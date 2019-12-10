Family calendar: Dec. 11-18 Breakfast with Santa, Nutcracker Ballet, Zoo Lights

Events
Barnes & Noble Storytime — 11 a.m. Sunday. Event is for caregivers or parents with kids up to age 2, featuring "Pop up Peak a Boo: Colors," by DK, coupon for a free Starbucks coffee, 2910 Pine Lake Blvd. Barnesandnoble.com/store/2939 or 402-421-7979.
Breakfast with Santa: Haymarket — 8-11 a.m. Saturday. $6 (kids 4 and up), free (3 and under); breakfast by Lazlo's, live music with Dorothy Applebee, view toy trains and Shades the Clown will be making balloon animals, photo opportunity with Santa, coffee and hot chocolate, Candy Factory, 800 P St. Purchase tickets at Brewsky's, 201 N. Eighth St., Burlington Antiques, 201 N. Seventh St., Downtown Lincoln Association, 206 S. 13th St. Suite 101, and Nebraska Gift Shop, 803 Q St.
Boy Scouts Holiday Bazaar — 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. $5 (nonscouts), free (scouts); Visit with Santa and participate in activities, items for purchase (free shopping for adults), Cornhusker Council Outdoor Educational Center, 600 S. 120th St., Walton.
Breakfast with Santa: Bethel 5 Jobs Daughters — 8:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday. $7 (adults), $5 (11 and under); all the pancakes you can eat, sausage, fruit cup, applesauce and beverage, photo opportunity with Santa, stories with Mrs. Claus, Masonic Temple, 1635 L St.
Candy house fun shop: Lincoln Children’s Museum — 10-11 a.m. Thursday and Saturday-Sunday, make a cardboard holiday candy house, all materials provided; $40 (nonmembers), $30 (members), $25 (take-home kit), 1420 P St. Lincolnchildrensmuseum.org
Donuts with Santa and Mrs. Claus: Kanga Kare — 10 a.m.-noon. Saturday. Kids activities, photo opportunity with Santa, refreshments, free, 3101 C St.
Holiday Craft Show: Code Beer — 2-6 p.m. Sunday. 16 vendors showcasing a variety of hand-made items for purchase, 200 S. Antelope Valley Parkway.
Lincoln Boys Choir: Winter Reflections — 5 p.m. Sunday. $15 (adults), free (18 and under and students with ID and music teachers with voucher from website), St. Paul United Methodist Church, 1144 M St. Tickets: Lincolnboychoir.org.
Ice skating: Railyard — 5-9 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; 5 p.m.-midnight, Friday; noon-midnight, Saturday, noon-9 p.m., Sunday; Skate rental: $6 (kids 11 and under), $10 (adults), 350 Canopy St.
Indoor Holiday Market: Park Center Banquet Hall — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday. Vendors offering local produce, baked goods, cheese, meats and gift items, 2608 Park Blvd.
Lincoln Midwest Ballet Company: Nutcracker Ballet — 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: $31-$51 (adults), $21-$38 (students), Lied Center for Performing Arts, 301 N. 12th St. 402-472-4747 or Liedcenter.org.
Living Nativity: Southern Heights Presbyterian Church — 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday-Friday. Walk up or drive by, monetary donations for the Food Bank accepted, 40th and Old Cheney Road.
Pancakes and pajamas: Copple Family YMCA — 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday. Photo opportunity with Santa, Christmas craft station, reindeer games, activities free (members); drop-in fee (nonmembers), must register at ymcalincoln.org or Copple Family YMCA, 8700 Yankee Woods Drive. Cost for pancake dinner is $3 (adult member), $10 (family member), $5 (adult nonmember), $20 (family nonmember). 402-327-0037.
Pet photos with Santa: Gateway Mall — 6-8 p.m. Thursday. Bring your leashed cats and dogs to Santa's Enchanted Forest located in H&M Court. Pets will get a holiday bandana and treat. Go to shoppinggatewaymall.com to see photo package pricing, 6100 O St.
Prairie Pines Nature Scavenger Hunt — 1-4 p.m. Saturday. Kids can create a nature holiday decoration and participate in other activities, free hot apple cider as you take a walk on the trails; Nature Ninja course open 9 a.m.-5 p.m., kids must be accompanied by adults, no pets, 3100 N. 112th St. Prairiepines.org.
Holiday ice skating show: Star City figure skating club — 7 p.m. Saturday, $7, Breslow Ice Hockey Center, 433 V St.
Storytime with Santa: Gateway Mall — 11 a.m. Dec. 17. Enjoy juice and treats as you listen to a holiday classic read by Santa, 6100 O St.
Zoo Lights powered by LES: Lincoln Children’s Zoo — 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday through Dec. 30., except holidays. Register to purchase a ticket and sign up for a time slot. Ages 2 and up must purchase a ticket, 1222 S. 27th St. Lincolnzoo.org
Nearby
Christmas at the Mansion: Arbor Day Farm — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, through Dec. 22. See the mansion decorated for holidays, prices at website, 2311 Arbor Ave., Nebraska City. Arbordayfarm.org or 402-873-8717.