Family calendar Aug 4-11 Events: Corn Republic Parrot Head Club Beach Bash fundraiser for the People's City Mission, Saturday; Ribfest at the Super Fair, Thursday-Saturday; Historic "Olympic Games" at Nebraska History Museum, Saturday; "Music for Cruising" and Classic Car show at John Shildneck Bandshell in Antelope Park, Sunday; Czech Festival in Wilber, Thursday-Sunday.

Porch Art Palooza — 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Tugboat Gallery and South of Downtown CDO are teaming up for you to enjoy an afternoon touring Lincoln's historic Everett, Near South, and South Salt Creek neighborhoods through the porches of neighborhood artists. Porch Art Passports are available for pick up at Gomez Art Supply, Pepe's Bistro, Cultiva Coffee and Neveria Arcoiris. The passports include route stops, a map and all the information you need to win a prize from a dozen local businesses. More information: Facebook.com/LincolnSouthDowntown.