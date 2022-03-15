Family calendar 16-23 Events: Husker Lawn & Leisure Show; Lincoln's Symphony Orchestra presents Pops concert: "LSO Goes to Hollywood"; National Quilting Day.

Please check event venues for current information.

Asian Community & Cultural Center celebration and 30th Anniversary — Lancaster Event Center 1-5 p.m. May 22. Ethnic performances, food samples, hands-on activities, games and performances, Lincoln Room, 4100 N. 84th St.

Dinner Detective Mystery show — 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Cornhusker Marriott, 333 S. 13th St. Register: thedinnerdetective.com/lincoln/murder-mystery-tickets-showtimes.

Early Childhood Family Fair — Gateway Mall, 2-5 p.m. Sunday. Information booths for parents, activities for families including story time, games, music and dancing; live music, String Beans Band, 6100 O St. More information: shoppinggatewaymall.com/events

Field Trip Across Lincoln and Beyond Program: Parks & Recreation — Wednesday-April 30. Participate and visit a variety of locations in Lincoln, following activities on a passport and get a stamp for your passport at each location you visit. Get five stamps and enter to win prizes. Get your passport at: Lincoln City Libraries, Lux Center, Morrill Hall, Nebraska History Museum, Pioneers Park Nature Center, Sheldon Museum of Art, The Great Plains History Museum, The International Quilt Museum and Spring Creek Prairie Audubon.

"Friends with Food" monthly food distribution — Family Resource Center, 5-6 p.m. March 28. No documentation or registration is required, enter through the west conference room door, supplies provided by the Food Bank of Lincoln, 4621 N.W. 48th St.

Fly-tying workshops in March — Outdoor Education Center, 6 p.m. Wednesday; 2 p.m. Saturday. Anglers can learn the basics of fly-tying and learn how to catch trout and panfish. Members of the Cornhusker Fly Fishers Club will instruct two-hour sessions. All materials and tools will be provided, $10 per class, for one or both sessions, 4703 N. 44th St. More information: calendar.ourdoornebraska.gov.

Hand-in-hand family hikes — Pioneers Park Nature Center, 2:45-3:45 p.m. March 29 and April 26. Enjoy nature with your kids including a hike, activities and stories, designed for age 2-7, $4, must register, no drop-in spots available, 3201 S. Coddington Ave. Register: 402-441-7895.

High School State Archery Tournament — Lancaster Event Center, 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Saturday, $5, adults; free, kids age 9 and under, 4100 N. 84th St.

Husker Lawn & Leisure Show — 5-9 p.m. March 18; 10 a.m.-7 p.m. March 19; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. March 20, 4100 N. 84th St. Huskerlawnshow.com

"Jurassic Quest" Dinosaur exhibit — Lancaster Event Center, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. April 29-May 1. View lifelike dinosaurs, dinosaur-themed rides, shows, interactive art and science activities, fossil dig, soft play-area for tiny tots, photo opportunities and prizes; $22, adults; $19, kids and seniors; $36, unlimited kids rides; quest packs are $15-$50. Purchase tickets at the door or in advance at: jurassicquest.com, 4100 N. 84th St. More information: Jurassicquest.com

National Quilting Day — International Quilt Museum, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. Hand's on activities, quilt exhibits, demonstrations and lectures. View quilting and sewing machines from local and national businesses, food available for purchase. Free parking in all UNL lots, 1523 N. 33rd St.

Nebraska Paint Horse Club Fuzzy Colors Show — Lancaster Event Center, see website for showtimes, Saturday; Pavilion 3, Multi-purpose Arena, 4100 N. 84th St. Lancastereventcenter.org.

People's City Mission Help Center free shopping — 1 p.m.-4:30 p.m. Mondays-Tuesdays and Thursdays-Fridays; 3 p.m.-6 p.m. Wednesdays. To shop at the Help Center, individuals must be at 200% of the federal poverty level or below and sign up for a Clarity card 9-11 a.m. Tuesdays, during new shopper orientation. Bring proof of income including welfare check, food stamp voucher or pay stubs. Students can bring a copy of their class schedule. Also, at the beginning of each shopping day, every shopper pulls a random number that will determine their shopping order, 6800 P St. More information: pcmlincoln.org

Play in the Lincoln Parks — See website for free activities in the parks for all ages: Lincoln.ne.gov/party.

Pre-School Parks and Recreation programs — Register: parks.lincoln.ne.gov (search: Preschool). More information: Call the Pre-School Director at 402-441-7895 or visit parks.lincoln.ne.gov.

Prime Time family meal and reading program — Arnold Elementary, 6-7 p.m. Tuesdays. Weekly program of storytelling and discussions for parents and kids, free grab-and-go, take-home meal following the program, must register, 5000 Mike Scholl St. Register: at dkranna@lps.org or 402-310-3909.

VA Coffeehaus Auld Pavilion — 10 a.m.-noon. Friday. Live music with Three Chords and A Cloud of Dust; VA Coffeehaus 10th anniversary celebration, cake provided; noon-1 p.m. 4 Quilts of Valor presentation, 1650 Memorial Drive.

Concerts

Elton John: "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" concert — 8 p.m. March 27, 400 Pinnacle Arena Drive. PinnacleBankArena.com.

Lincoln's Symphony Orchestra presents Pops concert: "LSO Goes to Hollywood" — Lied Center, 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Enjoy your favorite big screen musical selections, 301 N. 12th St. Tickets: Lincolnsymphony.com or call 402-476-2211.

Nebraska Trumpet Ensemble Recital livestreamed on Facebook — 5 p.m. March 23. Raquel Samayoa, trumpet in recital with Michael Schneider, piano; Tony Baker, trombone; Colman Burks, drum set. Livestream: Facebook.com/events/749385489379023.

UNL Wind Ensemble — Kimball Hall, 7:30 p.m. March 30. "Windborne," concerto for horn, by Kevin Day, free, 1113 R St. Music.unl.edu.

Livestreamed

National Giving Day for the Red Cross online fundraiser — Donations needed. Your donations can help save lives of those near and far. Donate today by visiting: redcross.org/donate/donation.html

Theater

"Always Patsy Cline" — TADA Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and March 24-26; 2 p.m. Sunday and March 27; $13-$15, 701 P St. Tickets: Tadaproductions.info/tickets

Three Musketeers — 7:30 p.m. March 25-26 and April 1-2; 2 p.m. March 27 and April 3, 412 Ella St. Tickets: call 402-228-1801. Beatricecommunityplayers.com

"This Mortal Life" new play by Nancy Shank — Lied Center, 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sunday; 301 N. 12th St. Liedcenter.org.

Spring and summer camps

Musical Production — March 14-18. Designed for ages 9-13, $175, including T-shirt, 2500 S. 56th St. Register: call 402-489-7529. Lincolnplayhouse.com.

Musical Theatre Skills Camp — June 13-17; Performance is June 18. The camp is designed for ages 9-13, $175 including T-shirt. The class will use popular Broadway tunes on stage now in New York City, to develop the skills needed for success in musical theater, including acting, singing, and dancing, 2500 S. 56th St. Register: call 402-489-7529. Lincolnplayhouse.com.

Summer Camps at Holy Trinity Church — Schedule: June 6-10, Art and Music Exploration; June 13-17, Wonders of the World; July 11-15, Building and Creating Systems; July 18-22, Dinosaurs. The Four-week Kids Camp is designed for kids ages 3-7. These camps are professionally written and staffed by experienced teachers and offer a faith component to each themed week. A maximum of 40 children to ensure that each kid feels comfortable. Each week will offer excellent learning opportunities, fun environments, and activities about the subject. Check out all details at HolyTrinityLincoln.com/KidsCamp

Summer Day Camps at Air Park Recreation Center — Weekly fee is $149 per five-day week; $121 per four-day week; fees include $13 week enrollment. Campers can choose any week to register. Enroll and pay the nonrefundable enrollment fee online or at your camp location to hold a spot in camp. Accepting cash, checks, credit cards, debit cards and money orders. Complete online camper information and waiver forms. See registration website to see times and dates, 3720 NW 46th St. Register: app.lincoln.ne.gov/aspx/city/proctor/classes.aspx?q=camp or 402-441-7876.

Zoo Camp registration is open — All camps are full days at the zoo. Upon arrival kids and zoo staff are required to have their temperature taken. Campers will wash their hands for 20 seconds with soap and water upon entering the zoo. Kids are not required to wear a mask. Mask policy is subject to change in accordance with CDC and Health Department guidelines. Choose appropriate age group and session for each kid, 1222 S. 27th St. Register: lincolnzoo.org/education/summer-camps.html

