Family calendar Aug 18-25 Army JDRF Silent Auction and fundraiser at Tavern on the Square, SaturdaySaturday; Brews at the Zoo, Saturday; Car Show at 48th & O, Sunday; Lincoln Municipal Band Veterans Salute: "Home of the Brave Annual Tribute to Those Who Serv," Sunday.

Car Show at 48th & O Street — 4-7:30 p.m. Sunday. View the best bikes, cars and trucks. Awards for best of show, best paint, best bike, People's choice and most traveled miles to the show, sponsored by Autosounds of Lincoln and Chick-fil-A, 4770 O St.

Cornhusker Marching Band exhibition concert at Memorial Stadium — 7 p.m. Friday. Highlights of what the band has been working on during the preseason camp, including the famous "drill down" and a preview of the halftime show, open to the public, free concert. Enter through Gate 3 and Gate 11, One Stadium Drive.

Family Bingo at Cosmic Eye Brewing — 2-4 p.m. Sunday. Must make a purchase to participate, 6800 P St.

"Fly Fitness" free classes in Tower Square — 9:45 a.m. Saturdays in Aug. 45-minute exercise class, all levels welcome, 13th and P streets.

Food Bank Lincoln — 3-4 p.m. Mondays. Stay in your car, staff and volunteers will bring the boxed food to you; see complete list of food distribution sites on website, Capitol City Christian Church, 7800 Holdrege. Lincolnfoodbank.org.