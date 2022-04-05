Family calendar April 6-13 Events:

Please check event venues for current information.

38th Annual Mayor’s Interfaith Prayer Breakfast Webinar — 8-9:15 a.m. April 8. "Welcoming the Stranger," speaker is Sister Marilyn Lacey, founder of Mercy Beyond Borders and recognized as the unsung hero of compassion for her life of service with refugees. Marilyn will be in conversation with Joel Stoltenow, Lincoln-based volunteer and assistant vice president of development at Lutheran Family Services, free event. Register: bit.ly/LNKinterfaith22

Easter Egg Hunt at Word of Life Lutheran Church — 10 a.m.-noon. April 9. Bring a basket, free to participate, 200 Fletcher. Ave. More information: Call Denise Christiansen at 402-742-9673 or email l9dchrc@yahoo.com.

Domesti-PUPS I Love My Dog Expo — 9 a.m.-5 p.m. April 9-10. Shop vendors for dog-related products and services, games, demonstrations or find your new best friend at one of several rescue organizations at the expo, 4100 N. 84th St. Lancastereventcenter.org.

Photos with the Easter Bunny — Gateway Mall, through April 16. Noon-7 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays; 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays; noon-6 p.m. Sunday, 6100 O St. More information: shoppinggatewaymall.com/events

Music at the Museum — Lincoln Children's Museum, 10 a.m.-noon. April 23. Lincoln Children's Museum and Sigma Alpha Iota created an opportunity for kids to get an early experience with music including a musical petting zoo (upper level); live performances by LPS students, (lower level), 1420 P St. Lincolnchildrensmuseum.org.

Hand-in-hand family hikes — Pioneers Park Nature Center, 2:45-3:45 p.m. April 26. Enjoy nature with your kids including a hike, activities and stories, designed for age 2-7, $4, must register, no drop-in spots available, 3201 S. Coddington Ave. Register: 402-441-7895.

"Jurassic Quest" dinosaur exhibit — Lancaster Event Center, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. April 29-May 1. View lifelike dinosaurs, dinosaur-themed rides, shows, interactive art and science activities, fossil dig, soft play-area for tiny tots, photo opportunities and prizes; $22, adults; $19, kids and seniors; $36, unlimited kids rides. Quest packs are $15-$50. Purchase tickets at the door or in advance at: jurassicquest.com, 4100 N. 84th St. More information: Jurassicquest.com

Field Trip Across Lincoln and Beyond Program: Parks & Recreation — through April 30. Participate in activities, shop and visit a variety of locations in Lincoln, follow activities on a passport and have it stamped at each location you visit. Get five stamps and enter to win prizes. Get your passport at: Lincoln City Libraries, Lux Center, Morrill Hall, Nebraska History Museum, Pioneers Park Nature Center, Sheldon Museum of Art, The Great Plains History Museum, The International Quilt Museum and Spring Creek Prairie Audubon.

Asian Community & Cultural Center celebration and 30th Anniversary — Lancaster Event Center 1-5 p.m. May 22. Ethnic performances, food samples, hands-on activities, games and performances, Lincoln Room, 4100 N. 84th St.

Movies in the Parks — Antelope Park, 9 p.m. June 10, July 9 and Aug. 12. Movies start at dark, bring your own blanket and chairs, 1650 Memorial Drive. More information: Parks.Lincoln.ne.gov.

FROGGY 98 Frog Fest — Haymarket Park, Aug. 13. Featuring Josh Abbot Band, Morgan Wade and Dylan Bloom, 403 Line Drive. More information: Froggy981.com.

Prime Time family meal and reading program — Arnold Elementary, 6-7 p.m. Tuesdays. Weekly program of storytelling and discussions for parents and kids, free grab-and-go, take-home meal following the program, must register, 5000 Mike Scholl St. Register: at dkranna@lps.org or 402-310-3909.

"We Are Stars" at Mueller Planetarium — 1 p.m. Fridays; noon Saturdays; 1 p.m. Sundays, 645 N. 14th St. museum.unl.edu/planetarium

Spring and summer camps

Musical Theatre Skills Camp — June 13-17; Performance is June 18. The camp is designed for ages 9-13, $175 including T-shirt. The class will use popular Broadway tunes on stage now in New York City to develop the skills needed for success in musical theater, including acting, singing and dancing, 2500 S. 56th St. Register: call 402-489-7529. Lincolnplayhouse.com.

Summer Camps at Holy Trinity Church — June 6-10, Art and Music Exploration; June 13-17, Wonders of the World; July 11-15, Building and Creating Systems; July 18-22, Dinosaurs. The four-week Kids Camp is designed for kids ages 3-7. These camps are professionally written and staffed by experienced teachers and offer a faith component to each themed week. A maximum of 40 children to ensure that each kid feels comfortable. Each week will offer excellent learning opportunities, fun environments and activities about the subject. Check out all details at HolyTrinityLincoln.com/KidsCamp.

Summer Day Camps at Air Park Recreation Center — Weekly fee is $149 per five-day week; $121 per four-day week; fees include 13-week enrollment. Campers can choose any week to register. Enroll and pay the nonrefundable enrollment fee online or at your camp location to hold a spot in camp. Accepting cash, checks, credit cards, debit cards and money orders. Complete online camper information and waiver forms. See registration website to see times and dates, 3720 NW 46th St. Register: https://bit.ly/3LoMdhK or 402-441-7876.

Zoo Camp registration is open — All camps are full days at the zoo. Upon arrival, kids and zoo staff are required to have their temperature taken. Campers will wash their hands for 20 seconds with soap and water upon entering the zoo. Kids are not required to wear a mask. Mask policy is subject to change in accordance with CDC and Health Department guidelines. Choose appropriate age group and session for each kid, 1222 S. 27th St. Register: lincolnzoo.org/education/summer-camps.html.

