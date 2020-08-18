Family calendar, Aug.19-26 — 'Shrek: The Musical' watch party; QUEST: Navigating the World exhibit

Please check event venues for current information.
EVENTS
August Splash Diving Dogs event at Paws for Fun — 2 p.m. Friday; 5 p.m. Sunday, 222 N. 24th St.
Barnabas free meal — 6 p.m. Thursdays. Grab-and-go meal, 931 Saunders Ave.
Barnabas free breakfast and shopping — 9 a.m. Saturdays, grab-and-go breakfast, 931 Saunders Ave.
College View Farmers Market — 10-11 a.m. Sundays. 10 a.m. shoppers age 60 and over; 11 a.m.-2 p.m., all other shoppers; one-way foot traffic, public should enter from 48th Street and Prescott Avenue, through Oct. 25. Facebook.com/sundayfarmersmarket for social distancing rules.
Family History Learning Center Experience — 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. Fridays; 10 a.m., 11 a.m. and noon. Saturdays. Families are invited to register for an hourlong time slot with a variety of hands-on activities to experience history, Nebraska History Museum, 1420 P St. Reserve time slots: forms.gle/KzKEq3mFFK26w4cD7.
F Street Farmers Market — 4:30-7 p.m. Tuesdays. Items for purchase, including locally grown fruits, vegetables, arts and crafts, 1302 F St.
Food Truck Rodeo: Lancaster Event Center — 5-9 p.m. Friday. Food trucks, live music, outdoor seating, no cover, all ages welcome, 4100 N. 84th St.
Haymarket Farmers Market — 8 a.m.-noon. Saturdays. Rain or shine. More information: Facebook.com/farmersmarketlincoln.
Lincoln Children's Museum — 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursdays-Sundays. 20% off all add-on, nonmember tickets, use code: PLAYcation. Must go online and read visitors' information, sign waiver and read the pledge. Register: Lincolnchildrensmuseum.org.
Lincoln Public Schools grab-and-go meals — 11 a.m.-noon. Mondays. Meals will be distributed weekly at 12 sites. Kids 18 and under are eligible for five breakfast and five lunch meals. Maps of each location at lps.org (type "food" in the search field).
Marcus Grand Theatres reopening — The Lincoln Grand Cinema downtown will reopen Friday, while SouthPointe Cinema and East Park Cinema will open Aug. 28. Marcus did not announce an opening date for the Edgewood Cinema.
Pups and Pints — 4-8 p.m. Sunday. Bring your furry friends with you for fun in the sun, live music, food and drinks available for purchase, social distancing rules apply, masks encouraged, 350 Canopy St.
Wildlife Walk: Lincoln Children's Zoo — 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Sundays-Fridays; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays. Water and food available for purchase, outside snacks and food are allowed, bring your own masks, guests must arrive at their reserved time slot to ensure capacity is not exceeded. More information: Lincolnzoo.org.
NEARBY
QUEST: Navigating the World exhibit at Strategic Air Command Museum — 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily. Featuring over 20 interactive stations focused on navigating on land, in air and at sea. $13, adults; $11, seniors; $11, active, retired veterans or military members (with military ID); $6, kids 4-12; free, kids 3 and under, 28210 W. Park Highway, Ashland. Sacmuseum.org.
LIVESTREAM EVENTS
Indigo Bridge Books: virtual storytime — 10-11 a.m. Tuesdays and Fridays. Tune in to listen to a story, explore some crafts and experiments that you can do at home. Go to Facebook.com, search Indigo Bridge Books and Cafe.
Hy-Vee Kidsfit at home — 9 a.m. daily. Kids can start their day with at-home workouts. Hy-veekidsfit.com.
'Shrek: The Musical' virtual watch party — 6-8 p.m. Aug. 25. 6-8 p.m. Aug. 26. Register: yaal.org/wordpress/registration/fall-2020-august-24-25-shrek-the-musical-watch-party.
SUMMER CAMPS AND VIRTUAL PROGRAMS
Time Machine of Fun: "World War II" — Aug. 25. Travel back in time with Miss Erica, learning about how kids were affected during World War II, right here in Nebraska. Kids can enjoy reading and crafts. Sign up for virtual Zoom time slots. Register: history.nebraska.gov.
Yaal Summer Theatre Camps — Classes including stage management, auditioning, singing dramatically, and wakeup and makeup. Register: Yaal.org.
REGISTER
Pumpkin Run: West Haymarket — Oct. 17. Heats are every 20 minutes from 8:30 a.m.-12:10 p.m. Each runner gets a shirt, gifts and goodies. Entry fee is $12 through Sept. 25 and $15 from Sept. 26-Oct. 15. 350 Canopy St. Those interested in making donations or purchasing a booth go to: pumpkinrunlincoln.com.
