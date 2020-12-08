Please check event venues for current information.
Events
Advent remembrance tree at Calvary Catholic cemetery — 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. Public is invited to pick up a free ornament in honor of a loved one, decorate and return it to the office by Dec. 24, staff will place it on the tree until Jan. 6, 3880 L St.
Drive-by Christmas event: "Love Looks Like This" — 6-9 p.m. Dec. 18-24. View a forest of trees, larger-than-life animal puppets, lighting of the church and the carillon tower and live music through your car radio, First-Plymouth Congregational Church, 2000 D St.
Drive-thru Christmas "Light the Night" event — 8-10 p.m. Saturday. Thousands of Christmas lights on 40 acres, Nativity scene, Santa and Mrs. Claus, free event. Items for purchase at the Chick-fil-A SouthPointe food truck, 50% of your Chick-fil-A purchase will benefit Christian Heritage ministry preventing abuse and neglect, 14880 Old Cheney Road. Facebook.com/events/407574517029746.
Free hazardous waste drop-off at HazToGo waste center — 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesdays. See a complete list of acceptable items at haztogo.com, 5101 N. 48th St.
Heritage League of Women's Holiday of Trees — Wednesday-Dec. 30. View uniquely decorated Christmas trees from your home. The trees will be displayed on a website, Facebook and possibly in a window display. More information: TheHeritageLeagueofLincoln.org.
"Kids night out": Cooper, Copple and Fallbrook YMCAs — 5-7:30 p.m. Dec. 18. Parents enjoy a date night while kids are having fun at the YMCA, every third Friday of the month, make a reservation for staff to plan ahead; Cooper, 6767 S. 14th St., 402-323-6400; Copple, 8700 Yankee Woods Drive, 402-327-0037; Fallbrook, 700 Penrose Drive, 402-323-6444. Register: Ymcalincoln.org/programs/child-care-parties-rentals/kids-night-out.
Lincoln Children's Museum candy-house kits contest — 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Parents can pick up your candy-house kits ready for kids to decorate. Purchase your kit, pick it up curbside, take a photo and share it on Facebook by 11:59 p.m. Dec. 31 to win a prize, 1420 P St. Museumtoystore.squarespace.com/shop/p/candy-house-kit.
Saturdays at Prairie Pines — 9 a.m.-5 p.m. 145 acres of trails, picnic in the arboretum, kids ninja course, 3100 N. 112th St. Facebook.com/events/217007032880145.
Scrap metal drive: Fundraiser for Lincoln Public Schools — Public is invited to drop off metals, through April 22, 2021, at Sadoff Iron and Metal Company, 4400 W. Webster St., 402-470-2510 and Alter Metal Recycling, 6100 N. 70th St., 402-476-3306.
Visit with Santa at Gateway Mall — 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Saturday; noon-6 p.m. Sunday. Kids can visit with Santa, standing 6 feet apart, ages 2 and up must wear a face covering, must select a 15-minute time slot, email confirmation with a bar code required, 6100 O St. Make a reservation: WhereisSanta.com.
Nearby
SAC Museum winter camps: Aviation, Aerospace & Robotics — Saturday-Dec. 16. Camps are offered for kids grades 1-8, $65 for one-day camps; $180 for three-day camps, the cost is without tax and there are four camp offerings available to choose from, 28210 West Park Highway, Ashland. Register: Sacmuseum.org/what-to-do/education/camps or call 402-944-3100, ext. 221
Livestreams and virtual events
Lied Center for the Performing Arts presents: "Fireflies, Forests, and Shadow Puppets" — 4 p.m. Thursday. Company members from Kerfuffle theatre group will lead a 45-minute interactive, woodland-themed shadow puppet performance, designed for kids ages 6 and under. Facebook.com/LiedCenterforPerformingArts or liedcenter.org
Lincoln Children's Museum fundraiser: LCMgive — A campaign for play, raising funds to keep the museum running. Donate by texting the words LCMgive to 443-21 or LincolnChildrensMuseum.org.
Read Woke Challenge at Lincoln City Libraries — through Jan. 31. Readers must record completed books and activities at the website or take completed booklets to a library branch to be eligible for prizes. Register: Lincolnlibraries.beanstack.org.
Virtual Santa event at Gateway Mall — Through Dec. 24, kids can enjoy a virtual experience with Santa, including a live VIP Zoom call, virtual photos, virtual pet photos, story time and Holiday Magic package. More information: shoppinggatewaymall.com/events/virtual-santa-experience. Make an appointment: Createholidaymagic.com.
Virtual Santa 5K challenge run Through Dec. 20. Mrs. Claus and Eddie the Elf will guide you step-by-step through a training program, you can run anywhere you choose, $25, all participants get a five-piece Santa suit and a challenge sticker. Register: runsignup.com/Race/NE/Lincoln/Santas5kChallenge.
Concerts
James Arthur Vineyards holiday music series — 2-5 p.m. Dec. 20, Chris Sayre, no cover, items for purchase, 2001 Raymond Road, Raymond. Jamesarthurvineyards.com.
Save the Date
Mayor's Interfaith Breakfast virtual event — 7:30 a.m. April 7, 2021. Free, must register, registration information to be announced.
Theater
"Christmas Shorts" — 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, must wear a mask to attend performance, 412 Ella St., Beatrice. Beatricecommunityplayers.com or call 402-228-1801, noon-5 p.m. daily.
"Say Goodnight Gracie" — 7:30 p.m. Jan. 7-9; also 2 p.m. Jan. 10; $18, adults; $12, students, 412 Ella St., Beatrice. Beatricecommunityplayers.com or call 402-228-1801, noon-5 p.m. daily.
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!