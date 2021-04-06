Family calendar: April 7-14 Mayor's Virtual Interfaith Breakfast; "Pinocchio" at Beatrice Community Players; Concerts in-person and online; "Mother of All Garage Sale": Lancaster Event Center

Please check event venues for current information.
Events
"Big Red Derby," Central Plains Reining Horse Association: Lancaster Event Center — Thursday-Sunday. See website for full schedule, 4100 N. 84th St. Lancastereventcenter.org.
Cooper YMCA Craft Fair — 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. Items for purchase, must wear a mask and follow social distancing, free event, 6767 S. 14th St.
Lincoln Children's Zoo — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. All tickets must be purchased in advance to reserve a time; 5 years and up must wear a mask and practice social distancing. See website for admission prices, 1222 S. 27th St. Tickets: lincolnzoo.org.
"Mother of All Garage Sales": Lancaster Event Center — 5-9 p.m. Friday; 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. 270 vendors, items for purchase, $5, two-day wristband; $3, one-day pass; free, kids 10 and under, 4100 N. 84th St.
Take 2 Children's Consignment Sale: Lancaster Event Center — 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, Lincoln Room, 4100 N. 84th St.
Concerts in-person and livestreamed
All-American Pops: "A Salute to American Music" livestreamed from Vine Congregational Church — 3 p.m. April 18. Facebook.com/nebraskabrass.
Capital Jazz Society: B & The Boppers — 8 p.m. Friday. Livestream: Facebook.com/CapitalJazzSociety.
Capital Jazz Society: The Greg Simon Septet — 8 p.m. April 16. Livestream: Facebook.com/CapitalJazzSociety.
Husker Bassoons present "Trios and Tangos" concert livestreamed — 7:30 p.m. April 14. Enjoy South American music styles and Romantic trends of 19th century Germany. Livestreamed from Westbrook Recital Hall: arts.unl.edu/music/webcast/bassoon-studio.
"Jigs Play Along" livestreamed interactive virtual concert — 2:30-3:30 p.m. May 23. Each participant will get a copy of "Jig Sampler for Two," written for the instrument of your choice, $15 fee to play along. Participate by emailing debby@greenblattandseay.com.
Lincoln Symphony's Orchestra "Beethoven & Florence Price" livestreamed — 7:30 p.m. Friday. Edward Polochick, conductor, celebration of Ludwig van Beethoven's 250th anniversary, $15-$35. Tickets: Lincolnsymphony.com or 402-476-2211.
Nebraska Trumpet Ensemble: Charles Saenz recital livestreamed — 5:30 p.m. April 14. Enjoy the trumpet performance of Saenz, professor of trumpet and coordinator of brass and percussion, Bowling Green University. Livestreamed: Facebook.com/events/147238910536432.
Nebraska Trumpet Ensemble livestreamed via Facebook — 7 p.m. Rescheduled to April 30. Featuring Debbie Bouffard, Louie Eckhardt, Dean Haist, LJ McCormick and Barb Schmit; facilitated by Dr. Louie Eckhardt, professor of trumpet, Hastings College. Livestreamed: Facebook.com/NebraskaTrumpetEnsemble.
Super Diamond: The Neil Diamond Tribute at the Lied — 7:30 p.m. April 17. Super Diamond will be performing classics including "Sweet Caroline," "America," "Cherry Cherry" and more. Liedcenter.org.
Thursday Night Series: The Lightning Bugs livestreamed — 7-9:30 p.m. Thursday. Facebook.com/liveinlincolnthursdaynightmusicseries.
Thursday Night Series: Nebraska Trumpet Ensemble — 7-9:30 p.m. April 15. Facebook.com/liveinlincolnthursdaynightmusicseries.
Undergraduate Jazz Combos — 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Enjoy classical Jazz pieces and American songbook tunes. Livestreamed from Westbrook Recital Hall: arts.unl.edu/music/webcast/undergraduate-jazz-combo-0.
VA Coffee Haus in-person — 10 a.m.-1 p.m. 10 a.m.-noon. April 16. 3 Chords and a Cloud of Dust Band, performing live; noon, Quilts of Valor presentation, must wear a mask and social distancing, Auld Pavilion, Antelope Park, 1630 Memorial Drive.
Velvet Elvis at the Roca Tavern in-person — 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. April 16, items for purchase, no cover, 4101 Main St., Roca.
Theater
Comedy Cabaret with Bill Dwyer at TADA Theater in-person and livestreamed — 7:30 p.m. Friday; 9:30 p.m. Saturday, 701 P St. Tadaproductions.info.
"Crimes of the Heart" in-person — 7 p.m. April 16-17 and April 23-24; 2 p.m. April 18 and April 25, Lofte Community Theater, 15841 Manley Road, Manley. Lofte.org or 402-234-2553.
"Mama Mia" at Southwest High School virtual Theater — 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday, $15 for 1-4 viewers; $65 for group viewing. Tickets: showtix4u.com/event-details/47319.
"Pinocchio" in-person and on demand — 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, $15 adults; $8 students and kids; $10 online, on demand, 412 Ella St., Beatrice. Beatricecommunityplayers.com or 402-228-1801.
Pump Boys & Dinettes at TADA Theater in-person and livestreamed — 7:30 p.m. April 15-16, April 23-24 and April 29-May 1; 2 p.m. April 17, April 25 and May 2, see website for ticket prices, 701 P St. Tadaproductions.info.
Virtual events
Virtual Homeschool Wednesdays with the Nebraska History Museum — 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. Journey to Chimney Rock in the series examining "home" to discover homes on the Oregon Trail and among the Lakota. Free event, donations accepted. Register: history.nebraska.gov.
Virtual Celtic Workshops — 7-8 p.m. April 23. Beginners workshop; 2:30-3:30 p.m. Intermediate and advanced. Every participant will receive a copy of "Celtic Workshops for Two," written for the instrument of their choice, registration is required, $20. More details: email Debby at debby@greenblattandseay.com.
Virtual Pop-In Storytime at Morrill Hall — 11 a.m. May 6, "Camels." View: museum.unl.edu/programs-events/storytime.html.
Save the date
37th Annual Mayor's Interfaith Prayer Breakfast virtual event — 7:30-8:45 a.m. Wednesday. The public is invited to attend, theme is “Faith, Spirituality, and the Struggle for Racial Justice.” The program will feature a conversation with keynote speakers Parker J. Palmer and Rev. Dr. Gregory C. Ellison II, on the influence of Rev. Dr. Howard Thurman, who was a spiritual mentor to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and the first civil rights leader to meet with Mahatma Gandhi. Free event. Register: bit.ly/RSVP-2021-Breakfast.
Day camps for kids
Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum one-day and three-day camps — 9 a.m.-4 p.m. June 7-July 30. One-day summer camps including "Above and Beyond" pilot training, Astronaught Academy, Drone Challenge, Amazing Race challenge camp, Build IT engineering camp, Game On, Military Adventure Camp, Out Of this World, Robotics and Spy Games. Three-day camps including Game Maer's Laboratory, Weird Science, WeDo 2.0 Legos and EVE Extreme Robot programming. Box lunches are available for purchase at the SAC Lunch Cafe. Register and questions: Call Will Miller at 402-944-3100 ext. 221 or sacmuseum.org.
Tots & Turtles spring toddler and parent education program at the Lincoln Children's Zoo — 10-11 a.m., through Friday. Each week kids age 2-4, accompanied by their parents, will meet a new animal friend and participate in activities designed to assist toddlers with learning development, $95 (members); $104 (nonmembers); masks required, temperatures checked, 1227 S. 27th St. Register: Lincolnzoo.org/education/toddler-programs.html.
Auditions and seeking applicants
Boy's Choir Auditions — April 9-10. The Lincoln Boys Choir is made up of three unique choirs of boys and young men, grade 3 through college, Kevin Scheele, director, go online to make an audition appointment, St. Paul United Methodist Church, 1144 M St. Lincolnboyschoir.org/about/auditions or 402-499-4446.
Nebraska Jazz Orchestra Young Jazz Artist Competition — Open to musicians in middle school and up who have not reached their 22nd birthday before May 18, 2021, winners will get a $250 prize and the opportunity to perform with the Nebraska Jazz Orchestra; runner-up will get a $100 prize and recognition in the program. Finalists are invited to a live audition at 1 p.m. April 18 at Our Saviors Lutheran Church, 1200 S. 40th St. More information: Call Nebraska Jazz Orchestra at 402-477-8446 or artsincorporated.org/njo.