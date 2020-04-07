Family calendar: April 8-15 Drive-by Easter Egg hunt: First Plymouth and St Mark's, Social Distancing Easter egg hunt: Lincoln Sports Foundation

Please check event venues for current information.
Events
Barnabas free meal — 6 p.m. Thursdays. grab and go meal, 931 Saunders Ave.
Barnabas free breakfast and shopping — 9 a.m. Saturdays, grab and go breakfast, 931 Saunders Ave.
Carillon in the car — 5:30 p.m. Saturdays, through April 25, enjoy a drive-in style carillon concert with hymns and melodies played from First-Plymouth's singing tower, park along the streets surrounding the church or parking lots, listen from the safety of your car, First-Plymouth Church, 2000 D St. Firstplymouth.org.
Constellation Studios Memorial Art Exhibition — noon-5. April 8-11. Art show in honor of Nebraska artist Kenny Walton, view hand-blown glass designed by Kenny, by appointment only, call or text Karen Kunc at 402-429-8239. More information: constellation-studios.net
Lincoln City Libraries — Mondays-Sundays. You can still check out books, even though City of Lincoln libraries are not open. People can check out items online or by calling any library personnel, and then go to the curbside to pick up books from staff. All items already checked out from libraries have an extension date of May 1 if you can't return to the library right now. See website for current updates at lincolnlibraries.org.
Lincoln Public Schools grab-and-go meals — 11 a.m.-noon. Mondays. Meals will be distributed weekly at 12 sites. Kids 18 and under are eligible for five breakfast and five lunch meals. Maps of each location at lps.org (type the word "food" in the search field.)
Nebraska Game and Parks — State parks and recreation areas will are open for day use, guests may enjoy activities such as fishing, hiking, biking and wildlife viewing while maintaining proper physical distancing of at least 6 feet. Overnight camping is closed from April 6-May 8. Parks permits can be purchased online at OutdoorNebraska.org.
Social distancing outside art exhibit: Noyes Art Gallery — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays. Drive by the gallery, stay in your car, see art on the sidewalk, view live art demonstrations, purchase art by making a curbside sale, text 402-615-2789, to purchase the art you want to buy, 119 S. 9th St. Facebook.com/NoyesArtGallery
Easter Events
Drive-by Easter egg hunt: First Plymouth Church — noon-7 p.m. April 12. Easter morning you are invited to take an afternoon drive around the church to see over 300 big, colorful Easter egg signs located in the church yard. Please respect social distancing and stay in your cars for the safety of everybody. More information: Firstplymouth.org
Easter car parade — noon-12:30 p.m. April 12. You are invited to arrive in your car, stay in your car and participate in a car parade around the church. The parade will be entering from Pioneers Boulevard, and exiting on to 84th Street. You are encouraged to make colorful, joyful signs and decorate your vehicle. The staff will be located around the church to wave and give you a greeting, St. Marks Church, 8550 Pioneers Blvd. Stmarks.org
Social Distancing Easter egg hunt: Lincoln Sports Foundation — 10 a.m.-3 p.m. April 11. Prior to April 11, go to pintrest, make your own egg with a black sharpie or go to other websites to find an egg print out. Color your Easter egg with markers, paint or crayons. Send your decorated egg to the Lincoln Sports Foundation, P.O. Box 22608, Lincoln, NE 68542; The printouts of eggs will be displayed in the yard at 7600 N. 70th St.; On April 11, families can drive through the Lincoln Sports Complex to view all the printouts of the decorated eggs. More information: Email rachelculwell@lincolnsportsfoundation.com
Livestream events
Art talk and workshop: livestreaming from the Minden Opera House — 3 p.m. April 16. Connect with Linda Stephen, paper artist and illustrator. The first part is the art demonstration, tune in as Linda introduces the materials papers and processes in creating intricate origami relief art. The second part is the do-it-yourself part. Watch for a link for ordering a kit with materials. There will also be time for questions. Go to facebook.com/events/1161071577573493
Astronomy at home: Mueller Planetarium — Go online to see pre-recorded videos in the early evening and morning from your own backyard. View two videos, Planet Expedition, 13 minutes; or The Moon, 10 minutes, go to: museum.unl.edu/planetarium/astronomy-at-home.html
Boredom Busters: Lincoln Children's Museum — 10:30-10:45 a.m. Mondays-Sundays, through April 30. Kids can enjoy a mix of stories, activities and experiments to keep busy, new themes each day. Go to Facebook.com/LincolnChildrensMuseum.
Keeper's Corner: Lincoln Children's Zoo video series — 3 p.m. Mondays-Fridays. Kids can view a new keeper and a zoo animal, participate in an on-screen activity. Go to: Facebook.com/lincolnchildrenszoo
National Public Radio live streaming events — See websites for times, daily. Watch and listen to live concerts and programs. Go to npr.org/2020/03/17/816504058/
Nearby
Wildlife Safari Park near Ashland — 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Stay in your car to experience a drive-through safari, through April 30. See live animals safely from inside your cars, several areas are not accessible to guests on foot, including the hiking trails; $6 (adults 12 and up); $4 (kids 3-11); $5 (65 and over); free (kids 2 and under); military discounts available, free to Henry Doorly Zoo members. 16406 N. 292nd St., Ashland, wildlifesafaripark.com.
Virtual tours
Visit a museum online — Families can take 12 different virtual tours from home. Go to travelandleisure.com/attractions/museums-galleries/
