Heritage League of Women's Holiday of Trees — Through Dec. 30. View uniquely decorated Christmas trees from your home. The trees will be displayed on a website, Facebook and possibly in a window display. More information: TheHeritageLeagueofLincoln.org.

Lincoln Children's Museum fundraiser: LCMgive — A campaign for play, raising funds to keep the museum running. Donate by texting the words LCMgive to 443-21 or LincolnChildrensMuseum.org.

Read Woke Challenge at Lincoln City Libraries — through Jan. 31. Readers must record completed books and activities at the website or take completed booklets to a library branch to be eligible for prizes. Register: Lincolnlibraries.beanstack.org.

Virtual Santa event at Gateway Mall — Through Dec. 24, kids can enjoy a virtual experience with Santa, including a live VIP Zoom call, virtual photos, virtual pet photos, story time and Holiday Magic package. More information: shoppinggatewaymall.com/events/virtual-santa-experience. Make an appointment: Createholidaymagic.com.