Family calendar: April 8-15 Drive-by Easter Egg hunt: First Plymouth and St Mark's, Social Distancing Easter egg hunt: Lincoln Sports Foundation

Easter car parade — noon-12:30 p.m. April 12. You are invited to arrive in your car, stay in your car and participate in a car parade around the church. The parade will be entering from Pioneers Boulevard, and exiting on to 84th Street. You are encouraged to make colorful, joyful signs and decorate your vehicle. The staff will be located around the church to wave and give you a greeting, St. Marks Church, 8550 Pioneers Blvd. Stmarks.org

Social Distancing Easter egg hunt: Lincoln Sports Foundation — 10 a.m.-3 p.m. April 11. Prior to April 11, go to pintrest, make your own egg with a black sharpie or go to other websites to find an egg print out. Color your Easter egg with markers, paint or crayons. Send your decorated egg to the Lincoln Sports Foundation, P.O. Box 22608, Lincoln, NE 68542; The printouts of eggs will be displayed in the yard at 7600 N. 70th St.; On April 11, families can drive through the Lincoln Sports Complex to view all the printouts of the decorated eggs. More information: Email rachelculwell@lincolnsportsfoundation.com

Livestream events