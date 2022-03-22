Family calendar 23-30 Events:

Please check event venues for current information.

Asian Community & Cultural Center celebration and 30th Anniversary — Lancaster Event Center 1-5 p.m. May 22. Ethnic performances, food samples, hands-on activities, games and performances, Lincoln Room, 4100 N. 84th St.

38th Annual Mayor’s Interfaith Prayer Breakfast Webinar — 8-9:15 a.m. April 8. "Welcoming the Stranger," speaker is Sister Marilyn Lacey, founder of Mercy Beyond Borders and recognized as the Unsung Hero of Compassion for her life of service with refugees. Marilyn will be in conversation with Joel Stoltenow, Lincoln-based volunteer and Assistant VP of Development at Lutheran Family Services, free event. Register: bit.ly/LNKinterfaith22

Buddy Check for Veterans — Foundry, 7-9 p.m. Tuesday. Veterans and their significant others are invited for fellowship. Free beverages and snacks, free parking at the Larsen Park and Go on Q Street, 211 N. 14th St.

Concert fundraiser for Ukraine — 7:30 p.m. March 28. O’Donnell Auditorium, Nebraska Wesleyan, 7:30 p.m. March 28. Performances by NWU's Jazz Choir and University Choir including Jazz selections by the Gershwins, hymns, anthems and more, free concert, donations accepted, benefiting United Methodist Committee on Relief (UMCOR), 5000 Huntington Ave.

Cornhusker Classic Tractor Pull — Lancaster Event Center, 9 a.m. Friday-Saturday, free admission, 4100 N. 84th St.

Field Trip Across Lincoln and Beyond Program: Parks & Recreation — Wednesday-April 30. Participate in activities, shop and visit a variety of locations in Lincoln, following activities on a passport and get a stamp for your passport at each location you visit. Get five stamps and enter to win prizes. Get your passport at: Lincoln City Libraries, Lux Center, Morrill Hall, Nebraska History Museum, Pioneers Park Nature Center, Sheldon Museum of Art, The Great Plains History Museum, The International Quilt Museum and Spring Creek Prairie Audubon.

"Friends with Food" monthly food distribution — Family Resource Center, 5-6 p.m. March 28. No documentation or registration is required, enter through the west conference room door, supplies provided by the Food Bank of Lincoln, 4621 N.W. 48th St.

FROGGY 98 Frog Fest — Haymarket Park, August 13. Featuring Josh Abbot Band, Morgan Wade and Dylan Bloom, 403 Line Drive. More information: Froggy981.com.

Hand-in-hand family hikes — Pioneers Park Nature Center, 2:45-3:45 p.m. March 29 and April 26. Enjoy nature with your kids including a hike, activities and stories, designed for age 2-7, $4, must register, no drop-in spots available, 3201 S. Coddington Ave. Register: 402-441-7895.

"Jurassic Quest" Dinosaur exhibit — Lancaster Event Center, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. April 29-May 1. View lifelike dinosaurs, dinosaur-themed rides, shows, interactive art and science activities, fossil dig, soft play-area for tiny tots, photo opportunities and prizes; $22, adults; $19, kids and seniors; $36, unlimited kids rides; quest packs are $15-$50. Purchase tickets at the door or in advance at: jurassicquest.com, 4100 N. 84th St. More information: Jurassicquest.com

Open Skate Night — Lincoln Sports Foundation, 7-11 p.m. Friday. All ages welcome, $8, bring your own skates; $10 with skate rental, 7600 N. 70th St.

People's City Mission Help Center free shopping — 1 p.m.-4:30 p.m. Mondays-Tuesdays and Thursdays-Fridays; 3 p.m.-6 p.m. Wednesdays. To shop at the Help Center, individuals must be at 200% of the federal poverty level or below and sign up for a Clarity card 9-11 a.m. Tuesdays, during new shopper orientation. Bring proof of income including welfare check, food stamp voucher or pay stubs. Students can bring a copy of their class schedule. Also, at the beginning of each shopping day, every shopper pulls a random number that will determine their shopping order, 6800 P St. More information: pcmlincoln.org

Play in the Lincoln Parks — See website for free activities in the parks for all ages: Lincoln.ne.gov/party.

Pre-School Parks and Recreation programs — Register: parks.lincoln.ne.gov (search: Preschool). More information: Call the Pre-School Director at 402-441-7895 or visit parks.lincoln.ne.gov.

Prime Time family meal and reading program — Arnold Elementary, 6-7 p.m. Tuesdays. Weekly program of storytelling and discussions for parents and kids, free grab-and-go, take-home meal following the program, must register, 5000 Mike Scholl St. Register: at dkranna@lps.org or 402-310-3909.

VFW Post 3606 Steak Night fundraiser — 5:30-7 p.m. Saturday. Menu is Steak, chicken, hamburger steak for kids meals; served with salad, baked potato, dinner roll and vegetable, 3340 W. A St.

"We Are Stars" at Mueller Planetarium — 1 p.m. Friday; Noon, Saturday; 1 p.m. Sunday, 645 N. 14th St. museum.unl.edu/planetarium

Concerts

Elton John: "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" concert — 8 p.m. March 27, 400 Pinnacle Arena Drive. PinnacleBankArena.com.

Nebraska Trumpet Ensemble Recital livestreamed on Facebook — 5 p.m. Wednesday. Raquel Samayoa, trumpet in recital with Michael Schneider, piano; Tony Baker, trombone; Colman Burks, drum set. Livestream: Facebook.com/events/749385489379023.

UNL Wind Ensemble — Kimball Hall, 7:30 p.m. March 30. "Windborne," concerto for horn, by Kevin Day, free, 1113 R St. Music.unl.edu.

Livestreamed

National Giving Day for the Red Cross online fundraiser — Donations needed. Your donations can help save lives of those near and far. Donate today by visiting: redcross.org/donate/donation.html

Theater

"Always Patsy Cline" — TADA Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday; $13-$15, 701 P St. Tickets: Tadaproductions.info/tickets

"Moscow" — Miller Theatre, Nebraska Wesleyan, 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Huntington Ave. and 51st streets.

"The Three Musketeers" — 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday and April 1-2; 2 p.m. Sunday and April 3, 412 Ella St. Tickets: call 402-228-1801. Beatricecommunityplayers.com.

Spring and summer camps

Musical Theatre Skills Camp — June 13-17; Performance is June 18. The camp is designed for ages 9-13, $175 including T-shirt. The class will use popular Broadway tunes on stage now in New York City, to develop the skills needed for success in musical theater, including acting, singing, and dancing, 2500 S. 56th St. Register: call 402-489-7529. Lincolnplayhouse.com.

Summer Camps at Holy Trinity Church — Schedule: June 6-10, Art and Music Exploration; June 13-17, Wonders of the World; July 11-15, Building and Creating Systems; July 18-22, Dinosaurs. The Four-week Kids Camp is designed for kids ages 3-7. These camps are professionally written and staffed by experienced teachers and offer a faith component to each themed week. A maximum of 40 children to ensure that each kid feels comfortable. Each week will offer excellent learning opportunities, fun environments, and activities about the subject. Check out all details at HolyTrinityLincoln.com/KidsCamp

Summer Day Camps at Air Park Recreation Center — Weekly fee is $149 per five-day week; $121 per four-day week; fees include $13 week enrollment. Campers can choose any week to register. Enroll and pay the nonrefundable enrollment fee online or at your camp location to hold a spot in camp. Accepting cash, checks, credit cards, debit cards and money orders. Complete online camper information and waiver forms. See registration website to see times and dates, 3720 NW 46th St. Register: app.lincoln.ne.gov/aspx/city/proctor/classes.aspx?q=camp or 402-441-7876.

Zoo Camp registration is open — All camps are full days at the zoo. Upon arrival, kids and zoo staff are required to have their temperature taken. Campers will wash their hands for 20 seconds with soap and water upon entering the zoo. Kids are not required to wear a mask. Mask policy is subject to change in accordance with CDC and Health Department guidelines. Choose appropriate age group and session for each kid, 1222 S. 27th St. Register: lincolnzoo.org/education/summer-camps.html

Register

League of Women Voters of Lincoln-Lancaster County : "A Look Back and A Look Ahead" — 1 p.m. April 7. Pat Lopez, RN, MSN, Director of the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department. Ms. Lopez’s vision is to promote public health, develop solutions to important social and health issues and provide prevention services and policies that improve the health of the public. Register for a Zoom Link:email lwvlunchandlearn@gmail.com by April 1. You will get the Zoom link via a return email and you will automatically be registered to receive notice of future meetings. More information: Lincolnleague.org.

