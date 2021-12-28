Family calendar Dec. 29-Jan. 5. World of Lights drive-thru light show Sunday-Jan. 2; Nebraska Kart Shoot-out at the Lancaster Event Center, Friday-Sunday; Make Believe Midnight at the Lincoln Children's Museum, Friday.

Please check event venues for current information.
Events
Community Action's Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Pick up grab-and-go meals from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Dinosaurs and Disasters — Morrill Hall, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Feb. 5. Join in the fun exploring facts and myths of dinosaurs, natural disasters, and science with hands-on activities for the whole family, 645 N. 14th St. More information: museum.unl.edu/visit
DJ Camp, Rabble Camp and Skate Camp — Wednesday, see website for full description and times, 2005 Y St. Register: Thebay.org/events.
Matt Talbot Kitchen prepared meals to go — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dining room is open with limited capacity, 2121 N. 27th St.
Nebraska Kart Shootout — Lancaster Event Center, 3-6:30 p.m. Friday. View cars practice laps; 9:30 a.m. Hot Laps; 11:30 a.m. Heat races, Saturday-Sunday, 4100 N. 84th St. Lancastereventcenter.org.
Holiday events for families
Lincoln North Pole — Tower Square, daily, through Friday. View the 12 days of Christmas. Get a token, write your name on it and drop it in Santa's naughty or nice bin, kids write a letter to Santa, free hot chocolate while supplies last, 13th and P streets.
Make Believe Midnight — Lincoln Children's Museum, 9-11:30 a.m. and 1-3:30 p.m. Dec. 31. Choose from two time-slots for kids to celebrate the new year. Activities including dance party, bubble-wrap stomp, and New year's countdown with a bubble drop and pop, 1420 P St. Register:lincolnchildrensmuseum.org/make-believe-midnight.
Tree Lights recycling program — Through January 15, 2022. The city is providing drop-off sites for your Christmas tree. Please discard all decorations from your tree. Drop off sites including: Ballard Park, 3901 N. 66th St.; Holmes Lake Park, 70th and Normal Blvd.; Oak Lake Park, Cornhusker and North First streets; Tierra Park, 29th and Tierra Drive; Seng Park, 50th and Garland streets; Woods Park, 31st and J streets.
Zoo Lights powered by LES — Through Dec. 30, 1222 S. 27th St. Tickets: lincolnzoo.org/events/zoo-lights.
Light shows
Magical Lights of Seward — Through Friday. $20-$25; Seward County Fairgrounds, 500 N. 14th St., Seward. Tickets: magicallightsofseward.com.
Santa's Rock 'n Lights — Through Sunday. Drive-thru holiday light show featuring a mile-long display of 100,000 animated lights synchronized to Christmas music; admission starts at $24.99 per vehicle, Werner Park, 12356 Ballpark Way, Papillion. Register: Santasrocknlights.com.
World of lights show — 5:30-10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday; 5:30 p.m.-midnight, Sunday- Jan. 20. Stay in your car and drive through 225,000 lights synchronized to music, 500 props, 30-minutes synchronized music, approx one mile long, $40, pets are welcome in vehicles, Haymarket Park, 403 Line Drive Circle. Tickets: nebraskachristmaslightsshow.com/buy-tickets.
Zoo Lights powered by LES — Through Dec. 30. The Zoo will be transformed into one of the largest lights displays in the Midwest, including a 40-foot Christmas tree, 30 lighted animal figures, holiday train rides, 60-foot lighted tunnel walk. Enjoy s'mores or hot cocoa at a variety of stations. All guests 2 and up must purchase a ticket, 1222 S. 27th St. Tickets: lincolnzoo.org/events/zoo-lights.
Holiday events in the surrounding area
Beatrice
Fantasy of Trees — Indian Creek Mall, 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Tuesday.-Wednesday. Decorate an eye-catching tree for display at the mall during mall hours, must register, 2205 N. Sixth St. Register: Beatricechamber.com, click on Fantasy of Trees.
Theater
"Every Brilliant Thing" — Lincoln Community Playhouse, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 27, free show; Jan. 28-30 and Feb. 4-6, see website for complete showtimes, 2500 N. 56th St. Tickets: Lincolnplayhouse.com.
Murder Mystery Dinner Theatre — The Lincoln Marriott Cornhusker Hotel, 6-9 p.m. Jan. 8. Guests can interact with actors; win prizes for top sleuth, 333 S. 13th St. Tickets: thedinnerdetective.com/lincoln/murder-mystery-tickets-showtimes.
New Exhibit at Lincoln Children's Museum
Pet exhibit upgraded to Veterinary Clinic — Kids can put on a white veterinarian coat and perform pretend medical tasks, review real animal X-rays on an oversized light box, check animal medical records and perform checkups, interactive games and learn about career opportunities. See website for admission prices and hours of operation, 1420 P St. lincolnchildrensmuseum.org.
Lincoln Librairies in-person Library Learning for families — Beginning Jan. 3, 2022
* Babies — Eiseley Branch, Mondays, 10:35-10:55 a.m. 1530 Superior St. This interactive parent-child session includes fun activities designed to promote early literacy, language development and a love of books. For children from birth to 18 months old.
* Toddlers — Anderson Branch, Mondays, 10:30-10:50 a.m., 3635 Touzalin Ave.; Bethany Branch, Tuesdays, 10:30-10:50 a.m., 1810 N. Cotner Blvd.; Eiseley Branch, 10:35-10:55 a.m., Wednesdays and Thursdays, 1530 Superior St. These sessions feature stories, songs, and activities designed to support early literacy skills by building vocabulary and sharing age-appropriate stories in a fun, active, engaging environment. For children 18 to 36 months old.
*Preschoolers — Anderson Branch, Wednesdays, 10:30-11 a.m., 3635 Touzalin Ave.; Bethany Branch, Thursdays, 10:30-11 a.m., 1810 N. Cotner Blvd.; Eiseley Branch, Tuesdays, 7-7:30 p.m.; Wednesdays and Thursdays, 10:30-11 a.m.;1530 Superior St. These sessions include books and activities that support early literacy by offering vocabulary development, experiences with a wide variety of literature, and participation in language-related activities. For children ages 3 to 5.
* Wee Workouts — Eiseley Branch, Tuesdays, 10:30-11 a.m.,1530 Superior St. This physically-active session get kids moving and interacting with a fun literacy component. Designed for kids, age 2 to 5.