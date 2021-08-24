Family calendar Aug 25-Sep 1. Community Free Market at Seng Park, Saturday; Hub Soul Music series with outdoor activities and live music, starts Thursday, through Sept. 30Haymarkets Spirits Tour, Thursdays-Fridays, including haunts at historical sites; Register for the Pumpkin Run, Sept. 26.

Festival at First Christian Church — 5-7 p.m. Aug. 28. Live music, food, bounce house for kids, public welcome, 430 S. 16th St. Fcclincoln.org.

"Fly Fitness" free classes in Tower Square — 9:45 a.m. Saturday. 45-minute exercise class, all levels welcome, 13th and P streets.

Food Bank Lincoln — 3-4 p.m. Mondays. Stay in your car, staff and volunteers will bring the boxed food to you; see complete list of food distribution sites on website, Capitol City Christian Church, 7800 Holdrege. Lincolnfoodbank.org.

Food Truck Frenzy at AAA Ultimate Pawn — 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday-Saturday. 1126 N. 27th St.

Friends with food monthly distribution at Arnold Family Resource Center — 5-6 p.m. Third Mondays of every month. Aug. 16-Sept. 20. Bring your proof of address, on your ID, enter through west door, 4621 N.W. 48th St.