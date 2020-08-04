Family calendar, Aug. 5-12 — Back to school: Free haircut and backpack event; Art Safari: Lux Center; Pups and Pints: Railyard

Mad Science at the Nebraska History Museum: "It's Electric" — 10:30-11 a.m. kids age 7-10 can join Miss Erica as she guides you through the joys of simple circuits that are the building blocks to powering everything we know, parents can join in, too. Kids will get at-home activities emailed to you at home, sign up for virtual Zoom time slots. Register: history.nebraska.gov.