Events

Eastridge holiday lights recycling drive — Through Jan. 15. Public is invited to drop off working or nonworking holiday lights. Also recycled lights can be dropped off at any Lincoln fire station. Eastridge Elementary School, 6245 L St.

Families Inspiring Families support groups — 5-6 p.m. Mondays. Parents can connect with other parents; also 5:30-6:30 p.m. second Wednesday of the month, for parents concerned about children's mental health. Email Sandy Thompson at sthompson@familiesinspiringfamilies.org or call 402-450-4409 to get the Zoom link.

Friends and family swim lessons at Cooper and Fallbrook YMCAs — Choose up three friends or come as a family, times vary, check website. Everyone must register individually: Ymcalincoln.org.

Free hazardous waste drop-off at HazToGo waste center — 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesdays. See a complete list of acceptable items at haztogo.com, 5101 N. 48th St.