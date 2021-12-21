Family calendar Dec. 22-29 Events: Luminaries on Goodhue Boulevard 4 p.m. Friday; Pick up Candy House take-home kits at Lincoln Children's Musuem; Lincoln North Pole, view the 12 days of Christmas, daily until Friday; Santa at Gateway Mall and SouthPointe Pavilions, daily until Friday.

Please check event venues for current information.
Holiday events for families
Candy House take-home kits — Lincoln Children’s Museum, Thursday, Friday, Saturday 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Pick up your take-home kits, including cardboard house and accessories to decorate your house. Text “Your name and candy house” to 402-370-9477. A member of the staff will bring your order out to you, 1420 P St. Order your take-home kit: lincolnchildrensmuseum.org/candy-houses.
Lincoln North Pole — Tower Square, daily, through Dec. 31. View the 12 days of Christmas. Get a token, write your name on it and drop it in Santa's naughty or nice bin, kids write a letter to Santa, free hot chocolate while supplies last, 13th and P streets.
Luminaries on Goodhue Boulevard — 4 p.m. Friday. Join a Near South tradition, help set up candles in bags, from A Street to the state Capitol. Volunteers needed to set up or tear down. More information: email or call Marcie Young at 402-540-7521 or marcie.young@nearsouth.org.
Santa photos — Gateway Mall, open daily, through Friday. Register: vipholidayphotos.com/event/GATEWAYC21.
Santa Station — SouthPointe Pavilions, open daily, through Friday, see website for hours of operation, 2910 Pine Lake Road. Reddevelopment.com/southpointe-pavilions
Light shows
Magical Lights of Seward — Through Dec. 31. $20-$25; Seward County Fairgrounds, 500 N. 14th St., Seward. Tickets: magicallightsofseward.com.
Nebraska Christmas lights show — 5:30-midnight, through Jan. 1. Stay in your car and drive through a magical Christmas Lights extravaganza, including countless lights in a variety of colors, decorations, holiday characters, all the lights synchronized to music, $40-$140, pets are welcome in vehicles, Haymarket Park, 403 Line Drive Circle. Tickets: nebraskachristmaslightsshow.com/buy-tickets.
Santa's Rock 'n Lights — Through Jan. 2. Drive-thru holiday light show featuring a mile-long display of 100,000 animated lights synchronized to Christmas music; admission starts at $24.99 per vehicle, Werner Park, 12356 Ballpark Way, Papillion. Register: Santasrocknlights.com.
Zoo Lights powered by LES — Through Dec. 30. The Zoo will be transformed into one of the largest lights displays in the Midwest, including a 40-foot Christmas tree, 30 lighted animal figures, holiday train rides, 60-foot lighted tunnel walk. Enjoy s'mores or hot cocoa at a variety of stations. All guests 2 and up must purchase a ticket, 1222 S. 27th St. Tickets: lincolnzoo.org/events/zoo-lights.
Holiday events in the surrounding area
Beatrice
Fantasy of Trees — Indian Creek Mall, 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Dec. 27-29. Decorate an eye-catching tree for display at the mall during mall hours, must register, 2205 N. Sixth St. Register: Beatricechamber.com, click on Fantasy of Trees.
Theater
"Every Brilliant Thing" — Lincoln Community Playhouse, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 27, free show; Jan. 28-30 and Feb. 4-6, see website for complete showtimes, 2500 N. 56th St. Tickets: Lincolnplayhouse.com.
Murder Mystery Dinner Theatre — The Lincoln Marriott Cornhusker Hotel, 6-9 p.m. Jan. 8. Guests can interact with actors; win prizes for top sleuth, 333 S. 13th St. Tickets: thedinnerdetective.com/lincoln/murder-mystery-tickets-showtimes.
Events
Open Skate Night — The Bay, 5 p.m. Dec. 28-29; $10, must sign waiver prior to event, 2005 Y St. Register: bit.ly/rabblemillwaiver.
DJ Camp, Rabble Camp and Skate Camp — Dec. 27-29, see website for full description and times, 2005 Y St. Register: Thebay.org/events.
New Exhibit at Lincoln Children's Museum
Pet exhibit upgraded to Veterinary Clinic — Kids can put on a white veterinarian coat and perform pretend medical tasks, review real animal X-rays on an oversized light box, check animal medical records and perform checkups, interactive games and learn about career opportunities. See website for admission prices and hours of operation, 1420 P St. lincolnchildrensmuseum.org.