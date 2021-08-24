Family calendar Aug 25-Sep 1. Community Free Market at Seng Park, Saturday; Hub Soul Music series with outdoor activities and live music, starts Thursday, through Sept. 30Haymarkets Spirits Tour, Thursdays-Fridays, including haunts at historical sites; Register for the Pumpkin Run, Sept. 26.

Please check event venues for current information.
Events
Art in the Garden "We're all in this together": Sunken Gardens — 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 11. Including original art from a variety of artists within the Sunken Gardens, food vendors, dancers, live music, bring your own water, Capitol Parkway and South 27th streets.
Asian Community and Cultural Center "Harvest Moon" festival — 4-7 p.m. Sept. 19. Including authentic Asian food, cultural performers, live music and activities, Antelope Park Bandshell, Garfield and Memorial Drive.
Bike Walk Nebraska: Golden Ride — Sept. 18-19. Registration including a free meal and drinks, Sept. 17 at the Hub Cafe and Jayne Snyder Trails Center, free parking at Assurity Company, grab-and-go breakfasts Sept. 18-19 and free beverages Sept. 18 in Beatrice’s Chautauqua Park. Early bird registration is due Aug. 15. Register: bikereg.com/49874. More informaton: bikegoldenride.com or 402-320-3384.
Community Free Market at Seng Park — 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday. Bring items in good condition to give away, take items that you need, no need to bring items to take items home, 49th and Garland streets.
Festival at First Christian Church — 5-7 p.m. Aug. 28. Live music, food, bounce house for kids, public welcome, 430 S. 16th St. Fcclincoln.org.
"Fly Fitness" free classes in Tower Square — 9:45 a.m. Saturday. 45-minute exercise class, all levels welcome, 13th and P streets.
Food Bank Lincoln — 3-4 p.m. Mondays. Stay in your car, staff and volunteers will bring the boxed food to you; see complete list of food distribution sites on website, Capitol City Christian Church, 7800 Holdrege. Lincolnfoodbank.org.
Food Truck Frenzy at AAA Ultimate Pawn — 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday-Saturday. 1126 N. 27th St.
Friends with food monthly distribution at Arnold Family Resource Center — 5-6 p.m. Third Mondays of every month. Aug. 16-Sept. 20. Bring your proof of address, on your ID, enter through west door, 4621 N.W. 48th St.
Haymarket Spirits Tour — 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday-Fridays, through October. The tour will include historical stories about ghosts that appear to haunt the downtown area. Learn about spirits and partake in some liquid spirits along the way. Start at James Arthur Vineyards Tasting Room, 803 Q St. Visit The Rabbit Hole Bakery, then two other breweries, Kinkaider or White Elm, end up at the Alchemy Lounge, 140 N. Eighth St. Tickets: lincolnhistoricalghostquest.org.
Job fair at Pinnacle Back Arena — 3-6 p.m. Thursday. Interview for a variety of part-time positions at Pinnacle Bank Arena, interviews are held the same day, 400 Pinnacle Arena Drive. Pinnaclebankarena.com.
Third Thursdays Webinar Parkinson's support group — Noon. Sept. 16. Panelists will discuss life with Parkinson’s from a loved one’s perspective. They’ll share their experiences and tips and answer your questions. Panelists also will talk about what being a “care partner” can look like. Register: michaeljfox.org/webinar/do-you-love-someone-who-has-parkinsons?
Concerts and music series
Capitol View Winery — 7-9 p.m. Friday. Justin Kane; 6 p.m. Hake Catering, food items for purchase, 2361 Wittstruck Road, Roca.
Hub & Soul music series — Thursdays, 5:30-8:30 p.m. UNL Jazz All-Stars Featuring Jackie Allen. Enjoy the outdoors, activities for families and singles, craft beer and local food, Union Plaza, 21st and Q streets.
James Arthur Vineyards music series — Saturday, 2-7 p.m. Outdoor vendor show; 6-9 p.m. Garage band; grilled food items for purchase, no cover, 2001 West Raymond Rd., Raymond. Jamesarthurvineyards.com or 402-783-5255.
Lincoln Community Foundation Garden series — Noon. Wednesdays, through Sept. 29, free live music. Schedule including: Wednesday, Midnight Wanderers; Sept. 1, McGovern String Band; Sept. 8, Skylark; Sept. 15, Swing Fever; Sept. 22, Tidball Barger; Sept. 29, Kevin Lloyd, Trio, 1415 N St.
Mill at Telegraph outdoor music concert series — 6-9 p.m. Wednesday, B Street Band; Sept. 1, AM FM Band; Sept. 8, 402 Band, free music, items for purchase, 330 S. 21st St.
Pinnacle Bank Arena — 7:30 p.m. Sept. 2. Brantley Gilbert, 400 Pinnacle Arena Drive. Tickets and more information: Pinnaclebankarena.com.
Southpointe Pavilions Friday Nights Live — 6:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, AM FM, free concert, 2910 Pine Lake Road.
Farmers markets
Fallbrook Farmers' Market — 4-7 p.m. Thursdays. Through Thursday. Shop produce, farm-raised meats and eggs, breads, pastries, crafts and more. SNAP dollars and Double Up Food Bucks (DUFB) accepted. Get up to $20 in additional SNAP tokens and DUFB vouchers to spend on fresh, local food with a dollar-for-dollar match, 570 Fallbrook Blvd.
Haymarket Farmers' Market — 8 a.m.-noon. Saturdays. Shop baked goods, arts, face painting, food vendors, handmade crafts, furniture, jewelry, produce, wind chimes and more. Variety of live entertainment and music at Iron Horse Park, free admission, Eighth and P streets. Lincolnhaymarket.org/events/farmers-market.
Hub Cafe farmers market — 5-7 p.m. Wednesdays. Vendors including: Shadow Brook Farm, Dutch Girl Creamery, Green School Farms, Pekarek's Produce, Milkweed Yoga, Gad Horse Farm and Jurena Homegrown & Foraged. Live music, food and drinks available for purchase, 250 N. 21st St.
Sunday farmers market at College View — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sundays, through Oct. 9. Rain or shine, shop local produce and goods, live music, love and support your community, masks are encouraged, SNAP/EBT and Double Up Food Bucks are accepted, free event, 4801 Prescott. More information: Sundayfarmersmarket.org.
Theater
Angel's Theater First Flight Festival — Sept. 15-26, playwright-driven festival. All theater submissions come from the Angels Theatre Company Play Writing Collective. See website for complete schedule. Performances will be at the Johnny Carson Theatre, Lied Center for the Performing Arts, 301 N. 12th St. Angelscompany.org.
"A Grand Night For Singing: A Showcase of Rodgers and Hammerstein" at TADA Theatre — Through Sunday, $7-10, see website for complete list of showtimes, 701 P St. Tickets: Tadaproductions.info.
"Head over Heels" at Wesleyan — 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, O'Donnell Auditiorium, 5000 Huntington Ave.
"Mama Mia" at Beatrice Community Players — 7:30 p.m. Sept. 10-11, Sept. 17-18 and Sept. 24-25.; 2 p.m. Sept. 12, 19 and 26th, 412 Ella St. Tickets: Beatricecommunityplayers.com or 402-228-1801.
Outdoor fun runs and sports events
Dip, Ride and Dash: Fallbrook YMCA Triathlon — 9 a.m. Sept. 6. $20, including T-shirt, late registration due Aug. 17-Sept. 5, 700 Penrose Drive. Register: ymcalincoln.org/events/fallbrook-ymca-youth-triathlon; more information: 402-323-6444.
Kicks for Kids fun run or walk at James Arthur Vineyards — 8-11 a.m. Saturday. 5k run for kids and adults, benefiting over 1000 elementary students, $20-$35, 2001 west Raymond Road, Raymond. Jamesarthursvineyards.com.
Parks & Recreation Fall Team Sports — Register: Teamsideline.com/lincolnne.
Pumpkin Run at the Railyard — 10 a.m. Sept. 26. $10 per runner, due Aug. 23; $12 per runner, due by Aug. 24-Sept. 24; $15 per runner, due Sept. 18-26; register by Sept. 19, to have shirt delivered to school, location of race start is at 350 Canopy. Register: pumpkinrunlincoln.com.
Register
The Old Avoca Schoolhouse presents “Harmonica Helper Beginner Workshop” — 7 p.m. Sept. 28, with David Seay; 10 a.m. Sept. 29. No experience necessary for this workshop. This workshop is designed to help folks get started playing harmonica. Register: greenblattandseay.com/workshops_harmonica_helper.shtml.
Save the Date
Lil Foodie Day at the Sunday College View Farmers' Market — 10 a.m. Sept. 19. Bring your kids to the market and celebrate kids who are foodies, including Lincoln Fire and Rescue Fire truck, Story Time with the Lincoln City Library, Kid's Chef Demo, face painting, craft activities, live music with Blue Raven Camp Kids and Jeff King, free event, 4801 Prescott Ave.
Streets Alive — 1-4:30 p.m. Sept. 26. Free outdoor event, promoting physical activity, healthy eating and neighborhood community, South Salt Creek Neighborhood, Cooper Park, Ninth and D streets. More information: Healthylincoln.org/streetsalive.