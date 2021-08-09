Family calendar Aug 11-18: Air Power History Tour at Ross Aviation, Wednesday-Sunday; Discovery Days and Farmers' Market at the East Campus Loop; Great Plains Game Festival, Friday-Sunday; Garth Brooks concert at Memorial Stadium, Saturday; John Shildneck Bandshell in Antelope Park, Sunday.

"Fly Fitness" free classes in Tower Square — 9:45 a.m. Saturdays in Aug. 45-minute exercise class, all levels welcome, 13th and P streets.

Food Bank Lincoln — 3-4 p.m. Mondays. Stay in your car, staff and volunteers will bring the boxed food to you, see complete list of food distribution sites on website, Capitol City Christian Church, 7800 Holdrege. Lincolnfoodbank.org.

Food Truck Frenzy at AAA Ultimate Pawn — 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday-Saturday. 1126 N. 27th St.

Great Plains Game Festival at the Lancaster Event Center — 3 p.m.-1:30 a.m. Friday; 8 a.m.-1:30 a.m. Saturday; 8 am.-7 p.m. Sunday; 1,000 board games to play and a variety of play-to-win games, staff will help you learn how to play them. Vendor booths, concessions available, items for purchase, 4100 N. 84th St.