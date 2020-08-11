Family calendar, Aug. 12-20 Art Safari: Lux Center, Food Truck Festival: Haymarket Park; Wingfest

Please check event venues for current information.
EVENTS
Alzheimer's Benefit: Food truck festival at Haymarket Park — 11:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday. Featuring Chick-fil-A, Kona Ice, Maui Wowi, Tastee Trailer, Valentinos, Woosies Wings and What Nots, live music, pony rides, all ages welcome, 403 Line Drive Circle. Facebook.com/events/s/food-truck-festival-benefiting/411409703109064.
Barnabas free meal — 6 p.m. Thursdays. Grab-and-go meal, 931 Saunders Ave.
Barnabas free breakfast and shopping — 9 a.m. Saturdays, grab-and-go breakfast, 931 Saunders Ave.
College View Farmers Market — 10-11 a.m. Sundays. 10 a.m. shoppers age 60 and over; 11 a.m.-2 p.m., all other shoppers; one-way foot traffic, public should enter from 48th Street and Prescott Avenue, through Oct. 25. Facebook.com/sundayfarmersmarket for social distancing rules.
F Street Farmers Market — 4:30-7 p.m. Tuesdays. Items for purchase, including locally grown fruits, vegetables, food, arts and crafts, 1302 F St.
Haymarket Farmers Market — 8 a.m.-noon. Saturdays. Rain or shine. More information: Facebook.com/farmersmarketlincoln.
Lincoln Children's Museum — 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursdays-Sundays. 20% off all add-on, nonmember tickets, use code: PLAYcation. Must go online and read visitors' information, sign waiver and read the pledge. Register: Lincolnchildrensmuseum.org.
Lincoln Public Schools grab-and-go meals — 11 a.m.-noon. Mondays. Meals will be distributed weekly at 12 sites. Kids 18 and under are eligible for five breakfast and five lunch meals. Maps of each location at lps.org (type "food" in the search field).
Lincoln Stars Ice Box: open roller skating — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. $5 entry fee and skate rental, or bring your own skates, limited daily capacity, 1880 Transformation Drive. lincolnstars.com/rollerskating.
Lux Art Safari — through Saturday. Hours of operation: noon-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays; noon-5 p.m. Saturdays; closed Sundays-Mondays. Enjoy driving or walking through three themed zones: underwater, cave and forest. 2601 N. 48th St. Facebook.com/luxcenterforthearts.
Open roller skating at the Railyard — 1-6 p.m. $10, adults admission and skate rental; $5 kids, age 4 and up, admission and skate rental; free, kids 3 and under; $5 safety set includes helmet and knee/elbow pads, 350 Canopy St.
Pups and Pints — 4-8 p.m. Sunday. Bring your furry friends with you for fun in the sun, live music, food and drinks available for purchase, social distancing rules apply, masks encouraged, 350 Canopy St.
Wildlife Walk: Lincoln Children's Zoo — 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Sundays-Fridays; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays. The Wildlife Walk is a one-way trail throughout the Zoo. You are invited to visit red pandas, giraffes, tigers, penguins, snow leopards, North American river otters and more, water and food are available for purchase, outside snacks and food are allowed, bring your own masks, guests must arrive at their reserved time slot to ensure capacity is not exceeded. More information: Lincolnzoo.org.
Wingfest at Haymarket Park — 6-9 p.m. Friday. Local restaurants showcasting their top wing flavors in a throwdown for the title of Lincoln's Best Wings, benefiting Creative Learning Spaces for youth, live band and fireworks, gates close at 8:45 p.m. for the fireworks show, $25, 403 Line Drive Circle. Tickets: app.mobilecause.com/f/1vkd/n?vid=af36t.
NEARBY
QUEST: Navigating the World Exhibit at Strategic Air Command Museum — 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily. Featuring over 20 interactive stations focused on navigating on land, in air and at sea. Visitors who journey through the exhibit will explore stations including a nearly 70-square-foot Lego City, larger-than-life-sized game of Battleship, sandbox and multiple interactive kiosks. Cost is $13, adults; $11, seniors; $11, active, retired veteran or military (with military ID); $6, kids 4-12; free, kids 3 and under, 28210 W. Park Highway, Ashland. Sacmuseum.org.
"Wear Yellow" ride, run and walk (Ashland) — Saturday. Race participants get breakfast, chance to enter a raffle and prizes, nonparticipants get breakfast for $5. Proceeds benefiting cancer patients with two free rides to their treatments, 28210 W. Park Highway, Ashland. Register by Aug. 10: Supportwyn.org/17.
LIVESTREAM EVENTS
Indigo Bridge Books: virtual storytime — 10-11 a.m. Tuesdays and Fridays. Tune in to listen to a story, explore some crafts and experiments that you can do at home. Go to Facebook.com, search Indigo Bridge Books and Cafe.
Hy-Vee Kidsfit at home — 9 a.m. daily. Kids can start their day with at-home workouts. Hy-veekidsfit.com.
SUMMER CAMPS AND VIRTUAL PROGRAMS
Mad Science at the Nebraska History Museum: "It's Electric" — 10:30-11 a.m. Wednesday and Aug. 19. Kids age 7-10 can join Miss Erica as she guides you through the joys of simple circuits that are the building blocks to powering everything we know, parents are welcome to join in; Time Machine of Fun: "World War II" — Aug. 18. Travel back in time with Miss Erica, learning about how kids were affected during World War II, right here in Nebraska. Kids can enjoy reading, a craft and get at-home activities emailed to you, sign up for virtual Zoom time slots. Register: history.nebraska.gov.
Yaal Summer Theatre Camps — Classes including stage management, auditioning, singing dramatically, and wakeup and makeup. Register: Yaal.org.
REGISTER
Pumpkin Run: West Haymarket — Oct. 17. Heats are every 20 minutes from 8:30 a.m.-12:10 p.m. Each runner gets a shirt, gifts and goodies. Entry fee is $12 through Sept. 25 and $15 from Sept. 26-Oct. 15. 350 Canopy street, Those interested in making donations or purchasing a booth go to: PumpkinRunLincoln.com.
