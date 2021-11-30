Please check event venues for current information.
Holiday events for families
Carols in your Car at Trinity United Methodist Church — 4:30 p.m. Sunday. Bring the family for an evening of singing traditional Christmas carols, led by the Trinity Choir, while staying warm in your own car, 7130 Kentwell Lane. Trinitylincoln.org.
Center for People in Need: Holiday toy distributions — 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m. -1 p.m. Sunday; 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 6- 7. Toys will be given to kids newborn to age 18. Must sign up for a Center Card, to receive toys, on the day of the event or online at cfpin.org/center-card.
Cookie Walk and Craft Fair at First United Methodist Mission — 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. Cookie Walk, craft booths including second-hand games and puzzles for sale; get carry-out soups, sloppy Joe sandwiches and pie. Proceeds benefiting mission work of the United Methodist Women for women, children, and youth worldwide, 2723 N. 50th St. More information: Firstumclincoln.org
Craft Fair — Ceresco Elementary School, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. Craft and holiday items for purchase, benefiting the new splash pad at the school, 114 3rd St, Ceresco.
Food Bank Lincoln — 3-4 p.m. Mondays. Stay in your car, staff and volunteers will bring the boxed food to you; see complete list of food distribution sites on website, Capitol City Christian Church, 7800 Holdrege. Lincolnfoodbank.org.
Heritage League Holiday of Trees — Westminster Presbyterian Church, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday; 10 a.m. -7 p.m. Friday; View beautiful trees decorated by local non-profits; live music, food items for purchase; $1 admission. Proceeds benefiting the Friendship Home, 2110 Sheridan Blvd.
Historic Whitehall Mansion tours — 1-5 p.m. Dec. 12. View and walk through a 111-year-old, historic, decorated mansion, free tours, 59th and Walker Avenue.
Holiday Toy giveaway for kids — St. Paul United Methodist Church, Dec. 19. 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., last name with the letter A-N; 12:30-2 p.m., last name with the letetter N-Z. You must have WIC, Medicaid, SSI, SSD, SNAP, TANF or unemployment to get toys. Bring proof of assistance, one form including Medicaid Cards, birth certificate, vaccination records or a letter from DHHS with the child's name, 1144 M St. More information: visionaryyouth.org.
Miracle on 91st street drive-thru family event — CHI Nebraska Heart Hospital, 4:30-8 p.m. Saturday. Live nativity scene, Christmas carolers and displays, goodie bags for kids, register to win prizes, must register for a time slot to attend, 7500 S. 91st St. Register: CHIhealth.com/Miracle.
Old World Christmas — 4-8 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. A German town square will be recreated inside the church, including vendor booths and holiday decorations. Also live music, photo opportunities, raffles, prizes, Vine Congregational United Church of Christ, 1800 Twin Ridge Road.
Santa Photos — Gateway Mall, open daily, through Dec. 24. Register: vipholidayphotos.com/event/GATEWAYC21.
Santa Station — South Pointe Pavilions, open daily, through Dec. 24, see website for hours of operation, 2910 Pine Lake Road. Reddevelopment.com/southpointe-pavilions
Spring Creek Prairie Holiday Open House — 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Live music, crafts, to-go treats, masks required, 11700 SW 100th Street, Denton. Springcreek.audubon.org/events.
Smash an Ornament — Gateway Mall, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. Pick an ornament to smash from the New Country 96.9 tree, win cash prizes, 6100 O St.
Concerts
Christmas at the Museum' for a First Friday event International Quilt Museum — 5:30-6:30 p.m. Friday. Performances including St. Teresa Heritage Children's choir with Terri Schilmoeller, director; "The night before Christmas," featuring Bob Snider, percussionist and Lance Nielsen, narrator; Flute Choir with Dick Marolf, director, free concert, 1523 N. 33rd. St. 1523 N. 33rd. St.
Christmas with Wesleyan "Tidings of Comfort and Joy" concert at First United Methodist Church — 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Nebraska Wesleyan University Choir, Jazz Choir, Chamber Singers, Columbus High School and Fremont High School join together for a Christmas concert. The five ensembles make up 200 musicians, accompanied by a string quintet, oboe, guitar, percussion, piano and an organ. The audience will be invited to sing along, free-will donations accepted, 2723 N. 50th St. More information: ttrenney@nebrwesleyan.edu.
Cornhusker Band "Highlights" concert — Lied Center, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 8, $10-$20, 301 N. 12th St. Tickets: Liedcenter.org.
Lincoln Choral Artists "Singing in the Holidays" concert at New Hope United Methodist Church — 7 p.m. Dec. 9; $15-$20, 1205 N. 45th St. More information: newhopeumclincolnne.org.
Mannheim Steamroller Christmas — 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 21, Lied Center, 301 N. 12th St. Tickets: LiedCenter.org
Martina McBride "The Joy of Christmas" concert — Lied Center, 7:30 Dec. 11, $40-$99, 301 N. 12th St. Tickets: Liedcenter.org.
Nebraska Brass livestreamed — 7 p.m. Dec. 11. Facebook.com/nebraskabrass.
Sounds of the Season conert — Gateway Mall, 1-4 p.m. Dec. 11. Enjoy a variety of choirs, near Scooters, free event, 6100 O St.
Light shows
"Light the Night" at Christian Heritage — 6-9 p.m. Dec. 9-11. Drive-thru Christmas light spectacular, including live nativity scene and a "Whoville"-type Christmas-themed campus, $20 per car, 14880 Old Cheney Road. Register: Lightthenightforkids.org.
Magical Lights of Seward — Friday-Dec. 31. $20-$25; Seward County Fairgrounds, 500 N. 14th St., Seward. Tickets: magicallightsofseward.com.
Nebraska Drive-thru holiday light show — 5:30-midnight, through Jan. 1. Stay in your car and drive through a magical Christmas Lights extravaganza, including countless lights in a variety of colors, decorations, holiday characters, all the lights synchronized to music, $40-$140, pets are welcome in vehicles, Haymarket Park, 403 Line Drive Circle. Tickets: nebraskachristmaslightsshow.com/buy-tickets
Santa's Rock 'n Lights — Through Jan. 2. Drive-thru holiday light show featuring a mile-long display of 100,000 animated lights synchronized to Christmas music; admission starts at $24.99 per vehicle, Werner Park, 12356 Ballpark Way, Papillion. Register: Santasrocknlights.com.
Zoo Lights powered by LES — Through Dec. 30. The Zoo will be transformed into one of the largest lights displays in the midwest, including a 40-foot Christmas tree, 30 lighted animal figures, holiday train rides, 60-foot lighted tunnel walk. Enjoy s'mores or hot cocoa at a variety of stations. All guests 2 and up must purchase a ticket, 1222 S. 27th St. Tickets: lincolnzoo.org/events/zoo-lights.
Donations needed
Gifts of Love Toy Drive at Mosier-Timperley Chiropractic Clinic — 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday; 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Thursdays. Donations needed including unwrapped gifts for all ages, toys, health care items, clothing, 4645 Normal Blvd., Suite 200.
Theater
"A Christmas Carol" — Wesleyan, 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and Dec. 9-11; 2 p.m. Sunday and Dec. 12, McDonald Theatre, 5100 Huntington Ave.
"Amal and the Night Visitors" — Tmeple Building, 1:30 and 3 p.m. Dec. 11. Must make a reservation for a free ticket, Studio Theatre, 12th and R streets. Tickets: gounl.edu/amahtickets
"Elf" — Beatrice Community Players, 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday and Dec. 9-11; 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday and Dec. 11-12; $18, adults; $12, students, 412 Ella St. Tickets: call 402-228-1801.
"Elf Jr." — Lincoln Community Playhouse, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9-11 and Dec. 17-19; 2 p.m. Dec. 12, 2500 N. 56th St. Tickets: Lincolnplayhouse.com.
"The Nutcracker" — Lied Center, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Dec. 18; 2 p.m. Dec. 19, 301 N. 12th St. Tickets: Liedcenter.org.
Student Dance Project — Lied Center, 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, $5, adults; $3 students; free, kids and seniors, original dance works, performed by UNL students, 301 N. 12th St. Tickets: Liedcenter.org.
Holiday events in the surrounding area
Beatrice
Fantasy of Trees — Indian Creek Mall, 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Dec. 27-29. Decorate an eye-catching tree for display at the mall, during mall hours, must register, 2205 N. Sixth St. Register: Beatricechamber.com, click on Fantasy of Trees.
Holiday Lighted parade "A Storybook Christmas" — 5:30 p.m Saturday. Floats, hot chocolate, visit Santa at Carnegie Building, 218 N. 5th. Must register, $10, due by Nov. 25. Register: Beatricechamber.com.
Schoen's Christmas gift giveaway — Wednesday. Kids are welcome to choose one gift from a variety of gifts per age group; age 0-12 months; age 3-6; age 6-9; age 9-12. Parents must go to Schoen's Roofing Office, fill out a form and choose a gift for your girl or boy, one gift per kid, 522 S. Sixth St., Beatrice. Facebook.com/SchoensRoofingLLC.
Brownville
Brownville concert series: “A Swinging Brownville Christmas"— 2 p.m. Dec. 12. $25, adults; $16, students, 126 Atlantic St., Brownville. Tickets: Brownvilleconcertseries.com.