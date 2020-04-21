Family calendar: April 22-29 Lincoln Earth Day virtual celebration, Tails 'N Trails virtual pet walk

Please check event venues for current information.
Back to the Bricks: Lego Build-at-Home Contest — Build your own Lego car at home, enter to win $100 cash prize. Museumofamericanspeed.com/legobuildcontest.
Barnabas free meal — 6 p.m. Thursdays. grab and go meal, 931 Saunders Ave.
Barnabas free breakfast and shopping — 9 a.m. Saturdays, grab and go breakfast, 931 Saunders Ave.
Carillon in the car — 5:30 p.m. Saturdays, through April 25, enjoy a drive-in style carillon concert with hymns and melodies played from First-Plymouth's singing tower, park along the streets surrounding the church or parking lots, listen from the safety of your car, First-Plymouth Church, 2000 D St. Firstplymouth.org.
Lincoln City Libraries — Mondays-Sundays. You can still check out books, even though City of Lincoln libraries are not open. People can check out items online or by calling any library personnel and then go to the curbside to pick up books from staff. All items already checked out from libraries have an extension date of May 1 if you can't return to the library right now. See website for current updates at lincolnlibraries.org.
Lincoln Public Schools grab-and-go meals — 11 a.m.-noon. Mondays. Meals will be distributed weekly at 12 sites. Kids 18 and under are eligible for five breakfast and five lunch meals. Maps of each location at lps.org (type the word "food" in the search field.)
Lincoln Scavenger Hunt: Capitol to Campus — 9 a.m. Daily. Race against the clock, $12.99, hunt begins at 1445 K St. Tickets: letsroam.com (click on find a hunt, click on "Capitol to Campus.")
Make-your-own-spring-house kit: Lincoln Children's Museum — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Fridays. Pick up your kit to take home, $15, kits including styrofoam or cardboard base, frosting, cereal and sprinkles, order your kits at lincolnchildrensmuseum.org, pick up your kit at 1420 P St. More information: 402-477-4000.
Nebraska Game and Parks — State parks and recreation areas are open for day use; guests may enjoy activities such as fishing, hiking, biking and wildlife viewing while maintaining proper physical distancing of at least 6 feet. Overnight camping is closed through May 8. Parks permits can be purchased online at OutdoorNebraska.org.
Thank-a-hero drive: Lincoln Children's Museum — Kids and adults can mail or email handwritten, typed or video-recorded thank-you messages, by May 1. Messages will be delivered to heroes in Nebraska. Mail to 1420 P St., Lincoln, NE 68508 or email: info@lincolnchildrensmuseum.org.
Livestream events
Artist at heart paint party — 10:55 a.m. Wednesday. Get your paint, colored pencils or crayons ready. Go to Facebook.com/events/1116980851967957
Astronomy at home: Mueller Planetarium — Go online to see pre-recorded videos in the early evening and morning from your own backyard. View videos, Winter Constellations, 8 minutes; Spring Constellations. 9 minutes; Planet Expedition, 13 minutes; or The Moon, 10 minutes, go to: museum.unl.edu/planetarium/astronomy-at-home.html
Indigo Bridge Books: virtual storytime — 10-11 a.m. Tuesdays and Fridays. Tune in to listen to a story, explore some crafts and experiments that you can do at home. Go to facebook.com, search Indigo Bridge Books and Cafe.
Lincoln Earth Day virtual celebration — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Virtual schedule: 9-9:30 a.m. Storytime with Lincoln Public Libraries; 9:45-10:30 a.m. Yoga with Maggie Mae Squires. Speaker series: 10:45-11:45 a.m. Christian faith and the enviroment; noon-12:45 p.m. RegeNErate Nebraska: Building Nebraska Communities from The Soil Up; 1-2 p.m. Energize & Unite: Kicking Off the Decade of Our Lives. To participate go to facebook.com/events/3398610223500814
National Public Radio live streaming events — See websites for times, daily. Watch and listen to live concerts and programs. Go to npr.org/2020/03/17/816504058
Ten movies to livestream: Mary Riepma Ross Center — Theross.org; see website for prices.
Tails 'N Trails Virtual Pet Walk — You are invited to Capital Humane Society's biggest virtual party for people and pets. Between April 22 and May 16 families can walk, run, eat, play and have fun with your furry friends, join in on activities to get the whole family involved, $35 per family. Register: Capitalhumanesociety.org
Virtual Readings: National Willa Cather Center National Poetry Month — Daily. Authors, poets, actors, artists, musicians and filmmakers read many of Willa Cather’s poems. WillaCather.org.
Visit a museum online — Families and individuals can take 12 different virtual tours from home. Go to travelandleisure.com/attractions/museums-galleries.
Nearby
Wildlife Safari Park near Ashland — 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Stay in your car to experience a drive-through safari, through April 30. See live animals safely from inside your cars, several areas are not accessible to guests on foot, including the hiking trails; $6 (adults 12 and up); $4 (kids 3-11); $5 (65 and over); free (kids 2 and under); military discounts available, free to Henry Doorly Zoo members. 16406 N. 292nd St., Ashland, wildlifesafaripark.com.
Caregiving Webinar — noon and 7:30 p.m. April 16. Family caregivers can learn how to cope with the joys and stress of caregiving, two sessions available, free to participate. Register: answers4families.org.
