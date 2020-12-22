Please check event venues for current information.
Events
Advent remembrance tree at Calvary Catholic cemetery — 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. Public is invited to pick up a free ornament in honor of a loved one, decorate and return it to the office by Dec. 24, staff will place it on the tree until Jan. 6, 3880 L St.
Drive-in Christmas concert at Eastridge Presbyterian Church — 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday. 30-minute concerts every hour, freewill donation of food items, benefiting the Eastridge food pantry, 1135 Eastridge Drive. Register for a time slot: Signupgenius.com/go/10c054bafac2ca3fc1-organ.
Eastridge holiday lights recycling drive — Through Jan. 15. Public is invited to drop off working or nonworking holiday lights. Also recycled lights can be dropped off at any Lincoln fire station. Eastridge Elementary School, 6245 L St.
Families Inspiring Families support groups — 5-6 p.m. Mondays. Parents can connect with other parents; also 5:30-6:30 p.m. second Wednesday of the month, for parents concerned about children's mental health. Email Sandy Thompson at sthompson@familiesinspiringfamilies.org or call 402-450-4409 to get the Zoom link.
Free hazardous waste drop-off at HazToGo waste center — 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesdays. See a complete list of acceptable items at haztogo.com, 5101 N. 48th St.
Lincoln Children's Museum candy-house kits contest — Until noon Wednesday. Parents can pick up your candy-house kits ready for kids to decorate. Purchase your kit, pick it up curbside, take a photo and share it on Facebook by 11:59 p.m. Dec. 31 to win a prize, 1420 P St. Museumtoystore.squarespace.com/shop/p/candy-house-kit.
Luminaries on Goodhue Boulevard — Thursday. Join in on a Near South tradition, help set up hundreds of candles in bags, from A Street to the state Capitol, volunteers needed to set up or tear down, email Marcie Young: marcie.young@nearsouth.org.
Saturdays at Prairie Pines — 9 a.m.-5 p.m. 145 acres of trails, picnic in the arboretum, kids ninja course, 3100 N. 112th St. Facebook.com/events/217007032880145.
Scrap metal drive: Fundraiser for Lincoln Public Schools — Public is invited to drop off metals, through April 22, 2021, at Sadoff Iron and Metal Company, 4400 W. Webster St., 402-470-2510 and Alter Metal Recycling, 6100 N. 70th St., 402-476-3306.
Storytime-to-go kits at Lincoln City Libraries — Designed for day care providers and parents, ten themes to choose from, staff will place five books in a bag for pickup. Lincolnlibraries.org/kids/storytimes-to-go-request-form.
Visit with Santa at Gateway Mall — 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday. Kids can visit with Santa, standing 6 feet apart, ages 2 and up must wear a face covering, must select a 15-minute time slot, email confirmation with a bar code required, 6100 O St. Make a reservation: WhereisSanta.com.
Zoo Lights at Lincoln Children's Zoo — Through Jan. 9. Timed admission with pre-purchased tickets, $10.95, members; $13.95, nonmembers; $19.95, VIP members; $22.95, nonmembers; VIP experience includes souvenir hot cocoa mug with cocoa and a train ride; train rides also are available for sale, masks are required. Lincolnzoo.org/events.
Day camps for kids
Lincoln Children's Museum — 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Dec. 31. Designed for grades K-4. $185 member; $205, nonmember; $5 lunch per day, must purchase camp for all four days, 1420 P St. Register: 21698.blackbaudhosting.com/21698/When-I-Grow-Up.
Pioneers Park day camp — 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday-Dec. 31. Designed for elementary students, choose one day or all four days, kids spend time outdoors. Masks required, must sign waiver, $40, four days, 3201 S. Coddington. Register: App.lincoln.ne.gov/aspx/city/proctor/classes.aspx?loc=PPNC.
Livestreams and virtual events
Lincoln Children's Museum fundraiser: LCMgive — A campaign for play, raising funds to keep the museum running. Donate by texting the words LCMgive to 443-21 or LincolnChildrensMuseum.org.
Read Woke Challenge at Lincoln City Libraries — through Jan. 31. Readers must record completed books and activities at the website or take completed booklets to a library branch to be eligible for prizes. Register: Lincolnlibraries.beanstack.org.
Virtual Santa event at Gateway Mall — Through Thursday. kids can enjoy a virtual experience with Santa, including a live VIP Zoom call, virtual photos, virtual pet photos, story time and Holiday Magic package. More information: shoppinggatewaymall.com/events/virtual-santa-experience. Make an appointment: Createholidaymagic.com.
Virtual Santa visits at SouthPointe Mall — Through Thursday. Kids can visit safely with Santa via video chat, $5, must register for a time slot online: Southpointeshopping.com.
Virtual Santa 5K run — Through Sunday. Mrs. Claus and Eddie the Elf will guide you step-by-step through a training program, you can run anywhere you choose, $25, all participants get a five-piece Santa suit and a challenge sticker. Register: runsignup.com/Race/NE/Lincoln/Santas5kChallenge.
Save the Date
Mayor's Interfaith Prayer Breakfast virtual event — 7:30 a.m. April 7, 2021. Free, must register, registration information to be announced.
Theater
"Say Goodnight Gracie" — 7:30 p.m. Jan. 7-9; also 2 p.m. Jan. 10; $18, adults; $12, students, 412 Ella St., Beatrice. Beatricecommunityplayers.com or call 402-228-1801, noon-5 p.m. daily.