Family calendar: April 21-28 Spring Maker's Virtual Market; Pump Boys & Dinettes at TADA Theater; Recycling event at Nebraska Innovation Campus; Walk for Freedom at Pinnacle Bank Arena; Lincoln Symphony's Orchestra: "Happy Birthday Beethoven" livestreamed free concert; Earth Day bike ride event

Please check event venues for current information.
Events
1-hour Honor Walk for 9/11 — 10 a.m. May 12. The program will be to remember and honor the fallen of 9/11 and pay tribute to Veterans and First Responders in the community, the walking program will take place at Veterans Memorial Garden, 3200 Veterans Memorial Drive.
City Nature Challenge Speaker series — 4 p.m. Sunday. "Mammals About Town," with Shaun Dunn; 7 p.m. April 27. "CNC Kickoff: Find, Snap, Share," with Kait Chapman, Alie Mayes and Olivia DeRugna. Register: outdoornebraska.gov/citynaturechallenge.
Drop off hard-to-recycle materials event — 9 a.m.-noon. Saturday. Stay in your car, volunteers will unload your items, wear a mask. Items accepted are electronics, batteries, scrap metal, hard white packaging foam, documents for shredding (limit of 10 boxes), housewares, textiles (usable or damaged), see website for full list of accepted items, $10-$35 for TV recycling fees, Nebraska Innovation Campus, 2021 Transformation Drive. More information : nrcne.org/2021charm.
Earth Day Bike ride event — 9 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday. Ride aproximately 9 miles, start at Innovation Campus and winds along the John Dietrich Trail, for an out-and-back route, including a BINGO card game for all ages and abilities, 2021 Transformation Drive. Route map: trava.com/routes/23272497. Register: orms.gle/BpN94KXSw5HZNMVj8. More information: Lincolnearthday.org.
Lincoln Children's Zoo — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. All tickets must be purchased in advance to reserve a time; 5 years and up must wear a mask and practice social distancing. See website for admission prices, 1222 S. 27th St. Tickets: lincolnzoo.org.
Hop, SCIP, Jump and Run — 5:30-7:30 p.m. June 4. Family friendly activities, vendor booths with resources, treats, free event. Fun run for adults and kids, $15 registration, T-shirt included with registration if purchased by May 21, proceeds benefiting School Community Intervention & Prevention (SCIP), a program of Lincoln Medical Education Partnership. Spectators wanting to attend the fun run but not participate are free to watch. Online registration is due 3 p.m. June 2. Location of the event is at the enclosed shelter, Antelope Park, 1630 Memorial Drive. Register: SCIPnebraska.com.
"Ageless Architecture and Glorious Gardens": Near South Tour of Homes outside tour — 4-6 p.m. May 8. Pre-paid VIP tour, $50. 1-5 p.m. May 9, Tour of Homes. $10 adv. tickets (adults 13 and up); $15 at the door (adults 13 and up); $5 (kids 5-12); free (kids 4 and under). Treat Mom on Mother's Day, touring seven historic homes and gardens. Homes including: Clark-Leonard House, 1937 F St.; Reese House, 1990 C St.; Young Jr. House, 1954 A St.; Barstow House, 1445 S. 20th St.; DeVries House, 1844 Washington St.; Peterson House, 1705 S. 25th St.; Yost House, 1900 S. 25th St. More information: nearsouth.org.
Nebraska Cornhusker College Rodeo — Shows 7 p.m. Friday, 1 and 7 p.m. Saturday. See website for ticket prices, Lancaster Event Center, 4100 N. 84th St. Lancastereventcenter.org.
Nebraska Quarter Horse Association "Spring Fling" — 5-10 p.m. Friday; 8 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday; 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday, free event, see website for complete schedule, Lancaster Event Center, 4100 N. 84th St. Lancastereventcenter.org.
"Remembering the One. Remembering Them All": 20 years in 2021 exhibit — Daily. May 11-May 22. The public is invited to visit the 9/11 exhibit. The exhibit will be on display, see website for mall hours of operation, near center court, Gateway Mall, 6100 O St.
Sunday Farmers' Market at College View opening day — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Beginning Sunday. Rain or shine, shop local produce and goods, live music, love and support your community, masks are encouraged, SNAP/EBT and Double Up Food Bucks are accepted, free event, 4801 Prescott. More information: Sundayfarmersmarket.org.
Walk for Freedom hosted by "I've Got a Name" — 10 a.m. registration; 11 a.m. walk begins, Saturday. Start at Pinnacle Bank Arena, proceeding across the Lincoln Bridge, presentation from Executive Director Paul Yates and Street Outreach Director Megan Johnson-Cook. $20 donation, including T-shirt, beverages and individually wrapped Valentino's Pizza, benefiting the fight against sex trafficking, 400 Pinnacle Arena Drive. Register: ivegotaname.org or in-person the day of the event.
Concerts in-person and livestreamed
"A Tribute to Count Basie: The Music of Sammy Nestico" concert livestreamed — 3 p.m. Sunday. Featuring 2020 Young Jazz Artist winner Reese Pike. Facebook.com/NebraskaJazzOrchestra.
"Articles of Faith" UNL Symphony Orchestra web cast — 7:30 p.m. April 29. Featuring Herbert Haufrecht's Symphony, Charles Ive's Symphony No. 3 "The Camp Meeting" and Felix Mendelssohn's Symphony No. 5 "Restoration." Livestreamed: music.unl.edu.
"At the End of the Day" UNL Jazz Singers and Jazz Orchestra livestreamed — 7:30 p.m. April 27. Performances from traditional jazz pieces and music from the American Songbook. Music.unl.edu.
"Better Together" UNL Campus Orchestra — 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. UNL Campus Orchestra performing with guest artists, free concert. Livestreamed from Kimball Hall. Music.unl.edu.
Bobby Layne & His Orchestra — 7-9:30 p.m. May 13. "Welcome back" show, $15 includes table, must make a reservation, 6600 O St. Reservations: 402-475-4030 or 402-430-9330.
Capital Jazz Society: Jodi-Renee Giron Quintet — 8 p.m. Friday. Livestream: Facebook.com/CapitalJazzSociety.
Capital Jazz Society: The Aaron Stroessner Quartet — 8 p.m. April 30. Livestream: Facebook.com/CapitalJazzSociety.
"Get on Board" UNL Symphonic Band webcast — 7:30 p.m. April 28. Livestreamed: music.unl.edu.
"Jigs Play Along" livestreamed interactive virtual concert — 2:30-3:30 p.m. May 23. Each participant will get a copy of "Jig Sampler for Two," written for the instrument of your choice, $15 fee to play along. Participate by emailing debby@greenblattandseay.com.
Lincoln Friends of Chamber Music: Carolyn Surrick and Ronn McFarlane livestreamed — 7:30 p.m. Thursday. $12, tickets: Lfcm.us/2020-2021-season.
Lincoln Symphony's Orchestra "Mahler 4" concert livestreamed — 7:30 p.m. Friday. Featuring soprano Esther Heideman, $15-$35. Tickets: Lincolnsymphony.com or 402-476-2211.
Lincoln Symphony Orchestra presents "Happy Birthday Beethoven" livestreamed — 2 p.m. Sunday. Featuring director Edward Polochick, including the opening theme from the Fifth Symphony and “Ode to Joy” melody from the Ninth Symphony, narrated by actor William Shomos, tickets are free. Tickets: Lincolnsymphony.com or call 402-476-2211.
Nebraska Trumpet Ensemble livestreamed via Facebook — 7 p.m. April 30. Featuring Debbie Bouffard, Louie Eckhardt, Dean Haist, LJ McCormick and Barb Schmit; facilitated by Dr. Louie Eckhardt, professor of trumpet, Hastings College. Livestreamed: Facebook.com/NebraskaTrumpetEnsemble.
"Precious Gems" UNL Campus Bands webcast — 2 p.m. Sunday. Don A Lentz concert band; 30-minute intermission; Jack R. Snider concert band, Livestreamed: music.unl.edu.
Thursday Night Series: Jackie Allen and Hans Sturnm — 7-9:30 p.m. Thursday. Facebook.com/liveinlincolnthursdaynightmusicseries.
Thursday Night Series: Jesse McBee Quartet — 7-9:30 p.m. April 29. Facebook.com/liveinlincolnthursdaynightmusicseries.
Theater
"Crimes of the Heart" in person — 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, Lofte Community Theater, 15841 Manley Road, Manley. Lofte.org or 402-234-2553.
Pump Boys & Dinettes at TADA Theatre in-person and livestreamed — 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, and April 29-May 1; 2 p.m. Sunday and May 2, see website for ticket prices, 701 P St. Tadaproductions.info.
"The Ghosts on the Wall" at Lincoln High — 7 p.m. Thursday-Friday; 2 p.m. Saturday, $5. Livestreamed tickets: tedsorensentheatre.ludus.
Two By Tennessee — 7:30 p.m. April 29-30 and May 1; 2 p.m. May 2, $18, adults; $14, seniors, additional discounts for students and OLLI members. Two short plays by Tennessee Williams, Johnny Carson Theater, Lied Center for the Performing Arts, 301 N. 12th St. Tickets: Liedcenter.org or 402-472-4747.
UNL dance program at main stage Lied Center in-person — 7:30 p.m. April 28. Featuring guest artists Lauren Simpson, Gayle Rocz, Melissa Templeton; also faculty artists Hye-Won Hwang and Susan Ourada, admission is free, seats assigned at the door, mask required, 301 N. 12th St. Liedcenter.org.
Virtual events
Conservation Nebraska presents: "What is it and what can I do about it?" educational program — 10 a.m. May 12. Program theme is relationships between people and their environment, air, water and waste. You will learn how to identify hazardous waste in your home and safe disposal methods. Link to webinar: us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_gyEbq08RQv2WiWdZokzjpA.
Lincoln Parkinson's Disease Support Group — noon. May 12. Register for Zoom link: dpf-org.zoom.us/j/81349815578; meeting ID: 813 4981 5578.
Spring Maker's Virtual Market: South of Downtown Group — April 23-25. Virtually shop 22 talented, unique makers including baked goods. ceramics, felting, jewelry, photography, stained glass, see website for complete list of makers. Shop at: sdmakersmarket.org.
Virtual Homeschool Wednesdays with the Nebraska History Museum — 10:30 a.m. May 5. Travel to the George Norris House in southern Nebraska. George Norris was a famous U.S. senator. After his life in public service, George helped servicemen at a nearby airbase feel at home while they were far away from their own home. Free event, donations accepted. Register: history.nebraska.gov.
Virtual Celtic Workshops — 7-8 p.m. Friday. Beginners workshop; 2:30-3:30 p.m. Intermediate and advanced. Every participant will receive a copy of "Celtic Workshops for Two," written for the instrument of their choice, registration is required, $20. More details: email Debby at debby@greenblattandseay.com.
Virtual Pop-In Storytime at Morrill Hall — 11 a.m. May 6, "Camels." View: museum.unl.edu/programs-events/storytime.html.
Day camps for kids
Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum one-day and three-day camps — 9 a.m.-4 p.m. June 7-July 30. One-day summer camps including "Above and Beyond" pilot training, Astronaut Academy, Drone Challenge, Amazing Race challenge camp, Build IT engineering camp, Game On, Military Adventure Camp, Out Of this World, Robotics and Spy Games. Three-day camps including Game Maker's Laboratory, Weird Science, WeDo 2.0 Legos and EV3 Extreme Robot programming. Box lunches are available for purchase at the SAC Lunch Cafe. To register and for more info, call Will Miller at 402-944-3100, ext. 221, or visit sacmuseum.org.
Save the date: Party in the Parks
Movies in the Parks — 9 p.m. Fridays. Bring your own blankets and chairs, free movie, schedule of locations including: June 11, Antelope Park; June 18, Irving Recreaton Center; June 25, Air Park Recreation Center; July 9, Antelope Park; July 23, Belmont Pool; Aug. 3, Henry Park; Aug. 13, Antelope Park, free event, see website for complete list of movie titles: parks.lincoln.ne.gov.
Stransky Park Summer Concert Series — 7-9 p.m. Thursdays, May 20-Aug. 5, free event, see complete schedule on websites, Stransky Park, 17th and Harrison streets. Schedule: Facebook.com/stranskyconcerts and KZUM.org.
Auditions
Nebraska Repertory Theatre auditions for "Midsummer Night's Dream" and "Dontrell, Who Kissed the Sea" — Online auditions, April 29. "A Midsummer's Night Dream," directed by Christina Kirk, the first rehearsal is Aug. 24; opening Oct. 1. "Dontrell, Who Kissed the Sea," directed by Ron Himes, the first rehearsal is Oct. 12; opening Nov. 12. More information and audition times: go.unl.edu/aosm.