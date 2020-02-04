Family calendar: Feb. 5-12 Dinosaurs & Diasters, Father-Daughter dance, Lunar New Year, Nebraska Home Builders Show

Events
Barnes & Noble Storytime and activities, 2 locations: Always More Love — 11 a.m. Saturday. Enjoy the interactive book that shows us how love grows for our dearest friends and family, hands-on activity following book reading, 2910 Pine Lake Road. Barnesandnoble.com/store/2939 or 402-421-7979; also 11 a.m., 5150 O St. Barnesandnoble.com/store/2535 or 402-466-7122.
Clothing Closet: Carol M. Yokum Family Resource Center — 8 a.m.-noon; also 1-5 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, bring your own bags or totes to take home items, Family Resource Center, 4621 N.W. 48th St.
Craft Fair — 9 a.m.- 1 p.m. Saturday. Craft items, food and beverages for purchase, proceeds benefiting the community meals program, free admission, Connection Point Church, 1333 N 33rd St.
Craft social night: Makit Takit — 6 p.m. Thursdays. Families, bring own project and socialize while making your craft, bring own food, drink, free, 4720 Prescott Ave. 402-483-4232. Makittakit.com
Disney’s Enchanted Tales series featuring “Sleeping Beauty” — Friday-Sunday. See a Disney classic movie, $6, call 402-323-6721 for show times, Lincoln Grand Theater, 1101 P St. Marcustheatres.com
Dinosaurs & Disasters — 9:30 a.m-4:30 p.m. Saturday. Discover technologies used to study Earth’s weather and climate, learn how paleontologists help protect and repair fragile fossils, investigate a geologist field camp, interact with scientists from UNL at 20 engaging stations, , Museum of Natural History, 645 N. 14th St.
Father-Daughter dance: Northeast YMCA — 6:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday. All ages of fathers and daughters are welcome get dressed up in your best attire, joining in dancing and spending quality time together, $7 members; $15 non-members, 2601 N. 70th St. Register: ymcalincoln.org.
Family crafts at Cosmic Eye Brewing — 1-4 p.m. Sundays. Enjoy doing a new craft project each week, free with purchase, 6800 P St.
Free evening Thursdays: Nebraska History Museum — 4:30-8:30 p.m. Feb. 6, Feb. 13, Feb. 20 and Feb. 27. Exhibits and activities for the whole family to enjoy, free admission, Planetarium not included, 645 N. 16th St.
H20 Today: Nebraska History Museum — 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays; Thursdays, 9:30 a.m.-8 p.m.; Sundays, 12:30-4:30 p.m. Newest exhibit, highlighting the role of water both globally and locally, organized by the Smithsonian Institution, interactive stations, general admission, 645 N. 14th St. History.nebraska.gov/museum
Hyde Memorial Observatory — 7-10 p.m. Saturdays. Programs about astronomy and space exploration, view our universe through three different telescopes, free, 3701 S. 70th St. Hydeobservatory.info
Indiexplore at Indigo Bridge Books — 10 a.m. Fridays. Hear from a speaker, listen to a book and hands-on activity, free event, 701 P St.
Kids' night at Screamers Family Restaurant — 5-9 p.m. Tuesdays. Dinner and listen to childhood tunes performed by the staff, kids 10 and under eat free with adult purchase, free parking for two hours in local parking garages, 803 Q St. Screamersdining.com or 531-500-2550.
Lincoln Stars vs. Omaha Lancers Rivalry Night — 7:05-10:05 p.m. Friday. $16, Watch the competition, enjoy themed drinks, be a part of history in the making, watching the Lincoln Stars hockey player who will be selected to go to the National Hockey League, Ice Box, 1800 State Fair Park Drive.
Lunar New Year Celebration: Lancaster Event Center — 1-4 p.m. Asian culture, live music, traditional art performances, hand-on cultural activities, gun games, health screenings, free, 4100 N. 84th St.
Movies on the Big Screen: Mueller Planetarium — 10 a.m. Saturday, "The Little Star That Could,"; 11 a.m. "We are Stars," noon. Saturday, "Super Volcanoes," 1 p.m. Saturday, "Big Red Sky Tour," 4 p.m. Sunday. "We Are Stars." Tickets may be purchased at the front desk up until 10 minutes before showtime or by calling in advance to 402-472-2637, 645 N. 14th St. Museum.unl.edu/planetarium
Nebraska Builders Home and Garden Show — 1-9 p.m. Friday;10 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, $8 adults; $7 when you bring a non-perishable food item for the Lincoln Food Bank; free for kids 12 and under, Lancaster Event Center, 4100 N. 84th St. Lancastereventcenter.org.
Oh Snap Science: Lincoln Children's Museum — 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays. 10-20 minute demonstration engaging kids in a range of scientific subjects and encourage kids to ask questions, free with museum membership or admission, 1420 P St. More information: 402-477-4000.
Sensory storytime at Gere Library — 9:15-10:15 a.m. Saturdays. Through- Feb. 22. These sessions are designed for ages 2-8 and are open for all kids, especially kids who have trouble sitting still. Kids will be engaged in activities that involve movement, music, stories and play, parent participation is required. To request special accommodations and get more information email Diane Vanek at d.vanek@lincolnlibraries.org, 2400 S. 56th St.
Table Tennis at Belmont Recreation Center — 5-9 p.m. Sundays. Families are invited, first visit is free, $3 adults and kids, 1234 Judson St. lincoln.ne.gov/city/parks/belmont
Wednesdays at the Well — 5-6 p.m. Wednesdays. Catered meal, $6 adults, $4 kids; 6-6:30 p.m. worship; 6:45-7:30 p.m. faith classes for kids (age 2 to grade 5), parenting class, women's Bible study, Sheridan Lutheran Church, 6955 Old Cheney Road. Register: Sheridanlutheran.org/ministries/Wednesdays-the-well.
Wednesday night live family event — 5 p.m. Wednesdays. $6 dinner in Pilgrim Hall; 6:45-7:30 p.m. Adult and kid programs, infant and toddler care and programs for K-5 during the sessions, First-Plymouth, 2000 D St. Register: addie@firstplymouth.org, walk-ins welcome. More details: Firstplymouth.org or 402-476-7565.