Family calendar Aug 18-25 Army JDRF Silent Auction and fundraiser at Tavern on the Square, SaturdaySaturday; Brews at the Zoo, Saturday; Car Show at 48th & O, Sunday; Lincoln Municipal Band Veterans Salute: "Home of the Brave Annual Tribute to Those Who Serv," Sunday.

Please check event venues for current information.
Events
Bike Walk Nebraska: Golden Ride — Sept. 18-19. Registration including a free meal and drinks, Sept. 17 at the Hub Cafe and Jayne Snyder Trails Center, free parking at Assurity Company, grab-and-go breakfasts Sept. 18-19 and free beverages Sept. 18 in Beatrice’s Chautauqua Park. Early bird registration is due Aug. 15. Register: bikereg.com/49874. More informaton: bikegoldenride.com or 402-320-3384.
Army JDRF Silent Auction and fundraiser at Tavern on the Square — 2 p.m. Saturday. Silent auction, games, prizes, raffles and Empyrean beer, benefiting Juvenile Diabetes, 816 P St.
Brews at the Zoo fundraiser at the Lincoln Children’s Zoo — 6-11 p.m. Saturday. View 400 animals, live music with Flannel Channel, craft beers from Zipline Brewery, Empyrean Ales, White Elm Brewing, Lucky Bucket Brewing and more. Brats and burgers will be available for purchase, 1222 S. 27th St. Tickets: Lincolnzoo.org.
Buddy Check with Veterans at Foundry Coffee — 7-9 p.m. Sunday. Meet with your favorite Veteran. Veterans Advisory Group will supply soft drinks, coffee, and snacks, other items are for purchase, 211 N. 14th St.
Car Show at 48th & O Street — 4-7:30 p.m. Sunday. View the best bikes, cars and trucks. Awards for best of show, best paint, best bike, People's choice and most traveled miles to the show, sponsored by Autosounds of Lincoln and Chick-fil-A, 4770 O St.
Cornhusker Marching Band exhibition concert at Memorial Stadium — 7 p.m. Friday. Highlights of what the band has been working on during the preseason camp, including the famous "drill down" and a preview of the halftime show, open to the public, free concert. Enter through Gate 3 and Gate 11, One Stadium Drive.
Family Bingo at Cosmic Eye Brewing — 2-4 p.m. Sunday. Must make a purchase to participate, 6800 P St.
"Fly Fitness" free classes in Tower Square — 9:45 a.m. Saturdays in Aug. 45-minute exercise class, all levels welcome, 13th and P streets.
Food Bank Lincoln — 3-4 p.m. Mondays. Stay in your car, staff and volunteers will bring the boxed food to you; see complete list of food distribution sites on website, Capitol City Christian Church, 7800 Holdrege. Lincolnfoodbank.org.
Food Truck Frenzy at AAA Ultimate Pawn — 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday-Saturday. 1126 N. 27th St.
Friends with food monthly distribution at Arnold Family Resource Center — 5-6 p.m. Third Mondays of every month. Aug. 16-Sept. 20. Bring your proof of address, on your ID, enter through west door, 4621 N.W. 48th St.
Great Plains Game Festival at the Lancaster Event Center — 3 p.m.-1:30 a.m. Friday; 8 a.m.-1:30 a.m. Saturday; 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday; 1,000 board games to play and a variety of play-to-win games, staff will help you learn how to play them. Vendor booths, concessions available, items for purchase, 4100 N. 84th St.
Gravel Race Day at Schillingbridge Cork & Tap — Saturday. 6 a.m., bike race starts; 4-6 p.m., live music, with Savannah to Austin Band; 7 p.m., awards ceremony; 8-10 p.m. More information: Schillingbridgecorkandtap.com.
Haymarket Spirits Tour — 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday-Fridays, through October. The tour will include historical stories about ghosts that appear to haunt the downtown area. Learn about spirits and partake in some liquid spirits along the way. Start at James Arthur Vineyards Tasting Room, 803 Q St. Visit The Rabbit Hole Bakery, then two other breweries, Kinkaider or White Elm, end up at the Alchemy Lounge, 140 N. Eighth St. Tickets: lincolnhistoricalghostquest.org.
Salt Creek Wranglers Open Horse Show at the Lancaster Event Center — 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, free event, 4100 N. 84th St.
Third Thursdays Webinar Parkinson's support group — Noon. Aug. 19. Panelists will discuss life with Parkinson’s from a loved one’s perspective. They’ll share their experiences and tips and answer your questions. Panelists also will talk about what being a “care partner” can look like. Register: michaeljfox.org/webinar/do-you-love-someone-who-has-parkinsons?
Wachiska Audubon Society presents "Tour the Wild Side-Using Native Plants in Your Landscape" — Saturday-Sunday. Register: Wachiskaaudubon.org
Concerts at wineries
Capitol View Winery — 7-9 p.m. Friday. Dustin West's "John Denver Tribute show"; 6 p.m. Menu TBA, 2361 Wittstruck Road, Roca.
James Arthur Vineyards music series — 6-9 p.m. Saturday. Tunafish Jones Band; grilled food items for purchase, no cover, 2001 West Raymond Rd., Raymond. Jamesarthurvineyards.com or 402-783-5255.
Farmers markets
Fallbrook Farmers' Market — 4-7 p.m. Thursdays. Through Thursday. Shop produce, farm-raised meats and eggs, breads, pastries, crafts and more. SNAP dollars and Double Up Food Bucks (DUFB) accepted. Get up to $20 in additional SNAP tokens and DUFB vouchers to spend on fresh, local food with a dollar-for-dollar match, 570 Fallbrook Blvd.
Haymarket Farmers' Market — 8 a.m.-noon. Saturdays. Shop baked goods, arts, face painting, food vendors, handmade crafts, furniture, jewelry, produce, wind chimes and more. Variety of live entertainment and music at Iron Horse Park, free admission, Eighth and P streets. Lincolnhaymarket.org/events/farmers-market.
Hub Cafe farmers market — 5-7 p.m. Wednesdays. Vendors including: Shadow Brook Farm, Dutch Girl Creamery, Green School Farms, Pekarek's Produce, Milkweed Yoga, Gad Horse Farm and Jurena Homegrown & Foraged. Live music, food and drinks available for purchase, 250 N. 21st St.
Sunday farmers market at College View — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sundays, through Oct. 9. Rain or shine, shop local produce and goods, live music, love and support your community, masks are encouraged, SNAP/EBT and Double Up Food Bucks are accepted, free event, 4801 Prescott. More information: Sundayfarmersmarket.org.
Theater
Angel's Theater First Flight Festival — Sept. 15-26, playwright-driven festival. All theatre submissions come from the Angels Theatre Company Play Writing Collective. See website for complete schedule. Performances will be at the Johnny Carson Theatre, Lied Center for the Performing Arts, 301 N. 12th St. Angelscompany.org.
"A Grand Night For Singing: A Showcase of Rodgers and Hammerstein" at TADA Theatre — Through-Aug. 29, $7-10, see website for complete list of showtimes, 701 P St. Tickets: Tadaproductions.info.
"Head over Heels" — 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and Aug. 26-28; 2 p.m. Sunday and Aug. 29, O'Donnell Auditiorium, Nebraska Wesleyan, 5000 Huntington Ave.
Concerts, movies and music series
Hub & Soul music series — 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursdays. Aug. 26-Sept. 30. Enjoy the outdoors, activities for families and singles, including local music, craft beer and local food, Union Plaza, 21st and Q streets.
Lincoln Community Foundation Garden series — Noon. Wednesdays, through Sept. 29, free live music. Schedule including: Wednesday, Janet Jeffries; Aug. 25, Midnight Wanderers; Sept. 1, McGovern String Band; Sept. 8, Skylark; Sept. 15, Swing Fever; Sept. 22, Tidball Barger; Sept. 29, Kevin Lloyd, Trio, 1415 N St.
Lincoln Municipal Band Summer Concert series — 7 p.m. Sunday. Veterans Salute:"Home of the Brave Annual Tribute to Those Who Serve"; Bob Krueger, conductor; Nat Wickham, trombone, soloist. Antelope Park, John Shildneck Memorial Bandshell, Memorial Drive and Garfield Street.
Southpointe Pavilions Friday Nights Live — 6:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, Jarana, free concert, 2910 Pine Lake Road.
Outdoor events and sports clinics
Parks & Recreation Fall Team Sports — Register: Teamsideline.com/lincolnne.
Register
The Old Avoca Schoolhouse presents “Harmonica Helper Beginner Workshop” — 7 p.m. Sept. 28, with David Seay; 10 a.m. Sept. 29. No experience necessary for this workshop. This workshop is designed to help folks get started playing harmonica. Register: greenblattandseay.com/workshops_harmonica_helper.shtml.
Save the Date
Streets Alive — 1-4:30 p.m. Sept. 26. Free outdoor event, promoting phyical activity, healthy eating and neighborhood community, South Salt Creek Neighborhood, Cooper Park, Ninth and D streets. More information: Healthylincoln.org/streetsalive.