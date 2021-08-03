Family calendar Aug 4-11 Events: Corn Republic Parrot Head Club Beach Bash fundraiser for the People's City Mission, Saturday; Ribfest at the Super Fair, Thursday-Saturday; Historic "Olympic Games" at Nebraska History Museum, Saturday; "Music for Cruising" and Classic Car show at John Shildneck Bandshell in Antelope Park, Sunday; Czech Festival in Wilber, Thursday-Sunday.

Please check event venues for current information.
Events
Air Power History Tour at Ross Aviation — 9 a.m. -5 p.m. Aug. 11-15. View the aircraft and participate in cock-pit tours including the B-29 Super Fortress, B-24 Liberator, p-51 Mustang Gunfighter, T-6 Texan and the Boeing Stearman Aircraft; book rides on aircraft, 1751 W. Kearney St. Airpowersquadron.org.
Bike Walk Nebraska: Golden Ride — Sept. 18-19. Registration including a free meal and drinks, Sept. 17 at the Hub Cafe and Jayne Snyder Trails Center, free parking at Assurity Company, grab-and-go breakfasts Sept. 18-19 and free beverages Sept. 18 in Beatrice’s Chautauqua Park. Early bird registration is due Aug. 15. Register: bikereg.com/49874. More informaton: bikegoldenride.com or 402-320-3384.
Center for People in Need food and diaper distribution — 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday-Friday. The center will re-open July 19th, and is indoors, 3901 N. 27th St.
"Corn Republic Parrot Head Club Beach Bash" fundraiser for the People's City Mission — 5 p.m. Saturday. Live tropical themed music with The Bamboozlers and Jimmy & The Parrots. Proceeds benefiting People's City Mission and the Malone Center. Courtyard, 400 Pinnacle Arena Drive. Pinnaclebankarena.com/events/detail/beach-bash.
Discovery Days and Farmers' Market on East Campus — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Aug. 14. Enjoy hands-on, science-focused activities, vendor fair, live music and food trucks. Also tour the Backyard Farmer Garden, arboretum, newly renovated Dairy Store, Dinsdale Family Learning Commons and interactive digital kiosk. Apple doughnuts from Kimmel Orchard and Vineyard, East Campus Loop, 33rd and Holdrege streets.
Family swim nights at Lincoln neighborhood pools — 6-8 p.m. Mondays. Belmont and Eden pools; Tuesdays, Arnold Heights and Eden pools; Wednesdays, Irvingdale pool; Fridays, Arnold Heights, Ballard, Irvingdale and Woods pools, $9 per family. See website for hours of operation and addresses. Lincoln.ne.gov/pools.
"Fly Fitness" Free classes in Tower Square — 9:45 a.m. Saturdays in Aug. 45-minute exercise class, all levels welcome, 13th and P streets.
Food Bank Lincoln — 3-4 p.m. Mondays. Stay in your car, staff and volunteers will bring the boxed food to you, see complete list of food distribution sites on website, Capitol City Christian Church, 7800 Holdrege. Lincolnfoodbank.org.
Food Truck Frenzy at AAA Ultimate Pawn — 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday-Saturday. Vern and Ellie's 1126 N. 27th St.
Ghost Tour at James Arthur Vineyards — 6-8 p.m. Friday. $45 person, glass of wine, cold appetizers, ghost stories tied to the location and a mini paranormal investigation, 2001 W. Raymond Road, Raymond. Tickets: jamesarthurvineyards.com/events/jav-ghost-tour.
Haymarket Spirits Tour — 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday-Fridays, through October. The tour will include historical stories about ghosts that appear to haunt the downtown area. Learn about spirits and partake in some liquid spirits along the way. Start at James Arthur Vineyards Tasting Room, 803 Q St. Visit The Rabbit Hole Bakery, then two other breweries, Kinkaider or White Elm, end up at the Alchemy Lounge, 140 N. Eighth St. Tickets: lincolnhistoricalghostquest.org.
Historic "Olympic Games" at Nebraska History Museum — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Try to win gold playing corn hole, hula hoop, four square and more. The first 150 people get a snow cone from SnowDaze, please register, sponsored by Pinnacle Bank Arena, free event, free admission to museum, 131 Centennial Mall South, St. Register: history.nebraska.gov/events/historical-games-olympics.
Lincoln Crossroads Music Festival — Wednesday-Sunday. See website for a complete list of locations and performances happening. lincolncrossroadsmusic.org/landing_page.
Porch Art Palooza — 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Tugboat Gallery and South of Downtown CDO are teaming up for you to enjoy an afternoon touring Lincoln's historic Everett, Near South, and South Salt Creek neighborhoods through the porches of neighborhood artists. Porch Art Passports are available for pick up at Gomez Art Supply, Pepe's Bistro, Cultiva Coffee and Neveria Arcoiris. The passports include route stops, a map and all the information you need to win a prize from a dozen local businesses. More information: Facebook.com/LincolnSouthDowntown.
Ribfest at the Super Fair: Lancaster Event Center — 5-11 p.m. Thursday; 1-11 p.m. Friday-Saturday. Barbecue from nationally recognized teams, shaded tent seating, full bar and a beer garden. Music shedule in the Attraction Zone including: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, 4 On The Floor; 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Simplicated Band; 9:30 p.m. Friday, Pioneer Band; 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Pioneer Band. Free entry with paid $5 per vehicle, gate admission. See complete fair schedule and hours of operation: Superfair.org.
Special Olympics Fall Games — Saturday-Sunday. See website for complete schedule and more information, 345 Speedway Circle. Sone.org.
Wachiska Audubon Society presents "Tour the Wild Side-Using Native Plants in Your Landscape" — Aug. 21-22. Register: Wachiskaaudubon.org
Nearby Events
Czech Days in Wilber — Thursday-Sunday. Highlights including: 7 p.m. Friday. Children's Parade. The parade route will go East down 3rd Street starting at School Street, ending at Main Street.; 8:30 p.m. Friday. Velvet Elvis at the Checkered Flag, 207 W. Third Street.; 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Grand Parades. The parade theme is "Honoring 127 Years of Service: Wilber Fire and Rescue.” Other activities including: Art Show, Talent Contest, Sand Volleyball Contest, Outdoor Theater, food vendors, beer garden and more. See complete list of scheduled activities: Nebraskaczechsofwilber.com/czech-days.
Concerts at Wineries
Capitol View Winery — 7-9 p.m. Friday. Acoustic Crossroads; 6 p.m. Menu tba, 2361 Wittstruck Road, Roca.
Deer Springs Winery — 7-9 p.m. Saturday. Salt Creek Pirates; 6-8 p.m. HF Crave burgers, 16255 Adams St. Tickets: deerspringswinery.com.
James Arthur Vineyards: "Yer Mom's Comedy" — 7 p.m. Friday. Back-to-School edition, $20, 2001 West Raymond Rd., Raymond. Tickets: Jamesarthurvineyards.com or 402-783-5255.
James Arthur Vineyards music series — 6-9 p.m. Saturday. Tom & Wes, grilled food items for purchase, no cover, 2001 West Raymond Rd., Raymond. Jamesarthurvineyards.com or 402-783-5255.
Farmers markets
Fallbrook Farmers' Market — 4-7 p.m. Thursdays. Through-Aug. 19. Shop produce, farm-raised meats and eggs, breads, pastries, crafts and more. SNAP dollars and Double Up Food Bucks (DUFB) accepted. Get up to $20 in additional SNAP tokens and DUFB vouchers to spend on fresh, local food with a dollar-for-dollar match, 570 Fallbrook Blvd.
Haymarket Farmers' Market — 8 a.m.-noon. Saturdays. Shop baked goods, arts, face painting, food vendors, handmade crafts, furniture, jewelry, produce, wind chimes and more. Variety of live entertainment and music at Iron Horse Park, free admission, Eighth and P streets. Lincolnhaymarket.org/events/farmers-market.
Hub Cafe farmers market — 5-7 p.m. Wednesdays. Vendors including: Shadow Brook Farm, Dutch Girl Creamery, Green School Farms, Pekarek's Produce, Milkweed Yoga, Gad Horse Farm and Jurena Homegrown & Foraged. Live music, food and drinks available for purchase, 250 N. 21st St.
Sunday farmers market at College View — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sundays, through Oct. 9. Rain or shine, shop local produce and goods, live music, love and support your community, masks are encouraged, SNAP/EBT and Double Up Food Bucks are accepted, free event, 4801 Prescott. More information: Sundayfarmersmarket.org.
Theater
Angel's Theater First Flight Festival — Sept. 15-26, playwright-driven festival, unique to our area. All theatre submissions come from the Angels Theatre Company Play Writing Collective. See website for complete schedule. Performances will be at the Johnny Carson Theatre, Lied Center for the Performing Arts, 301 N. 12th St. Angelscompany.org.
"A Grand Night For Singing: A Showcase of Rodgers and Hammerstein" at TADA Theatre — Aug.12-29, $7-10, see website for complete list of showtimes, 701 P St. Tickets: Tadaproductions.info.
Comedy Cabaret with Tom Clark at TADA Theatre — 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, $5-$10, 701 P St. Tickets: Tadaproductions.info.
"Gage County, NE."at Beatrice Community Players — 7:30 p.m. Aug. 13-14; 2 p.m. Aug. 15, 412 Ella St. Beatricecommunityplayers.com or 402-228-1801.
Russ Rivas Comedy and Dinner at Screamer's Family Cabaret & Restaurant — 8 p.m. Dinner; 9 p.m. Show starts, Friday-Saturday. $37 per guest, 1-3 guests; $35 per guest; 4 or more guests, 803 Q St. Reservations: screamersdining.com/store/events.
Outside concerts, movies and theater
Hub & Soul music series — 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursdays. Aug. 26-Sept. 30. Enjoy the outdoors, activities for families and singles, including local music, craft beer and local food, Union Plaza, 21st and Q streets.
Lincoln Community Foundation Garden series — Noon. Wednesdays, through Sept. 29, free live music. Schedule including: Wednesday, Oasis Bluegrass Band; Aug. 11 The Lightning Bugs; Aug. 18, Janet Jeffries; Aug. 25, Midnight Wanderers; Sept 1, McGovern String Band; Sept 8, Skylark; Sept. 15, Swing Fever; Sept. 22, Tidball Barger; Sept. 29, Kevin Lloyd, Trio, 1415 N St.
Lincoln Municipal Band Summer Concert series and Car Show — 7 p.m. Sunday. "Music for Cruising" and Classic cars on display; Terry Rush, conductor; Rick Ricker, horn soloist; Antelope Park, John Shildneck Memorial Bandshell, Memorial Drive and Garfield Street.
Movies in the Park "Coco" at F Street Community Center — 9 p.m. Friday. Free movie, bring a blanket or chair, bring your own snacks and beverages, 1225 F St.
Movie and Wine under the Stars featuring "UP" — 9:30 p.m. Friday. Movie, glass of wine and snacks, 2001 West Raymond Rd., Raymond. Tickets: Jamesarthurvineyards.com or 402-783-5255.
Pinewood Bowl — 6:30 p.m. Aug. 10, The Avett Brothers and Willie Nelson; 7 p.m. Sept. 8, 311 Band; 7 p.m. Sept. 22, Shinedown Band; see website for ticket prices and more details, 3201 S. Coddington Ave. Pinewoodbowl.org.
Southpointe Pavilions Friday Nights Live — 6:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, Keep Push'n Band; Aug. 13, Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal; Aug. 20, Jarana, free concert, 2910 Pine Lake Road.
Outdoor events and sports clinics
Parks & Recreation Fall Team Sports — Register: Teamsideline.com/lincolnne.
Try Archery — 1-2 p.m. Saturdays through Aug. 14. $10, ages 8 and up, learn how to hold a bow, starter techniques, all equipment provided. Register: apm.activecommunities.com/ngpc/Activity_Search/985.
The Old Avoca Schoolhouse presents “Harmonica Helper Beginner Workshop” — 7 p.m. Sept. 28, with David Seay; 10 a.m. Sept. 29. No experience necessary for this workshop. This workshop is designed to help folks get started playing harmonica. Register: greenblattandseay.com/workshops_harmonica_helper.shtml.