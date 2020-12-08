Heritage League of Women's Holiday of Trees — Wednesday-Dec. 30. View uniquely decorated Christmas trees from your home. The trees will be displayed on a website, Facebook and possibly in a window display. More information: TheHeritageLeagueofLincoln.org.

"Kids night out": Cooper, Copple and Fallbrook YMCAs — 5-7:30 p.m. Dec. 18. Parents enjoy a date night while kids are having fun at the YMCA, every third Friday of the month, make a reservation for staff to plan ahead; Cooper, 6767 S. 14th St., 402-323-6400; Copple, 8700 Yankee Woods Drive, 402-327-0037; Fallbrook, 700 Penrose Drive, 402-323-6444. Register: Ymcalincoln.org/programs/child-care-parties-rentals/kids-night-out.

Lincoln Children's Museum candy-house kits contest — 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Parents can pick up your candy-house kits ready for kids to decorate. Purchase your kit, pick it up curbside, take a photo and share it on Facebook by 11:59 p.m. Dec. 31 to win a prize, 1420 P St. Museumtoystore.squarespace.com/shop/p/candy-house-kit.

Saturdays at Prairie Pines — 9 a.m.-5 p.m. 145 acres of trails, picnic in the arboretum, kids ninja course, 3100 N. 112th St. Facebook.com/events/217007032880145.