu, 28210 west Park Highway, Ashland. SACMuseum.org or 402-944-3100.