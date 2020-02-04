Family calendar: Feb. 5-12 Dinosaurs & Disasters, Father-Daughter dance, Lunar New Year, Nebraska Home Builders Show

Movies on the Big Screen: Mueller Planetarium — 10 a.m. Saturday, "The Little Star That Could,"; 11 a.m. "We are Stars," noon. Saturday, "Super Volcanoes," 1 p.m. Saturday, "Big Red Sky Tour," 4 p.m. Sunday. "We Are Stars." Tickets may be purchased at the front desk up until 10 minutes before showtime or by calling in advance to 402-472-2637, 645 N. 14th St. Museum.unl.edu/planetarium

Nebraska Builders Home and Garden Show — 1-9 p.m. Friday;10 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, $8 adults; $7 when you bring a non-perishable food item for the Lincoln Food Bank; free for kids 12 and under, Lancaster Event Center, 4100 N. 84th St. Lancastereventcenter.org.

Oh Snap Science: Lincoln Children's Museum — 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays. 10-20 minute demonstration engaging kids in a range of scientific subjects and encourage kids to ask questions, free with museum membership or admission, 1420 P St. More information: 402-477-4000.