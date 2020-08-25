Family calendar, Aug. 26-Sep 2 — Marcus Theatres' Grand Cinema open, "It's Electric" final Time Machine episode

Food Truck Rodeo: Lancaster Event Center — 5-9 p.m. Friday and Sept. 4. Food trucks, live music, outdoor seating, no cover, all ages welcome, 4100 N. 84th St.

Haymarket Farmers Market — 8 a.m.-noon. Saturdays. Rain or shine. More information: Facebook.com/farmersmarketlincoln.

Lincoln Children's Museum — 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursdays-Sundays. 20% off all add-on, nonmember tickets, use code: PLAYcation. Must go online and read visitors' information, sign waiver and read the pledge. Register: Lincolnchildrensmuseum.org.

Lincoln Public Schools grab-and-go meals — 11 a.m.-noon. Mondays. Meals will be distributed weekly at 12 sites. Kids 18 and under are eligible for five breakfast and five lunch meals. Maps of each location at lps.org (type "food" in the search field).

Marcus Theatres reopening — The Grand Cinema downtown is open; SouthPointe Cinema and East Park Cinema will open Friday. Marcus did not announce an opening date for Edgewood Cinema.

Pups and Pints — 4-8 p.m. Sunday. Bring your furry friends with you for fun in the sun, live music, food and drinks available for purchase, social distancing rules apply, masks encouraged, 350 Canopy St.