Family calendar: April 22-29 Lincoln Earth Day virtual celebration, Tails 'N Trails virtual pet walk

Carillon in the car — 5:30 p.m. Saturdays, through April 25, enjoy a drive-in style carillon concert with hymns and melodies played from First-Plymouth's singing tower, park along the streets surrounding the church or parking lots, listen from the safety of your car, First-Plymouth Church, 2000 D St. Firstplymouth.org .

Lincoln City Libraries — Mondays-Sundays. You can still check out books, even though City of Lincoln libraries are not open. People can check out items online or by calling any library personnel and then go to the curbside to pick up books from staff. All items already checked out from libraries have an extension date of May 1 if you can't return to the library right now. See website for current updates at lincolnlibraries.org.