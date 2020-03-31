Family calendar: April 1-8 Livesteaming Boredom Busters: Lincoln Children's Museum and Keeper's Corner: Lincoln Children's Zoo

Please check event venues for current information.
Events
Barnabas free meal — 6 p.m. (Thursdays) grab and go meal, 931 Saunders Ave.
Barnabas free breakfast and shopping — 9 a.m. (Saturdays) grab and go breakfast, 931 Saunders Ave.
Lincoln City Libraries — Mondays-Sundays. You can still check out books, even though City of Lincoln libraries are not open. People can check out items online or by calling any library personnel, and then go to the curbside to pick up books from staff. All items already checked out from libraries have an extension date of May 1 if you can't return to the library right now. See website for current updates at lincolnlibraries.org.
Lincoln Public Schools grab-and-go meals — 11 a.m.-noon. Mondays. Meals will be distributed weekly at 12 sites, starting Monday. Kids 18 and under are eligible for five breakfast and five lunch meals. Maps of each drive-thru location at lps.org (type the word "food" in the search field.)
Nebraska Game and Parks — Game and Parks are continuing to keep open state park and recreation area grounds and trails, providing adequate room for physical social distancing. The areas offer opportunities to hike and fish, while maintaining a safe 6-foot distance. Parks permits can be purchased online at OutdoorNebraska.org.
Social distancing outside art exhibit: Noyes Art Gallery — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Sundays. Drive by the gallery, stay in your car, see art on the sidewalk, view live art demonstrations, purchase art by making a curbside sale, text 402-615-2789, to purchase the art you want to buy, 119 S. 9th St. Facebook.com/NoyesArtGallery/
Livestream events
Boredom Busters: Lincoln Children's Museum — 10:30-10:45 a.m. Mondays-Sundays, through April 30. Kids can enjoy a mix of stories, activities, and experiments to keep busy, new themes each day. Go to Facebook.com/LincolnChildrensMuseum.
Keeper's Corner: Lincoln Children's Zoo video series — 3 p.m. Mondays-Fridays. Kids can meet a new keeper and a zoo animal, and participate in a fun on-screen activity. Facebook.com/lincolnchildrenszoo
National Public Radio live streaming events — See websites for times, daily. Watch and listen to live concerts and programs. Go to npr.org/2020/03/17/816504058/
Virtual First Friday art show: Noyes Art Gallery — 7 p.m. April 3. View the art show, listen to interviews with the artists and art demonstrations, go to Facebook.com/NoyesArtGallery/
Nearby
Wildlife Safari Park near Ashland — 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Stay in your car to experience a drive-thru safari, through April 30. Several areas are not accessible to guests on foot, including the hiking trails; $6 (adults 12 and up); $4 (kids 3-11); $5 (65 and over); free (kids 2 and under); military discounts available, free to Henry Doorly Zoo members. 16406 N. 292nd St., Ashland, wildlifesafaripark.com.
Virtual tours
Visit a museum online — Families can take 12 different virtual tours from home. Go to travelandleisure.com/attractions/museums-galleries/
