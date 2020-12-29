Please check event venues for current information.
Events
Eastridge holiday lights recycling drive — Through Jan. 15. Public is invited to drop off working or nonworking holiday lights. Also recycled lights can be dropped off at any Lincoln fire station. Eastridge Elementary School, 6245 L St.
Families Inspiring Families support groups — 5-6 p.m. Mondays. Parents can connect with other parents; also 5:30-6:30 p.m. second Wednesday of the month, for parents concerned about children's mental health. Email Sandy Thompson at sthompson@familiesinspiringfamilies.org or call 402-450-4409 to get the Zoom link.
Friends and family swim lessons at Cooper and Fallbrook YMCAs — Choose up three friends or come as a family, times vary, check website. Everyone must register individually: Ymcalincoln.org.
Free hazardous waste drop-off at HazToGo waste center — 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesdays. See a complete list of acceptable items at haztogo.com, 5101 N. 48th St.
Make Believe Midnight take-home family celebration kits: Lincoln Children's Museum — Through Thursday. Purchase online, pick up curbside. Each take-home New Year's Eve party kit contains items for one kid, including party attire, party favors, crafts, pre-planned activities, bubbly beverage, and snacks, available until noon Thursday, 1420 P St. Order kit: Lincoln.org/play/event/9347208-make-believe-midnight-take-home-celebration.
Saturdays at Prairie Pines — 9 a.m.-5 p.m. 145 acres of trails, picnic in the arboretum, kids ninja course, 3100 N. 112th St. Facebook.com/events/217007032880145.
Scrap metal drive: Fundraiser for Lincoln Public Schools — Public is invited to drop off metals, through April 22, 2021, at Sadoff Iron and Metal Company, 4400 W. Webster St., 402-470-2510 and Alter Metal Recycling, 6100 N. 70th St., 402-476-3306.
Storytime-to-go kits at Lincoln City Libraries — Designed for day care providers and parents, ten themes to choose from, staff will place five books in a bag for pickup. Lincolnlibraries.org/kids/storytimes-to-go-request-form.
Zoo Lights at Lincoln Children's Zoo — Through Jan. 9. Timed admission with pre-purchased tickets, $10.95, members; $13.95, nonmembers; $19.95, VIP members; $22.95, nonmembers; VIP experience includes souvenir hot cocoa mug with cocoa and a train ride; train rides also are available for sale, masks are required. Lincolnzoo.org/events.
Day camps for kids
Pioneers Park day camp — 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Through Thursday. Designed for elementary students, choose one day or all four days, kids spend time outdoors. Masks required, must sign waiver, $40, four days, 3201 S. Coddington. Register: App.lincoln.ne.gov/aspx/city/proctor/classes.aspx?loc=PPNC.
Livestreams and virtual events
Lincoln Children's Museum fundraiser: LCMgive — A campaign for play, raising funds to keep the museum running. Donate by texting the words LCMgive to 443-21 or LincolnChildrensMuseum.org.
Read Woke Challenge at Lincoln City Libraries — through Jan. 31. Readers must record completed books and activities at the website or take completed booklets to a library branch to be eligible for prizes. Register: Lincolnlibraries.beanstack.org.
United Way Women in Philanthropy Helping Hands virtual auction — Through Jan. 28. Proceeds will benefit the JDRF and provide diapers and winter clothing for kids and families. UnitedwayLincoln.org.
Register
Scrap Fest: "Living It Up" — 9 a.m. Jan. 16. 15 hours of scrapping at your own table, access to a computer for journaling, enter to win door prizes, $40, 301 S. 68th St. Place. Register: bit.ly/RegisterCE.
Save the Date
Mayor's Interfaith Prayer Breakfast virtual event — 7:30 a.m. April 7, 2021. Free, must register, registration information to be announced.
Theater
"Say Goodnight Gracie" — 7:30 p.m. Jan. 7-9; also 2 p.m. Jan. 10; $18, adults; $12, students, 412 Ella St., Beatrice. Beatricecommunityplayers.com or call 402-228-1801, noon-5 p.m. daily.