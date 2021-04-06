Family calendar: April 7-14 Mayor's Virtual Interfaith Breakfast; "Pinocchio" at Beatrice Community Players; Concerts in-person and online; "Mother of All Garage Sale": Lancaster Event Center

Nebraska Jazz Orchestra Young Jazz Artist Competition — Open to musicians in middle school and up who have not reached their 22nd birthday before May 18, 2021, winners will get a $250 prize and the opportunity to perform with the Nebraska Jazz Orchestra; runner-up will get a $100 prize and recognition in the program. Finalists are invited to a live audition at 1 p.m. April 18 at Our Saviors Lutheran Church, 1200 S. 40th St. More information: Call Nebraska Jazz Orchestra at 402-477-8446 or artsincorporated.org/njo.