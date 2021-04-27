Family calendar: April 28-May 5 Lincoln Marathon & Half Marathon; Mayor's Virtual Run; Farmer's Market opens at the Haymarket:Spring Game; Concerts in-person and livestreamed

Please check event venues for current information.
Events
1-hour Honor Walk for 9/11 — 10 a.m. May 12. The program will be to remember and honor the fallen of 9/11 and pay tribute to Veterans and First Responders in the community, the walking program will take place at Veterans Memorial Garden, 3200 Veterans Memorial Drive.
"Ageless Architecture and Glorious Gardens": Near South Tour of Homes outside tour — 1-5 p.m. May 9, Tour of Homes. $10 adv. tickets (adults 13 and up); $15 at the door (adults 13 and up); $5 (kids 5-12); free (kids 4 and under); 4-6 p.m. May 8. Pre-paid VIP tour, $50. Tour seven historic homes and gardens. Homes including: Clark-Leonard House, 1937 F St.; Reese House, 1990 C St.; Young Jr. House, 1954 A St.; Barstow House, 1445 S. 20th St.; DeVries House, 1844 Washington St.; Peterson House, 1705 S. 25th St.; Yost House, 1900 S. 25th St. More information: nearsouth.org.
Branched Oak Observatory opening day "Star Party" — 9 p.m.-midnight. Saturday. View stars, constellations and galaxies, 14300 N.W. 98th St, Raymond.
Lincoln Children's Zoo — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. All tickets must be purchased in advance to reserve a time; 5 years and up must wear a mask and practice social distancing. See website for admission prices, 1222 S. 27th St. Tickets: lincolnzoo.org.
Gateway Seratoma Club and Tabitha Golf fundraiser — June 11. 11:30 a.m. Registration; 12:30 p.m. start; proceeds benefiting Tabitha Meals on Wheels, serving 500 people daily. Register: Tabitha.org/Golf or call 402-486-8509.
Hot Tub and Swim Spa Expo: Lancaster Event Center — 1-8 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. Free admission, 4100 N. 84th St. Lancastereventcenter.org.
Lincoln Marathon & Half Marathon — 5:45-7 a.m. Sunday. Bag check and last chance for packet pick-up, Cook Pavilion, 14th and Vine streets. 6:55 a.m. Wheelchair and Rucksack start; 7 a.m. Marathon and Half Marathon start, 839 N. 14th St. No spectators at start or finish lines please. The post-race family and friends meeting place is at Mabel Lee Fields, 1433 W St. More information and spectator route map: Lincolnmarathon.org.
Hop, SCIP, Jump and Run — 5:30-7:30 p.m. June 4. Family friendly activities, vendor booths with resources, treats, free event. Fun run for adults and kids, $15 registration, T-shirt included with registration if purchased by May 21, proceeds benefiting School Community Intervention & Prevention (SCIP), a program of Lincoln Medical Education Partnership. Spectators wanting to attend the fun run but not participate are free to watch. Online registration is due 3 p.m. June 2. Location of the event is at the enclosed shelter, Antelope Park, 1630 Memorial Drive. Register: SCIPnebraska.com.
Lincoln Earth Day events — Through April 30, check out the Community Calendar at lincolnearthday.org/events or Facebook.com/LincolnEarthDay and participate in any of the activities being offered. Ride on a bike trail, clean up litter, plant a garden. Post a photo of your activity on instagram or facebook using #LNKcelebratesEarthDay to win prizes.
May Day tree giveaway at Star City Shores — 8:30 a.m. gates open; 9 a.m.-noon, tree distribution starts. Saturday. Public is invited, drive in to the parking lot, stay in your cars, volunteers will load your vehicle with the trees, two per vehicle max., 4375 S. 33rd Court.
"Season Opener" at Lincoln Trap and Skeet — 10 a.m. May 8-9. Register on the day of the event, 100 targets available to shoot, last squad out at 3:30 p.m., 4855 N. 48th St. More information: 402-467-2153.
Spring clean-up Arnold Heights neighborhood — 8 a.m. May 8. Volunteers are asked to meet at the Family Resource Center, wear appropriate clothing, bring gloves and a bottle of water, 4621 N.W. 48th St.
"Remembering the One. Remembering Them All": 20 years in 2021 exhibit — Daily. May 11-May 22. The public is invited to visit the 9/11 exhibit. The exhibit will be on display, see website for mall hours of operation, near center court, Gateway Mall, 6100 O St.
Farmers' Markets
Fallbrook Farmers' Market — 4-7 p.m. Thursdays, June 17-Aug. 19. Shop seasonal produce, farm-raised meats and eggs, breads, pastries, crafts and more. SNAP dollars and Double Up Food Bucks (DUFB) accepted. Get up to $20 in additional SNAP tokens and DUFB vouchers to spend on fresh, local food with a dollar-for-dollar match, 570 Fallbrook Blvd.
Haymarket Farmers' Market opening day — 8 a.m.-noon. Beginning Saturday. Rain or shine, shop baked goods, food vendors, arts, balloon art, face painting, handemade crafts, furniture, jewelry, produce, wind chimes and more, free admission, masks required, 8th and P streets. Lincolnhaymarket.org/events/farmers-market
Sunday Farmers' Market at College View — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sundays, through Oct. 9. Rain or shine, shop local produce and goods, live music, love and support your community, masks are encouraged, SNAP/EBT and Double Up Food Bucks are accepted, free event, 4801 Prescott. More information: Sundayfarmersmarket.org.
Spring Fling outdoor vendor show, James Arthur Vineyards — 2-7 p.m Saturday. Shop 20 vendors with a variety of goods and services, free admission, masks required, 2001 W. Raymond Road, Raymond. Jamesarthurvineyards.com.
Concerts in-person and livestreamed
"An Evening of Dance" at the Lied Center — 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Featuring guest artists Lauren Simpson, Gayle Rocz, Melissa Templeton; also faculty artists Hye-Won Hwang and Susan Ourada, admission is free, socially distanced seats assigned at the door, mask required, 301 N. 12th St. Liedcenter.org.
"Articles of Faith" UNL Symphony Orchestra web cast — 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Featuring Herbert Haufrecht's Symphony, Charles Ive's Symphony No. 3 "The Camp Meeting" and Felix Mendelssohn's Symphony No. 5 "Restoration." Livestreamed: music.unl.edu.
Bobby Layne & His Orchestra in-person — 7-9:30 p.m. May 13. "Welcome back" show, $15 includes table, must make a reservation, 6600 O St. Reservations: 402-475-4030 or 402-430-9330.
Canadian Brass: Lied Center for Performing Arts in-person and webast — 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Friday. Selections from Broadway, baroque, Dixieland, ragtime and Renaissance music, $13-$48, 301 N. 12th St. Tickets: Liedcenter.org.
Capital Jazz Society: The Aaron Stroessner Quartet — 8 p.m. Friday. Livestreamed: Facebook.com/CapitalJazzSociety.
Capital Jazz Society: The Rat Pack Jazz — 8 p.m. May 7. Livestreamed: Facebook.com/CapitalJazzSociety.
"Get on Board" UNL Symphonic Band webcast — 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Livestreamed: music.unl.edu.
"Jigs Play Along" livestreamed interactive virtual concert — 2:30-3:30 p.m. May 23. Each participant will get a copy of "Jig Sampler for Two," written for the instrument of your choice, $15 fee to play along. Participate by emailing debby@greenblattandseay.com.
Josh Hoyer at Rumology in-person — 9 p.m. Saturday. Free concert, masks required, 7301 S. 27th St.
Lincoln Symphony Orchestra presents "Fanfares and Anton" livestreamed — 7:30 p.m. May 7. Featuring Anton Miller, violin, performing "Aaron Copland’s Fanfare for the Common Man," and other selections, $15-$35. Tickets: Lincolnsymphony.com or call 402-476-2211.
Midnight Wanderers at James Arthur Vineyards in-person — 3-6 p.m. Saturday. Free admission, masks required, 2001 W. Raymond Road, Raymond. Jamesarthurvineyards.com.
Nebraska Brass at Gateway Vista in-person — 3 p.m. Sunday. Free concert, 2225 N. 56th St. Artsincorporated.org/nb.
Nebraska Trumpet Ensemble livestreamed via Facebook — 7 p.m. Friday. Featuring Debbie Bouffard, Louie Eckhardt, Dean Haist, LJ McCormick and Barb Schmit; facilitated by Dr. Louie Eckhardt, professor of trumpet, Hastings College. Livestreamed: Facebook.com/NebraskaTrumpetEnsemble.
Ro Hemphill at Roc 'n Joe Coffee in-person — 7-9 p.m. Saturday. No cover, 5025 Lindberg St.
Tailgate at the Train — 9 a.m.-midnight. Saturday. Featuring live music with DJ Blac; DJ Furashi; Josh Hoyer & the Soul Colossal; Grata wood-fired pizza, Kinkaider Brewing Company, 201 N. 7th St.
Thursday Night Series: Jesse McBee Quartet livestreamed — 7-9:30 p.m. Thursday. Facebook.com/liveinlincolnthursdaynightmusicseries.
Turpin Trio at James Arthur Vineyards in-person — 6-8:30 p.m. Friday. Featuring Jeni, Jana and Travis Turpin, food trucks, free admission, 2001 W. Raymond Road, Raymond. Jamesarthurvineyards.com.
Theater
Comedian T. Marni Vos at Screamers Cabaret & Family Restaurant in-person — 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, $35 per guest, parties of 1-3; $32 per guest, parties 4 or more; tickets including dinner and show, 803 Q St. Screamersdining.com.
"Crimes of the Heart" in person — 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, Lofte Community Theater, 15841 Manley Road, Manley. Lofte.org or 402-234-2553.
Pump Boys & Dinettes at TADA Theatre in-person and livestreamed — 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday. see website for ticket prices, 701 P St. Tadaproductions.info.
Two By Tennessee — 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, $18, adults; $14, seniors, additional discounts for students and OLLI members. Two short plays by Tennessee Williams, Johnny Carson Theater, Lied Center for the Performing Arts, 301 N. 12th St. Tickets: Liedcenter.org or 402-472-4747.
Virtual events
Conservation Nebraska presents: "What is it and what can I do about it?" educational program — 10 a.m. May 12. Program theme is relationships between people and their environment, air, water and waste. You will learn how to identify hazardous waste in your home and safe disposal methods. Link to webinar: us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_gyEbq08RQv2WiWdZokzjpA.
"Fiddle tunes by ear" workshop: Old Avoca Schoolhouse — 10 a.m. May 29. Online Tallgrass Fiddle Festival, free event. More information: amber_kirkendall@nps.gov.
KFRX Virtual Mayor's Run — Run the 1-mile on your own, any time and any location, April 23 to May 9. Kids sixth grade or younger are eligible to run. Parents, grandparents, older siblings or an adult sponsor are also welcome to enter on the family plan. All runners must register: Lincolnrun.org/races/mayors.
Lincoln Parkinson's Disease Support Group — noon. May 12. Register for Zoom link: dpf-org.zoom.us/j/81349815578; meeting ID: 813 4981 5578.
Virtual Homeschool Wednesdays with the Nebraska History Museum — 10:30 a.m. May 5. Travel to the George Norris House in southern Nebraska. George Norris was a famous U.S. senator. After his life in public service, George helped servicemen at a nearby airbase feel at home while they were far away from their own home. Free event, donations accepted. Register: history.nebraska.gov.
Virtual Pop-In Storytime "Camels" at Morrill Hall — 11 a.m. May 6. View: museum.unl.edu/programs-events/storytime.html.
Day camps for kids
Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum one-day and three-day camps — 9 a.m.-4 p.m. June 7-July 30. One-day summer camps including "Above and Beyond" pilot training, Astronaut Academy, Drone Challenge, Amazing Race challenge camp, Build IT engineering camp, Game On, Military Adventure Camp, Out Of this World, Robotics and Spy Games. Three-day camps including Game Maker's Laboratory, Weird Science, WeDo 2.0 Legos and EV3 Extreme Robot programming. Box lunches are available for purchase at the SAC Lunch Cafe. To register and for more info, call Will Miller at 402-944-3100, ext. 221, or visit sacmuseum.org.
Save the date: outside events in the parks
Hub & Soul music series — 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursdays. Aug. 26-Sept. 30. Enjoy the outdoors, activities for families and singles, including local music, craft beer and local food, Union Plaza, 21st and Q streets.
Lincoln Community Playhouse — 7 p.m. July 20, Havelock Park; July 22, Peter Pan Park; July 27, Trago Park; July 29, Hazel Abel Park. July 31 is the rain date. 30-minute family friendly plays, called a Toby show, a classic name for a tent show, free event, bring your own blankets and chairs.
Lincoln Municipal Band Summer Concert series — 7 p.m. Sundays. July 11-Aug. 11. Bring a blanket or a chair, free concert, Antelope Park, John Shildneck Memorial Bandshell, Memorial Drive and Garfield streets.
Movies in the Parks — 9 p.m. Fridays. Bring your own blankets and chairs, free movie, schedule of locations including: June 11, Antelope Park; June 18, Irving Recreaton Center; June 25, Air Park Recreation Center; July 9, Antelope Park; July 23, Belmont Pool; Aug. 13, Antelope Park, free event, see website for complete list of movie titles: parks.lincoln.ne.gov.
Stransky Park Summer Concert series — 7-9 p.m. Thursdays, May 20-Aug. 5, free event, see complete schedule on websites, Stransky Park, 17th and Harrison streets. Schedule: Facebook.com/stranskyconcerts or kzum.org.
Auditions
Nebraska Repertory Theatre auditions for "Midsummer Night's Dream" and "Dontrell, Who Kissed the Sea" — Online auditions, Thursday. "A Midsummer's Night Dream," directed by Christina Kirk, the first rehearsal is Aug. 24; opening Oct. 1. "Dontrell, Who Kissed the Sea," directed by Ron Himes, the first rehearsal is Oct. 12; opening Nov. 12. More information and audition times: go.unl.edu/aosm.