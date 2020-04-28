Family calendar: April 29-May 6 Lied online Andrea von Kampen concert, Virtual art shows, Lego build-at-home contest

Drive-thru distribution at the Center for People in Need — 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday-Friday. Bring your current or expired center card or photo ID, drive to pick up your items, 3901 N. 27th St.

Gallery Nine — Monday-Friday. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. View a new all-member art show, call Judith at 402- 570-4123 for an appointment, 124 S. 9th St. Gallerynine.com.

Lincoln City Libraries — Monday-Sunday. Check out books, even though city of Lincoln libraries are not open. People can check out items online or by calling any library personnel and then go to the curbside to pick up books from staff. All items already checked out from libraries have an extension date of May 1 if you can't return to the library right now. See website for current updates at lincolnlibraries.org.

Lincoln Public Schools grab-and-go meals — 11 a.m.-noon. Mondays. Meals will be distributed weekly at 12 sites. Kids 18 and under are eligible for five breakfast and five lunch meals. Maps of each location at lps.org (type the word "food" in the search field.)

Lincoln Scavenger Hunt: Capitol to Campus — 9 a.m. Daily. Race against the clock, $12.99, hunt begins at 1445 K St. Tickets: letsroam.com (click on find a hunt, click on "Capitol to Campus.")