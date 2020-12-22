Please check event venues for current information.

Events

Advent remembrance tree at Calvary Catholic cemetery — 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. Public is invited to pick up a free ornament in honor of a loved one, decorate and return it to the office by Dec. 24, staff will place it on the tree until Jan. 6, 3880 L St.

Drive-in Christmas concert at Eastridge Presbyterian Church — 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday. 30-minute concerts every hour, freewill donation of food items, benefiting the Eastridge food pantry, 1135 Eastridge Drive. Register for a time slot: Signupgenius.com/go/10c054bafac2ca3fc1-organ.

Eastridge holiday lights recycling drive — Through Jan. 15. Public is invited to drop off working or nonworking holiday lights. Also recycled lights can be dropped off at any Lincoln fire station. Eastridge Elementary School, 6245 L St.