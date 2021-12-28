Family calendar Dec. 29-Jan. 5. World of Lights drive-thru light show Sunday-Jan. 2; Nebraska Kart Shoot-out at the Lancaster Event Center, Friday-Sunday; Make Believe Midnight at the Lincoln Children's Museum, Friday.

Lincoln North Pole — Tower Square, daily, through Friday. View the 12 days of Christmas. Get a token, write your name on it and drop it in Santa's naughty or nice bin, kids write a letter to Santa, free hot chocolate while supplies last, 13th and P streets.

Make Believe Midnight — Lincoln Children's Museum, 9-11:30 a.m. and 1-3:30 p.m. Dec. 31. Choose from two time-slots for kids to celebrate the new year. Activities including dance party, bubble-wrap stomp, and New year's countdown with a bubble drop and pop, 1420 P St. Register:lincolnchildrensmuseum.org/make-believe-midnight.

Tree Lights recycling program — Through January 15, 2022. The city is providing drop-off sites for your Christmas tree. Please discard all decorations from your tree. Drop off sites including: Ballard Park, 3901 N. 66th St.; Holmes Lake Park, 70th and Normal Blvd.; Oak Lake Park, Cornhusker and North First streets; Tierra Park, 29th and Tierra Drive; Seng Park, 50th and Garland streets; Woods Park, 31st and J streets.

Zoo Lights powered by LES — Through Dec. 30, 1222 S. 27th St. Tickets: lincolnzoo.org/events/zoo-lights.

Light shows