You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Family calendar, Aug. 12-20 Art Safari: Lux Center, Food Truck Festival: Haymarket Park; Wingfest
View Comments

Family calendar, Aug. 12-20 Art Safari: Lux Center, Food Truck Festival: Haymarket Park; Wingfest

{{featured_button_text}}

Please check event venues for current information.

EVENTS

Alzheimer's Benefit: Food truck festival at Haymarket Park  11:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday. Featuring Chick-fil-A, Kona Ice, Maui Wowi, Tastee Trailer, Valentinos, Woosies Wings and What Nots, live music, pony rides, all ages welcome, 403 Line Drive Circle. Facebook.com/events/s/food-truck-festival-benefiting/411409703109064.

Barnabas free meal — 6 p.m. Thursdays. Grab-and-go meal, 931 Saunders Ave. 

Barnabas free breakfast and shopping — 9 a.m. Saturdays, grab-and-go breakfast, 931 Saunders Ave. 

College View Farmers Market — 10-11 a.m. Sundays. 10 a.m. shoppers age 60 and over; 11 a.m.-2 p.m., all other shoppers; one-way foot traffic, public should enter from 48th Street and Prescott Avenue, through Oct. 25. Facebook.com/sundayfarmersmarket for social distancing rules. 

F Street Farmers Market — 4:30-7 p.m. Tuesdays. Items for purchase, including locally grown fruits, vegetables, food, arts and crafts, 1302 F St.

Haymarket Farmers Market — 8 a.m.-noon. Saturdays. Rain or shine. More information: Facebook.com/farmersmarketlincoln.

Lincoln Children's Museum — 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursdays-Sundays. 20% off all add-on, nonmember tickets, use code: PLAYcation. Must go online and read visitors' information, sign waiver and read the pledge. Register: Lincolnchildrensmuseum.org

Lincoln Public Schools grab-and-go meals — 11 a.m.-noon. Mondays. Meals will be distributed weekly at 12 sites. Kids 18 and under are eligible for five breakfast and five lunch meals. Maps of each location at lps.org (type "food" in the search field).

Lincoln Stars Ice Box: open roller skating — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. $5 entry fee and skate rental, or bring your own skates, limited daily capacity, 1880 Transformation Drive. lincolnstars.com/rollerskating.

Lux Art Safari — through Saturday. Hours of operation: noon-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays; noon-5 p.m. Saturdays; closed Sundays-Mondays. Enjoy driving or walking through three themed zones: underwater, cave and forest. 2601 N. 48th St. Facebook.com/luxcenterforthearts.

Open roller skating at the Railyard  1-6 p.m. $10, adults admission and skate rental; $5 kids, age 4 and up, admission and skate rental; free, kids 3 and under; $5 safety set includes helmet and knee/elbow pads, 350 Canopy St.

Pups and Pints — 4-8 p.m. Sunday. Bring your furry friends with you for fun in the sun, live music, food and drinks available for purchase, social distancing rules apply, masks encouraged, 350 Canopy St. 

Wildlife Walk: Lincoln Children's Zoo — 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Sundays-Fridays; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays. The Wildlife Walk is a one-way trail throughout the Zoo. You are invited to visit red pandas, giraffes, tigers, penguins, snow leopards, North American river otters and more, water and food are available for purchase, outside snacks and food are allowed, bring your own masks, guests must arrive at their reserved time slot to ensure capacity is not exceeded. More information: Lincolnzoo.org.

Wingfest at Haymarket Park — 6-9 p.m. Friday. Local restaurants showcasting their top wing flavors in a throwdown for the title of Lincoln's Best Wings, benefiting Creative Learning Spaces for youth, live band and fireworks, gates close at 8:45 p.m. for the fireworks show, $25, 403 Line Drive Circle. Tickets: app.mobilecause.com/f/1vkd/n?vid=af36t.

NEARBY

QUEST: Navigating the World Exhibit at Strategic Air Command Museum 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily. Featuring over 20 interactive stations focused on navigating on land, in air and at sea. Visitors who journey through the exhibit will explore stations including a nearly 70-square-foot Lego City, larger-than-life-sized game of Battleship, sandbox and multiple interactive kiosks. Cost is $13, adults; $11, seniors; $11, active, retired veteran or military (with military ID); $6, kids 4-12; free, kids 3 and under, 28210 W. Park Highway, Ashland. Sacmuseum.org.

"Wear Yellow" ride, run and walk (Ashland) Saturday. Race participants get breakfast, chance to enter a raffle and prizes, nonparticipants get breakfast for $5. Proceeds benefiting cancer patients with two free rides to their treatments, 28210 W. Park Highway, Ashland. Register by Aug. 10: Supportwyn.org/17

LIVESTREAM EVENTS

Indigo Bridge Books: virtual storytime — 10-11 a.m. Tuesdays and Fridays. Tune in to listen to a story, explore some crafts and experiments that you can do at home. Go to Facebook.com, search Indigo Bridge Books and Cafe.

Hy-Vee Kidsfit at home — 9 a.m. daily. Kids can start their day with at-home workouts. Hy-veekidsfit.com

SUMMER CAMPS AND VIRTUAL PROGRAMS

Mad Science at the Nebraska History Museum: "It's Electric" 10:30-11 a.m. Wednesday and Aug. 19. Kids age 7-10 can join Miss Erica as she guides you through the joys of simple circuits that are the building blocks to powering everything we know, parents are welcome to join in; Time Machine of Fun: "World War II" — Aug. 18. Travel back in time with Miss Erica, learning about how kids were affected during World War II, right here in Nebraska. Kids can enjoy reading, a craft and get at-home activities emailed to you, sign up for virtual Zoom time slots. Register: history.nebraska.gov.

Yaal Summer Theatre Camps — Classes including stage management, auditioning, singing dramatically, and wakeup and makeup. Register: Yaal.org

REGISTER

Pumpkin Run: West Haymarket — Oct. 17. Heats are every 20 minutes from 8:30 a.m.-12:10 p.m. Each runner gets a shirt, gifts and goodies. Entry fee is $12 through Sept. 25 and $15 from Sept. 26-Oct. 15. 350 Canopy street, Those interested in making donations or purchasing a booth go to: PumpkinRunLincoln.com

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Establish a routine
Parenting

Establish a routine

  • Updated

Routine is of the utmost importance when it comes to online learning, since students have been removed from the comfort of the school routines they’re accustomed to. If parents create a schedule for learning as well as lunchtime and recreation, the teachers we spoke with said that kids will know what to expect each day. This helps them feel less stressed as they know what to expect from each day and can therefore settle into a comfortable routine.

Watch Now: Related Video

5 Simple Tips for Improving Outdoor Workouts This Summer

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News