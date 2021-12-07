Family calendar Dec. 8-15: 'Light the night' drive-through experience, Whitehall Mansion tours and more

Please check event venues for current information.
Events
Commencement ceremonies at UNL — Pinnacle Bank Arena, 3 p.m. Dec. 17, graduate and professional degrees; 9 a.m. Dec. 18, bachelor's degrees, 400 Pinnacle Arena Drive.
Holiday events for families
Historic Whitehall Mansion tours — 1-5 p.m. Sunday. View and walk through a 111-year-old, historic, decorated mansion, free tours, 59th and Walker Avenue.
Holiday Bazaar — Boy Scouts Outdoor Education Center, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. Kids can visit with Santa, make a craft and get a cookie, 600 S. 12th St.
Holiday Toy giveaway for kids — St. Paul United Methodist Church, Dec. 19. Schedule including: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Last name with the letter A-N; 12:30-2 p.m., last name with the letetter N-Z. You must have WIC, Medicaid, SSI, SSD, SNAP, TANF or unemployment to get toys. Bring proof of assistance, one form including Medicaid Cards, birth certificate, vaccination records or a letter from DHHS with the child's name, 1144 M St. More information: visionaryyouth.org.
Investigate Saturday: "Snow and Ice" — Morrill Hall, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. Investigate snow and ice, through hand-on activities, see website for admission prices, 645 N. 14th St. museum.unl.edu/programs-events
Lincoln North Pole — Tower Square, daily, through Dec. 31. View the 12 days of Christmas. Get a token, write your name on it and drop it in Santa's naughty or nice bin, kids write a letter to Santa, free hot chocolate while supplies last, 13th and P streets.
Living Nativity — Southern Heights Presbyterian Church, 6-8 p.m. Dec. 16-17. Featuring holiday music and live cast members. Stay warm and safe in your vehicle as you drive through to view the manger scene in all its wonder, free admission, donations accepted, 40th and Old Cheney streets.
People's City Mission holiday giveaway: "Santa's Workshop" — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 18. Families in need can shop for Christmas gifts, 6800 P St.
Santa Photos — Gateway Mall, open daily, through Dec. 24. Register: vipholidayphotos.com/event/GATEWAYC21.
Santa Station — South Pointe Pavilions, open daily, through Dec. 24, see website for hours of operation, 2910 Pine Lake Road. Reddevelopment.com/southpointe-pavilions
Star City Figure Skating Club Holiday show — 5 p.m. Saturday. Skaters from the Breslow Learn-to-Skate program will show off their skills, performing in groups, $7; free, kids 4 and under, 433 V St. Tickets: starcityfsc.org/forms.
Concerts
Abendmusik Christmas at First-Plymouth Church — 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sunday. Performance with the First-Plymouth Choir and Abendmusik Chamber Orchestra, free concert, donations accepted, benefiting Abendmusik Outreach, 2000 D St. Abendmusik.org.
Cornhusker Band "Highlights" concert — Lied Center, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, $10-$20, 301 N. 12th St. Tickets: Liedcenter.org.
Holiday Performance Festival — Gateway Mall, 1-4 p.m. Saturday. 1 p.m. Lincoln East Orchestra; 2 p.m. International Music Academy; 3 p.m. Chase Dance, 6100 O St.
Lincoln Choral Artists "Singing in the Holidays" concert at New Hope United Methodist Church — 7 p.m. Thursday; $15-$20, 1205 N. 45th St. More information: newhopeumclincolnne.org.
Mannheim Steamroller Christmas — 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 21, Lied Center, 301 N. 12th St. Tickets: LiedCenter.org
Musical Theatre Showcase — Westbrook Music Building, 7:30 p.m. Friday. Classics and contemporary musicals, 1104 R St.
Martina McBride "The Joy of Christmas" concert — Lied Center, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, $40-$99, 301 N. 12th St. Tickets: Liedcenter.org.
Nebraska Brass "Sounds of the Season" concert livestreamed — 7 p.m. Saturday. Facebook.com/nebraskabrass.
Three Chords & A Cloud of Dust — Northgate Garden Estates, 6 p.m. Dec. 15, 2425 Folkways.
VA Coffeehaus concert event — Auld Pavilion, 10 a.m. Dec. 17. KFOR's Operation Santa Claus presentation to Cindy Lange-Kubick; live music with 3 Chords & A Cloud of Dust, 1650 Memorial Drive.
Light shows
"Light the Night" at Christian Heritage — 6-9 p.m. Thursday-Saturday. Drive-thru Christmas light spectacular, including live nativity scene and a "Whoville"-type Christmas-themed campus, $20 per car, 14880 Old Cheney Road. Register: Lightthenightforkids.org.
Magical Lights of Seward — Through Dec. 31. $20-$25; Seward County Fairgrounds, 500 N. 14th St., Seward. Tickets: magicallightsofseward.com.
Nebraska Christmas lights show — 5:30-midnight, through Jan. 1. Stay in your car and drive through a magical Christmas Lights extravaganza, including countless lights in a variety of colors, decorations, holiday characters, all the lights synchronized to music, $40-$140, pets are welcome in vehicles, Haymarket Park, 403 Line Drive Circle. Tickets: nebraskachristmaslightsshow.com/buy-tickets
Santa's Rock 'n Lights — Through Jan. 2. Drive-thru holiday light show featuring a mile-long display of 100,000 animated lights synchronized to Christmas music; admission starts at $24.99 per vehicle, Werner Park, 12356 Ballpark Way, Papillion. Register: Santasrocknlights.com.
Zoo Lights powered by LES — Through Dec. 30. The Zoo will be transformed into one of the largest lights displays in the midwest, including a 40-foot Christmas tree, 30 lighted animal figures, holiday train rides, 60-foot lighted tunnel walk. Enjoy s'mores or hot cocoa at a variety of stations. All guests 2 and up must purchase a ticket, 1222 S. 27th St. Tickets: lincolnzoo.org/events/zoo-lights.
New Exhibit at Lincoln Children's Museum
Pet exhibit upgraded to Veterinary Clinic — Beginning Saturday, kids can put on a white veterinarian coat and perform pretend medical tasks, review real animal x-rays on an oversized light-box, check animal medical records and perform check-ups, interactive games and learn about career opportunities. See website for admission prices and hours of operation, 1420 P St. lincolnchildrensmuseum.org
Donations needed
Gifts of Love Toy Drive at Mosier-Timperley Chiropractic Clinic — 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday; 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Thursdays. Donations needed including unwrapped gifts for all ages, toys, health care items, clothing, 4645 Normal Blvd., Suite 200.
Theater
"A Christmas Carol" — Wesleyan, 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and Dec. Thursday-Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, McDonald Theatre, 5100 Huntington Ave.
"Amal and the Night Visitors" — Temple Building, 1:30 and 3 p.m. Saturday. Must make a reservation for a free ticket, Studio Theatre, 12th and R streets. Tickets: gounl.edu/amahtickets
"Elf" — Beatrice Community Players, 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, $18, adults; $12, students, 412 Ella St. Tickets: call 402-228-1801.
"Elf Jr." — Lincoln Community Playhouse, 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and Dec. 17-19; 2 p.m. Sunday, 2500 N. 56th St. Tickets: Lincolnplayhouse.com.
"The Nutcracker" — Lied Center, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Dec. 18; 2 p.m. Dec. 19, 301 N. 12th St. Tickets: Liedcenter.org.
"Santaland Diaries" — TADA Theatre, 7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, 701 P St. Tickets: tadaproductions.info.
"Sound of Music"— Stage Theater, 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday; $12, adults; $15, kids, 225 Locust St. Tickets: thestagetheater.com.
Holiday events in the surrounding area
Beatrice
Fantasy of Trees — Indian Creek Mall, 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Dec. 27-29. Decorate an eye-catching tree for display at the mall, during mall hours, must register, 2205 N. Sixth St. Register: Beatricechamber.com, click on Fantasy of Trees.
Brownville
Brownville concert series: “A Swinging Brownville Christmas"— 2 p.m. Sunday. $25, adults; $16, students, 126 Atlantic St., Brownville. Tickets: Brownvilleconcertseries.com.
Auditions
"Clue" — Beatrice Community Players, 7 p.m. Dec. 13-14. Seeking actors for the comedy and murder mystery "Clue." Roles are needed for 5 women and 5 men, performances will be Feb. 11-13, 2022. Also seeking stage management for the production, see website to apply. All cast and crew must be vaccinated to particpate, 412 Ella St., Beatrice. Beatricecommunityplayers.com/auditions.