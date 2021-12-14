Family calendar Dec. 15-22 "Living Natvity" at Southern Prebyterian Church, drive-thru, Thursday-Friday; "The Nutcracker" at the Lied, Saturday-Sunday; People's City Mission toy giveaway and more holidya events.

Please check event venues for current information.
Events
Booster clinics for kids — 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Wednesday. Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, administering first and second doses, age 5 and up; Pfizer doses for age 16 and up; Moderna booster doses, age 18 and older, 3131 O St.
Commencement at Southeast Community College — Pinnacle Bank Arena, 6:30 p.m. Thursday, 400 Pinnacle Arena Drive.
Commencement ceremonies at UNL — Pinnacle Bank Arena, 3 p.m. Friday, graduate and professional degrees; 9 a.m. Saturday, bachelor's degrees, 400 Pinnacle Arena Drive.
Wreaths Across America — Wyuka Cemetary, 11 a.m. Saturday. Sponsors or volunteers are needed to help lay wreaths on graves, in honor of fallen heroes, must register, 3600 O St. Register: wreathsacrossamerica.org/pages/14883/overview/?relatedId=0.
Holiday events for families
Christmas party for kids — Connection Point, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday. Parents can drop off their kids age 4 and up and enjoy an evening to rest, go Christmas shopping or go on a date with their significant other. Kids will decorate cookies, make crafts and play games, supper will be provided, must RSVP, free event, 1333 N. 33rd St. RSVP: 402-413-0017.
Falling Snow" craft and vendor show — Lancaster Event Center, 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Saturday. 50+ vendors, last-minute Christmas shopping, free admission, 4100 N. 84th St.
Holiday Lights bike ride — Cycle Works, 5-9 p.m. Saturday. Wear your ugly sweaters or holiday characters, decorate your bikes; hot cider, cookies and socializing; must have helmets, lights on front and back of bikes, 720 N. 27th St.
Holiday Toy giveaway for kids — Saint Paul United Methodist Church, Sunday. Schedule including: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Last name with the letter A-N; 12:30-2 p.m., last name with the letter N-Z. You must have WIC, Medicaid, SSI, SSD, SNAP, TANF or unemployment to get toys. Bring proof of assistance, one form including Medicaid Cards, birth certificate, vaccination records or a letter from DHHS with the child's name, 1144 M St. More information: visionaryyouth.org.
Hy-Vee Kids Character breakfast — Williamsburg Hy-Vee, 9 a.m.-noon, Saturday. Kids get coloring sheets, KidsFit goodies and giveaways; must purchase breakfast, 6001 Village Drive.
Indian Center Toy giveaway — 4-6 p.m. Saturday. Parents and guardians of Native kids, can pick out gifts for kids, while supplies last; also kids can participate in decorating cookies, 1100 Military Road.
Lincoln North Pole — Tower Square, daily, through Dec. 31. View the 12 days of Christmas. Get a token, write your name on it and drop it in Santa's naughty or nice bin, kids write a letter to Santa, free hot chocolate while supplies last, 13th and P streets.
Living Nativity — Southern Heights Presbyterian Church, 6-8 p.m. Thursday-Friday. Featuring holiday music and live cast members. Stay warm and safe in your vehicle as you drive through to view the manger scene in all its wonder, free admission, donations accepted, 40th and Old Cheney streets.
Marcus Grand Theatres: Holiday classic movies — Wednesday-Thursday. View movies including: "Christmas Vacation," "The Polar Express," "It's a Wonderful Life" and "How the Grinch Stole Christmas," see complete list of showtimes and admission prices, 1101 P St. Marcustheatres.com
People's City Mission holiday giveaway: "Santa's Workshop" — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Families in need can shop for Christmas gifts, 6800 P St.
Santa at Frontier Harley Davidson — 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Kids can get a photo with Santa, bring your own camera, 205 N.W. 40th St.
Santa Photos — Gateway Mall, open daily, through Dec. 24. Register: vipholidayphotos.com/event/GATEWAYC21.
Santa Station — South Pointe Pavilions, open daily, through Dec. 24, see website for hours of operation, 2910 Pine Lake Road. Reddevelopment.com/southpointe-pavilions
Snow plow Santa visits Lincoln — 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. Santa will stop at five locations including: 10-10:45 a.m. Anderson Branch Library, 3635 Touzalin; 11-11:45 a.m.; Woods Tennis Center, 401 S. 33rd St.; noon-12:50 p.m. Holmes Lake Park, Normal Blvd. and 70th streets; 1:10-2 p.m. Walt Branch Library, 6701 S. 14th St.; 2:15-3 p.m. Williams Branch Library, 5000 Mike Scholl St. More information: lincoln.ne.gov/SnowplowSanta.
Third Friday Art Show — Noyes Art Gallery, 10 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Featuring eight artists, new works, 119 S. Ninth St.
Winter Wonderland at Piedmont — Piedmont Shoppes, 10 a.m.-12:45 p.m. Saturday. Kids can visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus, give your letter to Santa; free cookies, hot chocolate and apple cider; visit participating stores for gifts, 1265 S. Cotner Blvd.
Concerts
Christmas Jazz Concert — Saint Paul United Methodist Church, 6 p.m. Sunday. Featuring the Jazz carols of Will Todd, performed by the Saint Paul Chancel Choir, Paul Robinson, director; also joining in the performance is the Jazz Combo and Brass Quintet, free concert. 1144 M St.
James Arthur Vineyards — 2-5 p.m. Sunday. Holiday music series: Jerry Renaud, 2001 W. Raymond Road, Raymond.
Lincoln Boys Choir "Winter Reflections" concert — Saint Paul United Methodist Church, 2 p.m. Sunday. Featuring three choirs, two pianists, the First-Plymouth Brass and Robert Snider, percussionist. Also featuring Nancy L. Schoen playing the McKinley Bells from the church tower prior to the concert. Tickets are: adults, $15; 18 and under, free; and college students with ID, free concert; 1144 M St. More information: Lincolnboyschoir.org.
Mannheim Steamroller Christmas — 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 21, Lied Center, 301 N. 12th St. Tickets: LiedCenter.org
Three Chords & A Cloud of Dust — Northgate Garden Estates, 6 p.m. Wednesday, 2425 Folkways.
VA Coffeehaus concert event — Auld Pavilion, 10 a.m. Friday. KFOR's Operation Santa Claus presentation to Cindy Lange-Kubick; live music with 3 Chords & A Cloud of Dust, 1650 Memorial Drive.
Light shows
Magical Lights of Seward — Through Dec. 31. $20-$25; Seward County Fairgrounds, 500 N. 14th St., Seward. Tickets: magicallightsofseward.com.
Nebraska Christmas lights show — 5:30-midnight, through Jan. 1. Stay in your car and drive through a magical Christmas Lights extravaganza, including countless lights in a variety of colors, decorations, holiday characters, all the lights synchronized to music, $40-$140, pets are welcome in vehicles, Haymarket Park, 403 Line Drive Circle. Tickets: nebraskachristmaslightsshow.com/buy-tickets
Santa's Rock 'n Lights — Through Jan. 2. Drive-thru holiday light show featuring a mile-long display of 100,000 animated lights synchronized to Christmas music; admission starts at $24.99 per vehicle, Werner Park, 12356 Ballpark Way, Papillion. Register: Santasrocknlights.com.
Zoo Lights powered by LES — Through Dec. 30. The Zoo will be transformed into one of the largest lights displays in the midwest, including a 40-foot Christmas tree, 30 lighted animal figures, holiday train rides, 60-foot lighted tunnel walk. Enjoy s'mores or hot cocoa at a variety of stations. All guests 2 and up must purchase a ticket, 1222 S. 27th St. Tickets: lincolnzoo.org/events/zoo-lights.
Donations needed
Gifts of Love Toy Drive at Mosier-Timperley Chiropractic Clinic — 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday; 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Thursdays. Donations needed including unwrapped gifts for all ages, toys, health care items, clothing, 4645 Normal Blvd., Suite 200.
Theater
"Elf Jr." — Lincoln Community Playhouse, 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, 2500 N. 56th St. Tickets: Lincolnplayhouse.com.
"The Nutcracker" — Lied Center, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, 301 N. 12th St. Tickets: Liedcenter.org.
"Santaland Diaries" — TADA Theatre, 7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, 701 P St. Tickets: tadaproductions.info.
Holiday events in the surrounding area
Beatrice
Fantasy of Trees — Indian Creek Mall, 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Dec. 27-29. Decorate an eye-catching tree for display at the mall, during mall hours, must register, 2205 N. Sixth St. Register: Beatricechamber.com, click on Fantasy of Trees.