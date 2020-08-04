Family calendar, Aug. 5-12 — Back to school: Free haircut and backpack event; Art Safari: Lux Center; Pups and Pints: Railyard

Please check event venues for current information.
EVENTS
Back to school: Free haircut and backpack event — 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday; 5 p.m. final haircut given. Kids ages 5-15 get a free haircut and backpack filled with school supplies, College of Hair Design, 304 S. 11th St. Donations accepted at both Oasis Barber shop locations: 4230 S. 33rd St. and 2709 O St.
Barnabas free meal — 6 p.m. Thursdays. Grab-and-go meal, 931 Saunders Ave.
Barnabas free breakfast and shopping — 9 a.m. Saturdays, grab-and-go breakfast, 931 Saunders Ave.
College View Farmers Market — 10-11 a.m. Sunday, shoppers age 60 and over; 11 a.m.-2 p.m., all other shoppers; one-way foot traffic, public should enter from 48th Street and Prescott Avenue, through Oct. 25. Facebook.com/sundayfarmersmarket for social distancing rules.
F Street Farmers Market — 4:30-7 p.m. Tuesdays. Items for purchase, including locally grown fruits, vegetables, food, arts and crafts, 1302 F St.
First Friday art gallery walk — Friday. See complete list of art galleries participating in Friday's calendar.
Haymarket Farmers Market — 8 a.m.-noon. Saturdays. Rain or shine. More information: Facebook.com/farmersmarketlincoln.
Lincoln Children's Museum — 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursdays-Sundays. 20% off all add-on, non-member tickets, use code: PLAYcation. Must go online and read visitors' information, sign waiver and read the pledge. Register: Lincolnchildrensmuseum.org.
Lincoln Public Schools grab-and-go meals — 11 a.m.-noon. Mondays. Meals will be distributed weekly at 12 sites. Kids 18 and under are eligible for five breakfast and five lunch meals. Maps of each location at lps.org (type "food" in the search field).
Lincoln Stars Ice Box: open roller skating — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. $5 entry fee and skate rental, or bring your own skates, limited daily capacity, 1880 Transformation Drive. lincolnstars.com/rollerskating.
Lux Art Safari — through Saturday. Hours of operation: noon-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays; noon-5 p.m. Saturdays; closed Sundays-Mondays. Enjoy driving or walking through three themed zones: underwater, cave and forest. 2601 N. 48th St. Facebook.com/luxcenterforthearts.
Parking Lot Plays: Lincoln Community Playhouse — 5 p.m. Parking lot opens; 6 p.m. Program begins. Wednesday, final performance, "Mamma Mia Reunion," featuring Julie Enersen, Teri Wilson and Colleen Bade, freewill donation to view, 2500 S. 56th St.
Pups and Pints — 4-8 p.m. Sunday and Aug. 16. Bring your furry friends with you for fun in the sun, live music, food and drinks available for purchase, social distancing rules apply, masks encouraged, 350 Canopy St.
NEARBY
"Wear Yellow" ride, run and walk (Ashland) — Aug. 15. Race participants get breakfast, chance to enter a raffle and prizes, non-participants get breakfast for $5. Proceeds benefiting cancer patients with two free rides to their treatments, 28210 W. Park Highway, Ashland. Register by Aug. 10: Supportwyn.org/17.
LIVESTREAM EVENTS
Indigo Bridge Books: virtual storytime — 10-11 a.m. Tuesdays and Fridays. Tune in to listen to a story, explore some crafts and experiments that you can do at home. Go to Facebook.com, search Indigo Bridge Books and Cafe.
Hy-Vee Kidsfit at home — 9 a.m. Daily. Kids can start their day with kid-friendly, at-home workouts. Hy-veekidsfit.com.
SUMMER CAMPS AND VIRTUAL PROGRAMS
4-H camps — Register: 4h.unl.edu/camps-centers/summer-camp.
Mad Science at the Nebraska History Museum: "It's Electric" — 10:30-11 a.m. kids age 7-10 can join Miss Erica as she guides you through the joys of simple circuits that are the building blocks to powering everything we know, parents can join in, too. Kids will get at-home activities emailed to you at home, sign up for virtual Zoom time slots. Register: history.nebraska.gov.
Yaal Summer Theatre Camps — Classes including stage management, auditioning, singing dramatically and wakeup and makeup. Register: Yaal.org.
