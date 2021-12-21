Family calendar Dec. 22-29 Events: Luminaries on Goodhue Boulevard 4 p.m. Friday; Pick up Candy House take-home kits at Lincoln Children's Musuem; Lincoln North Pole, view the 12 days of Christmas, daily until Friday; Santa at Gateway Mall and SouthPointe Pavilions, daily until Friday.

Please check event venues for current information.

Holiday events for families

Candy House take-home kits — Lincoln Children’s Museum, Thursday, Friday, Saturday 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Pick up your take-home kits, including cardboard house and accessories to decorate your house. Text “Your name and candy house” to 402-370-9477. A member of the staff will bring your order out to you, 1420 P St. Order your take-home kit: lincolnchildrensmuseum.org/candy-houses.

Lincoln North Pole — Tower Square, daily, through Dec. 31. View the 12 days of Christmas. Get a token, write your name on it and drop it in Santa's naughty or nice bin, kids write a letter to Santa, free hot chocolate while supplies last, 13th and P streets.

Luminaries on Goodhue Boulevard — 4 p.m. Friday. Join a Near South tradition, help set up candles in bags, from A Street to the state Capitol. Volunteers needed to set up or tear down. More information: email or call Marcie Young at 402-540-7521 or marcie.young@nearsouth.org.