Family calendar, Aug. 12-20 Art Safari: Lux Center, Food Truck Festival: Haymarket Park; Wingfest

Indigo Bridge Books: virtual storytime — 10-11 a.m. Tuesdays and Fridays. Tune in to listen to a story, explore some crafts and experiments that you can do at home. Go to Facebook.com , search Indigo Bridge Books and Cafe.

SUMMER CAMPS AND VIRTUAL PROGRAMS

Mad Science at the Nebraska History Museum: "It's Electric" — 10:30-11 a.m. Wednesday and Aug. 19. Kids age 7-10 can join Miss Erica as she guides you through the joys of simple circuits that are the building blocks to powering everything we know, parents are welcome to join in; Time Machine of Fun: "World War II" — Aug. 18. Travel back in time with Miss Erica, learning about how kids were affected during World War II, right here in Nebraska. Kids can enjoy reading, a craft and get at-home activities emailed to you, sign up for virtual Zoom time slots. Register: history.nebraska.gov.