Family calendar Aug 11-18: Air Power History Tour at Ross Aviation, Wednesday-Sunday; Discovery Days and Farmers' Market at the East Campus Loop; Great Plains Game Festival, Friday-Sunday; Garth Brooks concert at Memorial Stadium, Saturday; John Shildneck Bandshell in Antelope Park, Sunday.

Please check event venues for current information.
Events
Air Power History Tour at Ross Aviation — 9 a.m. -5 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday. View the aircraft and participate in cockpit tours including the B-29 Super Fortress, B-24 Liberator, P-51 Mustang Gunfighter, T-6 Texan and the Boeing Stearman Aircraft; book rides on aircraft, 1751 W. Kearney St. Airpowersquadron.org.
Bike Walk Nebraska: Golden Ride — Sept. 18-19. Registration including a free meal and drinks, Sept. 17 at the Hub Cafe and Jayne Snyder Trails Center, free parking at Assurity Company, grab-and-go breakfasts Sept. 18-19 and free beverages Sept. 18 in Beatrice’s Chautauqua Park. Early bird registration is due Aug. 15. Register: bikereg.com/49874. More informaton: bikegoldenride.com or 402-320-3384.
Cornhusker Marching Band exhibition concert at Memorial Stadium — 7 p.m. Aug. 20. Highlights of what the band has been working on during the preseason camp, including the famous "drill down" and a preview of the halftime show, open to the public, free concert. Enter through Gate 3 and Gate 11, One Stadium Drive.
Discovery Days and Farmers' Market on East Campus — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Enjoy hands-on, science-focused activities, vendor fair, live music and food trucks. Also tour the Backyard Farmer Garden, arboretum, newly renovated Dairy Store, Dinsdale Family Learning Commons and interactive digital kiosk. Apple doughnuts from Kimmel Orchard and Vineyard, East Campus Loop, 33rd and Holdrege streets.
"Fly Fitness" free classes in Tower Square — 9:45 a.m. Saturdays in Aug. 45-minute exercise class, all levels welcome, 13th and P streets.
Food Bank Lincoln — 3-4 p.m. Mondays. Stay in your car, staff and volunteers will bring the boxed food to you, see complete list of food distribution sites on website, Capitol City Christian Church, 7800 Holdrege. Lincolnfoodbank.org.
Food Truck Frenzy at AAA Ultimate Pawn — 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday-Saturday. 1126 N. 27th St.
Great Plains Game Festival at the Lancaster Event Center — 3 p.m.-1:30 a.m. Friday; 8 a.m.-1:30 a.m. Saturday; 8 am.-7 p.m. Sunday; 1,000 board games to play and a variety of play-to-win games, staff will help you learn how to play them. Vendor booths, concessions available, items for purchase, 4100 N. 84th St.
Haymarket Spirits Tour — 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday-Fridays, through October. The tour will include historical stories about ghosts that appear to haunt the downtown area. Learn about spirits and partake in some liquid spirits along the way. Start at James Arthur Vineyards Tasting Room, 803 Q St. Visit The Rabbit Hole Bakery, then two other breweries, Kinkaider or White Elm, end up at the Alchemy Lounge, 140 N. Eighth St. Tickets: lincolnhistoricalghostquest.org.
Prairie Pines "Run Four The Pines" Trail Run fundraiser — 6-10 p.m. Saturday. Lincoln Track Club run on the Nature Preserve trails, benefiting the link from Prairie Pines to the existing Murdock Trail. One mile, kids up to age 13; four-mile run for all ages, walkers are welcome. The event will be followed with outdoor music, food and drinks, 3100 N. 112th St.
Wachiska Audubon Society presents "Tour the Wild Side-Using Native Plants in Your Landscape" — Aug. 21-22. Register: Wachiskaaudubon.org
Concerts at wineries
426 Wine Cellar — 6:30-9 p.m. Acoustic Duo Tom & Wes, 1402 Dennis Dean Road, Ashland. Tickets: Cellar426.com.
Capitol View Winery — 7-9 p.m. Friday. Hardwood Dash Band; 6 p.m. Menu TBA, 2361 Wittstruck Road, Roca.
Deer Springs Winery — 7-9 p.m. Saturday. Dustin West "Jimmy Buffett Tribute" 6-8 p.m. HF Crave burgers, 16255 Adams St. Tickets: deerspringswinery.com.
James Arthur Vineyards music series — 6-9 p.m. Saturday. The Lightning Bugs; grilled food items for purchase, no cover, 2001 West Raymond Rd., Raymond. Jamesarthurvineyards.com or 402-783-5255.
Farmers markets
Fallbrook Farmers' Market — 4-7 p.m. Thursdays. Through-Aug. 19. Shop produce, farm-raised meats and eggs, breads, pastries, crafts and more. SNAP dollars and Double Up Food Bucks (DUFB) accepted. Get up to $20 in additional SNAP tokens and DUFB vouchers to spend on fresh, local food with a dollar-for-dollar match, 570 Fallbrook Blvd.
Haymarket Farmers' Market — 8 a.m.-noon. Saturdays. Shop baked goods, arts, face painting, food vendors, handmade crafts, furniture, jewelry, produce, wind chimes and more. Variety of live entertainment and music at Iron Horse Park, free admission, Eighth and P streets. Lincolnhaymarket.org/events/farmers-market.
Hub Cafe farmers market — 5-7 p.m. Wednesdays. Vendors including: Shadow Brook Farm, Dutch Girl Creamery, Green School Farms, Pekarek's Produce, Milkweed Yoga, Gad Horse Farm and Jurena Homegrown & Foraged. Live music, food and drinks available for purchase, 250 N. 21st St.
Sunday farmers market at College View — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sundays, through Oct. 9. Rain or shine, shop local produce and goods, live music, love and support your community, masks are encouraged, SNAP/EBT and Double Up Food Bucks are accepted, free event, 4801 Prescott. More information: Sundayfarmersmarket.org.
Theater
Angel's Theater First Flight Festival — Sept. 15-26, playwright-driven festival, unique to our area. All theatre submissions come from the Angels Theatre Company Play Writing Collective. See website for complete schedule. Performances will be at the Johnny Carson Theatre, Lied Center for the Performing Arts, 301 N. 12th St. Angelscompany.org.
"A Grand Night For Singing: A Showcase of Rodgers and Hammerstein" at TADA Theatre — Thursday-Aug. 29, $7-10, see website for complete list of showtimes, 701 P St. Tickets: Tadaproductions.info.
"Gage County, NE."at Beatrice Community Players — 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, 412 Ella St. Beatricecommunityplayers.com or 402-228-1801.
"Head over Heels" — 7:30 p.m. Aug. 19-21, Aug. 26-28; 2 p.m. Aug. 22, Aug. 29, O'Donnell Auditiorium, Nebraska Wesleyan, 5000 Huntington Ave.
Concerts, movies and music series
Chris Sayre at Van Dorn Park — 6:30 p.m. Thursday, seating is limited, must make a reservation, call 402-441-7158, cookies, tea and coffee are provided, Ninth and Van Dorn streets.
Hub & Soul music series — 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursdays. Aug. 26-Sept. 30. Enjoy the outdoors, activities for families and singles, including local music, craft beer and local food, Union Plaza, 21st and Q streets.
Garth Brooks pre-party at Kinkaider Brewing — 4 p.m. Saturday. Featuring Rascal Martinez; 10 p.m. James Lee Band, 201 N. 7th St.
Garth Brooks concert at Memorial Stadium — 7 p.m. Saturday. One Memorial Stadium Drive. Tickets: Ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks.
Lincoln Community Foundation Garden series — Noon. Wednesdays, through Sept. 29, free live music. Schedule including: Wednesday, Oasis Bluegrass Band; Thursday, The Lightning Bugs; Aug. 18, Janet Jeffries; Aug. 25, Midnight Wanderers; Sept 1, McGovern String Band; Sept 8, Skylark; Sept. 15, Swing Fever; Sept. 22, Tidball Barger; Sept. 29, Kevin Lloyd, Trio, 1415 N St.
Lincoln Municipal Band Summer Concert series and Car Show — 7 p.m. Sunday. "Tribute to Teachers: Back to School," Bob Krueger, conductor; Scott Anderson, trombone, Antelope Park, John Shildneck Memorial Bandshell, Memorial Drive and Garfield Street.
Southpointe Pavilions Friday Nights Live — 6:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal; Aug. 20, Jarana, free concert, 2910 Pine Lake Road.
Outdoor events and sports clinics
Parks & Recreation Fall Team Sports — Register: Teamsideline.com/lincolnne.
Try Archery — 1-2 p.m. Saturdays through Aug. 14. $10, ages 8 and up, learn how to hold a bow, starter techniques, all equipment provided. Register: apm.activecommunities.com/ngpc/Activity_Search/985.
The Old Avoca Schoolhouse presents “Harmonica Helper Beginner Workshop” — 7 p.m. Sept. 28, with David Seay; 10 a.m. Sept. 29. No experience necessary for this workshop. This workshop is designed to help folks get started playing harmonica. Register: greenblattandseay.com/workshops_harmonica_helper.shtml.
Auditions
"Calendar Girls" at the Lincoln Community Playhouse — 7:30 p.m. Aug. 23-24. Roles are available for nine female-identifiying actors, ages 20-70, one will be playing the piano and four male-identifying actors, ages 20-50. Actors must sign up for an audition evening and a review of audition scenes at lincolnplayhouse.com. 7:30 p.m. Aug. 25 are callbacks, 2500 S. 56th St.