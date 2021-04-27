Family calendar: April 28-May 5 Lincoln Marathon & Half Marathon; Mayor's Virtual Run; Farmer's Market opens at the Haymarket:Spring Game; Concerts in-person and livestreamed

Lincoln Earth Day events — Through April 30, check out the Community Calendar at lincolnearthday.org/events or Facebook.com/LincolnEarthDay and participate in any of the activities being offered. Ride on a bike trail, clean up litter, plant a garden. Post a photo of your activity on instagram or facebook using #LNKcelebratesEarthDay to win prizes.

May Day tree giveaway at Star City Shores — 8:30 a.m. gates open; 9 a.m.-noon, tree distribution starts. Saturday. Public is invited, drive in to the parking lot, stay in your cars, volunteers will load your vehicle with the trees, two per vehicle max., 4375 S. 33rd Court.

"Season Opener" at Lincoln Trap and Skeet — 10 a.m. May 8-9. Register on the day of the event, 100 targets available to shoot, last squad out at 3:30 p.m., 4855 N. 48th St. More information: 402-467-2153.

Spring clean-up Arnold Heights neighborhood — 8 a.m. May 8. Volunteers are asked to meet at the Family Resource Center, wear appropriate clothing, bring gloves and a bottle of water, 4621 N.W. 48th St.