 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Family calendar, Dec. 30-Jan. 6 —﻿ Make believe at midnight take-home kits: Lincoln Children's Museum; Zoo Lights through Jan. 9th
View Comments

Family calendar, Dec. 30-Jan. 6 —﻿ Make believe at midnight take-home kits: Lincoln Children's Museum; Zoo Lights through Jan. 9th

{{featured_button_text}}
Lincoln Children's Museum Make Believe Midnight

Children and their parents watch the balloon drop during the Make Believe at Midnight celebration at the Lincoln Children's Museum on Dec. 31, 2016.

 Journal Star file photo

Please check event venues for current information.

Events

Eastridge holiday lights recycling drive  Through Jan. 15. Public is invited to drop off working or nonworking holiday lights. Also recycled lights can be dropped off at any Lincoln fire station. Eastridge Elementary School, 6245 L St. 

Families Inspiring Families support groups — 5-6 p.m. Mondays. Parents can connect with other parents; also 5:30-6:30 p.m. second Wednesday of the month, for parents concerned about children's mental health. Email Sandy Thompson at sthompson@familiesinspiringfamilies.org or call 402-450-4409 to get the Zoom link. 

Friends and family swim lessons at Cooper and Fallbrook YMCAs — Choose up three friends or come as a family, times vary, check website. Everyone must register individually: Ymcalincoln.org.

Free hazardous waste drop-off at HazToGo waste center — 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesdays. See a complete list of acceptable items at haztogo.com, 5101 N. 48th St. 

Make Believe Midnight take-home family celebration kits: Lincoln Children's Museum — Through Thursday. Purchase online, pick up curbside. Each take-home New Year's Eve party kit contains items for one kid, including party attire, party favors, crafts, pre-planned activities, bubbly beverage, and snacks, available until noon Thursday, 1420 P St. Order kit: Lincoln.org/play/event/9347208-make-believe-midnight-take-home-celebration.

Saturdays at Prairie Pines — 9 a.m.-5 p.m. 145 acres of trails, picnic in the arboretum, kids ninja course, 3100 N. 112th St. Facebook.com/events/217007032880145.

Scrap metal drive: Fundraiser for Lincoln Public Schools — Public is invited to drop off metals, through April 22, 2021, at Sadoff Iron and Metal Company, 4400 W. Webster St., 402-470-2510 and Alter Metal Recycling, 6100 N. 70th St., 402-476-3306. 

Storytime-to-go kits at Lincoln City Libraries — Designed for day care providers and parents, ten themes to choose from, staff will place five books in a bag for pickup. Lincolnlibraries.org/kids/storytimes-to-go-request-form.

Zoo Lights at Lincoln Children's Zoo — Through Jan. 9. Timed admission with pre-purchased tickets, $10.95, members; $13.95, nonmembers; $19.95, VIP members; $22.95, nonmembers; VIP experience includes souvenir hot cocoa mug with cocoa and a train ride; train rides also are available for sale, masks are required. Lincolnzoo.org/events

Day camps for kids 

Pioneers Park day camp — 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Through Thursday. Designed for elementary students, choose one day or all four days, kids spend time outdoors. Masks required, must sign waiver, $40, four days, 3201 S. Coddington. Register: App.lincoln.ne.gov/aspx/city/proctor/classes.aspx?loc=PPNC.

Livestreams and virtual events

Lincoln Children's Museum fundraiser: LCMgive A campaign for play, raising funds to keep the museum running. Donate by texting the words LCMgive to 443-21 or LincolnChildrensMuseum.org.

Read Woke Challenge at Lincoln City Libraries — through Jan. 31. Readers must record completed books and activities at the website or take completed booklets to a library branch to be eligible for prizes. Register: Lincolnlibraries.beanstack.org

United Way Women in Philanthropy Helping Hands virtual auction — Through Jan. 28. Proceeds will benefit the JDRF and provide diapers and winter clothing for kids and families. UnitedwayLincoln.org

Register 

Scrap Fest: "Living It Up" — 9 a.m. Jan. 16. 15 hours of scrapping at your own table, access to a computer for journaling, enter to win door prizes, $40, 301 S. 68th St. Place. Register: bit.ly/RegisterCE

Save the Date 

Mayor's Interfaith Prayer Breakfast virtual event — 7:30 a.m. April 7, 2021. Free, must register, registration information to be announced.

Theater

"Say Goodnight Gracie" — 7:30 p.m. Jan. 7-9; also 2 p.m. Jan. 10; $18, adults; $12, students, 412 Ella St., Beatrice. Beatricecommunityplayers.com or call 402-228-1801, noon-5 p.m. daily.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Boy, 12, battles serious condition linked to virus

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News