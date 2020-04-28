Family calendar: April 29-May 6 Lied online Andrea von Kampen concert, Virtual art shows, Lego build-at-home contest

Please check event venues for current information.
Adventure Golf at home challenge — Take a photo of a trick golf shot with family or friends, post the photo on Facebook or Instagram, each entry gets a free round of golf, grand prize family gets free golf for the rest of the year or when the golf course is open. More details: facebook.com/adventuregolfcenter.
Back to the Bricks: Lego Build-at-Home Contest — Build your own Lego car at home, enter to win $100 cash prize, submissions accepted through July 31. More details: Museumofamericanspeed.com/legobuildcontest.
Barnabas free meal — 6 p.m. Thursdays. grab and go meal, 931 Saunders Ave.
Barnabas free breakfast and shopping — 9 a.m. Saturdays, grab and go breakfast, 931 Saunders Ave.
Carillon in the car — 5:30 p.m. Saturdays, through May 9, enjoy a drive-in style carillon concert with hymns and melodies played from First-Plymouth's singing tower, park along the streets surrounding the church or parking lots, listen from the safety of your car, First-Plymouth Church, 2000 D St. Firstplymouth.org.
Drive-thru distribution at the Center for People in Need — 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday-Friday. Bring your current or expired center card or photo ID, drive to pick up your items, 3901 N. 27th St.
Gallery Nine — Monday-Friday. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. View a new all-member art show, call Judith at 402- 570-4123 for an appointment, 124 S. 9th St. Gallerynine.com.
Lincoln City Libraries — Monday-Sunday. Check out books, even though city of Lincoln libraries are not open. People can check out items online or by calling any library personnel and then go to the curbside to pick up books from staff. All items already checked out from libraries have an extension date of May 1 if you can't return to the library right now. See website for current updates at lincolnlibraries.org.
Lincoln Public Schools grab-and-go meals — 11 a.m.-noon. Mondays. Meals will be distributed weekly at 12 sites. Kids 18 and under are eligible for five breakfast and five lunch meals. Maps of each location at lps.org (type the word "food" in the search field.)
Lincoln Scavenger Hunt: Capitol to Campus — 9 a.m. Daily. Race against the clock, $12.99, hunt begins at 1445 K St. Tickets: letsroam.com (click on find a hunt, click on "Capitol to Campus.")
Nebraska Game and Parks — State parks and recreation areas are open for day use; guests may enjoy activities such as fishing, hiking, biking and wildlife viewing while maintaining proper physical distancing of at least 6 feet. Overnight camping is closed through May 8. Parks permits can be purchased online at OutdoorNebraska.org.
Thank-a-hero drive: Lincoln Children's Museum — Kids and adults can mail or email handwritten, typed or video-recorded thank-you messages, by May 1. Messages will be delivered to heroes in Nebraska. Mail to 1420 P St., Lincoln, NE 68508 or email: info@lincolnchildrensmuseum.org.
Livestream Art Shows
Burkholder Gallery virtual tours — May 1. New artist shows, go to burkholderproject.com/shows; video tours, go to facebook.com/burkholderproject
Johnny Carson Emerging Media Arts Center: virtual open studios event — 5-7 p.m. May 1. View student exhibition rooms, work is exhibited for critques, reviews and then as an open studio, free, public invited. Go to: go.unl.edu/emaopensutdio.
"Origins of thinking, the sketchbook": new art show livestream on Facebook — 7 p.m. May 1. Featuring Deb Monfelt, Julia Noyes, Mollie Leisinger, Bob Reeker, Jennifer Bockerman, Yvonne Meyer, Brooke Gillotti, Shawn Stokes, Dana Clements, Henry Zander, curator Lynette Fast. Go to: facebook.com/NoyesArtGallery
Livestream events
Astronomy at home: Mueller Planetarium — Go online to see pre-recorded videos in the early evening and morning from your own backyard. View videos, Winter Constellations, 8 minutes; Spring Constellations. 9 minutes; Planet Expedition, 13 minutes; or The Moon, 10 minutes, go to: museum.unl.edu/planetarium/astronomy-at-home.html
Indigo Bridge Books: virtual storytime — 10-11 a.m. Tuesdays and Fridays. Tune in to listen to a story, explore some crafts and experiments that you can do at home. Go to facebook.com, search Indigo Bridge Books and Cafe.
Lied live online live event: Andrea von Kampen — 7:30 p.m. May 1. Enjoy the soulful concert, from Lincoln singer-songwriter, free, go to facebook.com/LiedCenterforPerformingArts.
Livestream Storytime Saturdays: Francie & Finch Bookshop — 2 p.m. May 2. Author Nichole Hansen will read fher book "Sharky Dreams of Pizza" and "Kids Count. Saturdays, during the month of May, listen to local Lincoln authors and illustrators, as they read their books live on the Francie & Finch Bookshop facebook page. Go to Facebook.com/pg/francieandfinch. More information: 402-781-0459.
National Public Radio live streaming events — See websites for times, daily. Watch and listen to live concerts and programs. Go to npr.org/2020/03/17/816504058
The Bay — 8 p.m. May 1 and May 2, during social distancing The Bay has moved all event programming to Flipgrid, keeping young adults active during the pandemic. Each week community leaders in health, art, music, photography, skating and journalism present activities and learning sessions. Go to Flipgrid.com/baysideonline.
Tails 'N Trails Virtual Pet Walk — April 29-May 16. You are invited to Capital Humane Society's biggest virtual party for people and pets. You can walk, run, eat, play and have fun with your furry friends, join in on activities to get the whole family involved, $35 per family. Register: Capitalhumanesociety.org.
Ten movies to livestream: Mary Riepma Ross Center — Theross.org; see website for prices.
Virtual Readings: National Willa Cather Center National Poetry Month — Daily. Authors, poets, actors, artists, musicians and filmmakers read many of Willa Cather’s poems. WillaCather.org.
Visit a museum online — Families and individuals can take 12 different virtual tours from home. Go to travelandleisure.com/attractions/museums-galleries.
