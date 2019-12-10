Family calendar: Dec. 11-18 Breakfast with Santa, Nutcracker Ballet, Zoo Lights

Parents need to know that Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is a science fiction action/adventure game available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Windows-based PCs. The game’s set within the expansive Star Wars universe, shortly after the events of Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith. Players take on the role of a young fugitive Jedi on a quest to try to rebuild and restore the Jedi Order. Action is constant, with frequent killing shown onscreen and some intense moments of violence in cutscenes, though no blood or graphic gore is shown. The game emphasizes timing in combat and presents a relatively high degree of challenge, especially at higher difficulty levels. The word “bastard” is heard in some dialogue.