Family calendar: April 15-22 Spring House kits: Lincoln Children's Museum, Ten movies to livestream: Ross Theater

Events
Barnabas free meal — 6 p.m. Thursdays. grab and go meal, 931 Saunders Ave.
Barnabas free breakfast and shopping — 9 a.m. Saturdays, grab and go breakfast, 931 Saunders Ave.
Carillon in the car — 5:30 p.m. Saturdays, through April 25, enjoy a drive-in style carillon concert with hymns and melodies played from First-Plymouth's singing tower, park along the streets surrounding the church or parking lots, listen from the safety of your car, First-Plymouth Church, 2000 D St. Firstplymouth.org.
Lincoln City Libraries — Mondays-Sundays. You can still check out books, even though City of Lincoln libraries are not open. People can check out items online or by calling any library personnel, and then go to the curbside to pick up books from staff. All items already checked out from libraries have an extension date of May 1 if you can't return to the library right now. See website for current updates at lincolnlibraries.org.
Lincoln Public Schools grab-and-go meals — 11 a.m.-noon. Mondays. Meals will be distributed weekly at 12 sites. Kids 18 and under are eligible for five breakfast and five lunch meals. Maps of each location at lps.org (type the word "food" in the search field.)
Make-your-own-spring-house kit: Lincoln Children's Museum — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Fridays. Pick up your kit to take home, $15, kits including styrofoam or cardboard base, frosting, cereal and sprinkles, order your kits at lincolnchildrensmuseum.org, pick up your kit at 1420 P St. More information: 402-477-4000.
Nebraska Game and Parks — State parks and recreation areas are open for day use; guests may enjoy activities such as fishing, hiking, biking and wildlife viewing while maintaining proper physical distancing of at least 6 feet. Overnight camping is closed through May 8. Parks permits can be purchased online at OutdoorNebraska.org.
UNL Rotaract Wheelchair fundraiser for polio survivors: Metro art Gallery — 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Mondays-Fridays. A fundraiser to buy wheelchairs for Polio Survivors in the Ivory Coast is being held at the Metro Gallery through April 30. There is a buy-now price and an option to bid for the artwork. View 55 cover images, go to Facebook, search for Metro Gallery, click on photos, or visit the gallery in person, respecting social distancing, 1316 N St.
Livestream events
Art talk and workshop: livestreaming from the Minden Opera House — 3 p.m. April 16. Connect with Linda Stephen, paper artist and illustrator. The first part is the art demonstration, tune in as Linda introduces the materials papers and processes in creating intricate origami relief art. The second part is the do-it-yourself part. Watch for a link for ordering a kit with materials. There will also be time for questions. Go to facebook.com/events/1161071577573493
Astronomy at home: Mueller Planetarium — Go online to see pre-recorded videos in the early evening and morning from your own backyard. View two videos, Planet Expedition, 13 minutes; or The Moon, 10 minutes, go to: museum.unl.edu/planetarium/astronomy-at-home.html
National Public Radio live streaming events — See websites for times, daily. Watch and listen to live concerts and programs. Go to npr.org/2020/03/17/816504058
Ten movies to livestream: Mary Riepma Ross Center — Theross.org; see website for prices.
Virtual Readings: National Willa Cather Center National Poetry Month — Daily. Authors, poets, actors, artists, musicians and filmmakers read many of Willa Cather’s poems. WillaCather.org.
Visit a museum online — Families and individuals can take 12 different virtual tours from home. Go to travelandleisure.com/attractions/museums-galleries.
Nearby
Wildlife Safari Park near Ashland — 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Stay in your car to experience a drive-through safari, through April 30. See live animals safely from inside your cars, several areas are not accessible to guests on foot, including the hiking trails; $6 (adults 12 and up); $4 (kids 3-11); $5 (65 and over); free (kids 2 and under); military discounts available, free to Henry Doorly Zoo members. 16406 N. 292nd St., Ashland, wildlifesafaripark.com.
Register
Caregiving Webinar — noon and 7:30 p.m. April 16. Family caregivers can learn how to cope with the joys and stress of caregiving, two sessions available, free to participate. Register: answers4families.org.
