Please check event venues for current information.
Events
Advent remembrance tree at Calvary Catholic cemetery — 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. Public is invited to pick up a free ornament in honor of a loved one, decorate and return it to the office by Dec. 24, staff will place it on the tree until Jan. 6, 3880 L St.
Drive-by Christmas event: "Love Looks Like This" — 6-9 p.m. Friday-Dec. 24. View a forest of trees, larger-than-life animal puppets, lighting of the church and the carillon tower and live music through your car radio, First-Plymouth Congregational Church, 2000 D St.
Drive-thru Community Wellness Fair — noon-3 p.m. Saturday. Free flu shots, job information from 30 hiring employers and health information, register ahead of time for flu shot: forms.gle/avQfX8q4viJdjttF6, Lincoln Literacy, 745 S. 9th St.
Eastridge holiday lights recycling drive — Through Jan. 15. Public is invited to drop off working or nonworking holiday lights and insulated wires into a large metal dumpster, marked scrap metal behind Eastridge Elementary School. Please deposit lights freely, without bags or boxes in to the dumpster. Also recycled lights can be dropped off at any Lincoln fire station. Eastridge Elementary School, 6245 L St.
Families Inspiring Families support groups — 5-6 p.m. Mondays. Parents can connect with other parents; also 5:30-6:30 p.m. second Wednesday of the month, for parents concerned about children's mental health. Email Sandy Thompson at sthompson@familiesinspiringfamilies.org or call 402-450-4409 to get the Zoom link.
Free flu vaccination at Center for People in Need — 5-7 p.m. Wednesday. Clinic is provided by Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, shots are free, no appoinment necessary, enter through door 3, masks required, 3907 N. 27th St.
Free hazardous waste drop-off at HazToGo waste center — 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesdays. See a complete list of acceptable items at haztogo.com, 5101 N. 48th St.
"Kids night out": Cooper, Copple and Fallbrook YMCAs — 5-7:30 p.m. Friday. Parents enjoy a date night while kids are having fun at the YMCA, every third Friday of the month, make a reservation for staff to plan ahead; Cooper, 6767 S. 14th St., 402-323-6400; Copple, 8700 Yankee Woods Drive, 402-327-0037; Fallbrook, 700 Penrose Drive, 402-323-6444. Register: Ymcalincoln.org/programs/child-care-parties-rentals/kids-night-out.
Lincoln Children's Museum candy-house kits contest — 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Parents can pick up your candy-house kits ready for kids to decorate. Purchase your kit, pick it up curbside, take a photo and share it on Facebook by 11:59 p.m. Dec. 31 to win a prize, 1420 P St. Museumtoystore.squarespace.com/shop/p/candy-house-kit.
Living Nativity Scene at Southern Heights Presbyterian Church 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday-Friday. Drive through the parking lot to view the manger scene, free event, freewill donations for the Food Bank of Lincoln, deposit your donations into the bins located in the parking lot, 5750 S. 40th St.
Luminaries on Goodhue Boulevard — Dec. 24. Join in on a Near South tradition, help set up hundreds of candles in bags, from A Street to the state Capitol, volunteers needed to set up or tear down, email Marcie Young: marcie.young@nearsouth.org.
Saturdays at Prairie Pines — 9 a.m.-5 p.m. 145 acres of trails, picnic in the arboretum, kids ninja course, 3100 N. 112th St. Facebook.com/events/217007032880145.
Scrap metal drive: Fundraiser for Lincoln Public Schools — Public is invited to drop off metals, through April 22, 2021, at Sadoff Iron and Metal Company, 4400 W. Webster St., 402-470-2510 and Alter Metal Recycling, 6100 N. 70th St., 402-476-3306.
Snowplow Santa visits Lincoln residents — Saturday. Public is invited to visit with Santa riding in a snowplow at six locations, residents are asked to stay in their cars. Schedule and location of visits: 10 a.m., Anderson Library, 3635 Touzalin Ave.; 10:50 a.m., Woods Tennis Center, 401 S. 33rd St.; 11:35 a.m., Holmes Lake Park, 70th Street and Normal Boulevard, Parking Lot 4; 12:15 p.m., Walt Library, 6701 S. 14th St.; 1:05 p.m., Pioneers Park playground, 3201 S. Coddington Ave.; 2 p.m., Williams Library, 5000 Mike Scholl St. More details: Lincoln.ne.gov/snowfighting.
Toy giveaway: People's City Mission — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Anyone in need of free gifts for their kids can attend, while supplies last, Help Center, 6800 P St. Pcmlincoln.org.
Visit with Santa at Gateway Mall — 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Saturday; noon-6 p.m. Sunday. Kids can visit with Santa, standing 6 feet apart, ages 2 and up must wear a face covering, must select a 15-minute time slot, email confirmation with a bar code required, 6100 O St. Make a reservation: WhereisSanta.com.
Zoo Lights at Lincoln Children's Zoo — 5:30-9 p.m. Through Jan. 9. Timed admission with pre-purchased tickets, $10.95, members; $13.95, non-members; $19.95, VIP members; $22.95, non-members; VIP experience includes souvenir hot cocoa mug with cocoa and a train ride; train rides are also available for sale, masks are required. Lincolnzoo.org/events.
Nearby
SAC Museum winter camps: Aviation, Aerospace & Robotics — Wednesday is the last day to register. Camps are offered for kids grades 1-8, $65 for one-day camps; $180 for three-day camps, the cost is without tax, 28210 West Park Highway, Ashland. Register: Sacmuseum.org/what-to-do/education/camps or call 402-944-3100, ext. 221
Livestreams and virtual events
Heritage League of Women's Holiday of Trees — Through Dec. 30. View uniquely decorated Christmas trees from your home. The trees will be displayed on a website, Facebook and possibly in a window display. More information: TheHeritageLeagueofLincoln.org.
Lincoln Children's Museum fundraiser: LCMgive — A campaign for play, raising funds to keep the museum running. Donate by texting the words LCMgive to 443-21 or LincolnChildrensMuseum.org.
Read Woke Challenge at Lincoln City Libraries — through Jan. 31. Readers must record completed books and activities at the website or take completed booklets to a library branch to be eligible for prizes. Register: Lincolnlibraries.beanstack.org.
Virtual Santa event at Gateway Mall — Through Dec. 24, kids can enjoy a virtual experience with Santa, including a live VIP Zoom call, virtual photos, virtual pet photos, story time and Holiday Magic package. More information: shoppinggatewaymall.com/events/virtual-santa-experience. Make an appointment: Createholidaymagic.com.
Through Sunday. Mrs. Claus and Eddie the Elf will guide you step-by-step through a training program, you can run anywhere you choose, $25, all participants get a five-piece Santa suit and a challenge sticker. If you choose to pick up your suit and sticker in-store, there is no additional charge. Pick-up will start on Dec. 14th at Fleet Feet Lincoln, 7701 Pioneers Blvd. and Fleet Feet Omaha, 17660 Wright St. Register: runsignup.com/Race/NE/Lincoln/Santas5kChallenge.
Concerts
James Arthur Vineyards holiday music series — 2-5 p.m. Sunday. Chris Sayre, no cover, items for purchase, 2001 Raymond Road, Raymond. Jamesarthurvineyards.com.
Save the Date
Mayor's Interfaith Prayer Breakfast virtual event — 7:30 a.m. April 7, 2021. Free, must register, registration information to be announced.
Theater
"Say Goodnight Gracie" — 7:30 p.m. Jan. 7-9; also 2 p.m. Jan. 10; $18, adults; $12, students, 412 Ella St., Beatrice. Beatricecommunityplayers.com or call 402-228-1801, noon-5 p.m. daily.
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!