Family calendar, Dec. 16-23 —﻿ Luminaries on Goodhue; Drive-in concert at Eastridge Presbyterian
Family calendar, Dec. 16-23 —﻿ Luminaries on Goodhue; Drive-in concert at Eastridge Presbyterian

Luminarias to Line Goodhue Boulevard

The Near South Neighborhood Association will set up luminaries along Goodhue Boulevard on Christmas Eve.

 COURTESY PHOTO

Please check event venues for current information.

Events

Advent remembrance tree at Calvary Catholic cemetery — 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. Public is invited to pick up a free ornament in honor of a loved one, decorate and return it to the office by Dec. 24, staff will place it on the tree until Jan. 6, 3880 L St.

Drive-in Christmas concert at Eastridge Presbyterian Church 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday. 30-minute concerts every hour, freewill donation of food items, benefiting the Eastridge food pantry, 1135 Eastridge Drive. Register for a time slot: Signupgenius.com/go/10c054bafac2ca3fc1-organ.

Eastridge holiday lights recycling drive  Through Jan. 15. Public is invited to drop off working or nonworking holiday lights. Also recycled lights can be dropped off at any Lincoln fire station. Eastridge Elementary School, 6245 L St. 

Families Inspiring Families support groups — 5-6 p.m. Mondays. Parents can connect with other parents; also 5:30-6:30 p.m. second Wednesday of the month, for parents concerned about children's mental health. Email Sandy Thompson at sthompson@familiesinspiringfamilies.org or call 402-450-4409 to get the Zoom link. 

Free hazardous waste drop-off at HazToGo waste center — 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesdays. See a complete list of acceptable items at haztogo.com, 5101 N. 48th St. 

Lincoln Children's Museum candy-house kits contest — Until noon Wednesday. Parents can pick up your candy-house kits ready for kids to decorate. Purchase your kit, pick it up curbside, take a photo and share it on Facebook by 11:59 p.m. Dec. 31 to win a prize, 1420 P St. Museumtoystore.squarespace.com/shop/p/candy-house-kit.

Luminaries on Goodhue Boulevard — Thursday. Join in on a Near South tradition, help set up hundreds of candles in bags, from A Street to the state Capitol, volunteers needed to set up or tear down, email Marcie Young: marcie.young@nearsouth.org

Saturdays at Prairie Pines — 9 a.m.-5 p.m. 145 acres of trails, picnic in the arboretum, kids ninja course, 3100 N. 112th St. Facebook.com/events/217007032880145.

Scrap metal drive: Fundraiser for Lincoln Public Schools — Public is invited to drop off metals, through April 22, 2021, at Sadoff Iron and Metal Company, 4400 W. Webster St., 402-470-2510 and Alter Metal Recycling, 6100 N. 70th St., 402-476-3306. 

Storytime-to-go kits at Lincoln City Libraries — Designed for day care providers and parents, ten themes to choose from, staff will place five books in a bag for pickup. Lincolnlibraries.org/kids/storytimes-to-go-request-form.

Visit with Santa at Gateway Mall — 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday. Kids can visit with Santa, standing 6 feet apart, ages 2 and up must wear a face covering, must select a 15-minute time slot, email confirmation with a bar code required, 6100 O St. Make a reservation: WhereisSanta.com.

Zoo Lights at Lincoln Children's Zoo — Through Jan. 9. Timed admission with pre-purchased tickets, $10.95, members; $13.95, nonmembers; $19.95, VIP members; $22.95, nonmembers; VIP experience includes souvenir hot cocoa mug with cocoa and a train ride; train rides also are available for sale, masks are required. Lincolnzoo.org/events

Day camps for kids 

Lincoln Children's Museum — 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Dec. 31. Designed for grades K-4. $185 member; $205, nonmember; $5 lunch per day, must purchase camp for all four days, 1420 P St. Register: 21698.blackbaudhosting.com/21698/When-I-Grow-Up.

Pioneers Park day camp — 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday-Dec. 31. Designed for elementary students, choose one day or all four days, kids spend time outdoors. Masks required, must sign waiver, $40, four days, 3201 S. Coddington. Register: App.lincoln.ne.gov/aspx/city/proctor/classes.aspx?loc=PPNC.

Livestreams and virtual events

Lincoln Children's Museum fundraiser: LCMgive A campaign for play, raising funds to keep the museum running. Donate by texting the words LCMgive to 443-21 or LincolnChildrensMuseum.org.

Read Woke Challenge at Lincoln City Libraries — through Jan. 31. Readers must record completed books and activities at the website or take completed booklets to a library branch to be eligible for prizes. Register: Lincolnlibraries.beanstack.org

Virtual Santa event at Gateway Mall — Through Thursday. kids can enjoy a virtual experience with Santa, including a live VIP Zoom call, virtual photos, virtual pet photos, story time and Holiday Magic package. More information: shoppinggatewaymall.com/events/virtual-santa-experience. Make an appointment: Createholidaymagic.com.

Virtual Santa visits at SouthPointe Mall — Through Thursday. Kids can visit safely with Santa via video chat, $5, must register for a time slot online: Southpointeshopping.com.

Virtual Santa 5K run — Through Sunday. Mrs. Claus and Eddie the Elf will guide you step-by-step through a training program, you can run anywhere you choose, $25, all participants get a five-piece Santa suit and a challenge sticker. Register: runsignup.com/Race/NE/Lincoln/Santas5kChallenge.

Save the Date 

Mayor's Interfaith Prayer Breakfast virtual event — 7:30 a.m. April 7, 2021. Free, must register, registration information to be announced.

Theater

"Say Goodnight Gracie" — 7:30 p.m. Jan. 7-9; also 2 p.m. Jan. 10; $18, adults; $12, students, 412 Ella St., Beatrice. Beatricecommunityplayers.com or call 402-228-1801, noon-5 p.m. daily.

