Family calendar: 14-21 Civic Sidwalk Series; "Pump Boys & Dinettes" at TADA Theater opens; I love My Dog Expo: Lancaster Event Center

Please check event venues for current information.
Events
Civic Sidewalk Series event: South of Downtown Community Development — 3:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Wednesday-Friday. Live art with spray chalk, local artists, voter registration, free event, masks provided. Schedule of locations including: Wednesday, LUX Center for the Arts, 2601 N. 48th St.; Thursday, Russ's Market, 17th and Washington streets; Friday, Guerrero Grocery, outside, 11th and G streets.
"I Love My Dog Expo" at the Lancaster Event Center — 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. $10 adults; free, kids 10 and under, bring your dog in costume, casual, cute or wacky, win a free gift basket for the best-dressed dog, proceeds benefiting Domestic-Pups, masks required, 4100 N. 84th St. Lancastereventcenter.org.
Lincoln Children's Zoo — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. All tickets must be purchased in advance to reserve a time; 5 years and up must wear a mask and practice social distancing. See website for admission prices, 1222 S. 27th St. Tickets: lincolnzoo.org.
City Nature Challenge Speaker series — 4 p.m. Sunday. "Backyard Biodiversity," with Jason St. Sauver and Kait Chapman; 7 p.m. Sunday. "Nebraska Nature Nerd Night: What's the Buzz with Nebraska Native Bees?" 4 p.m. April 25. "Mammals About Town," with Shaun Dunn; 7 p.m. April 27. "CNC Kickoff: Find, Snap, Share," with Kait Chapman, Alie Mayes and Olivia DeRugna. Register: outdoornebraska.gov/citynaturechallenge.
Nebraska Paint Horse Club Colors Classic — Saturday-Sunday. See website for complete Schedule, Lancaster Event Center, 4100 N. 84th St. Nebraskapainthorseclub.org.
Shaggy Horse Dressage show — 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, wear a mask, Lancaster Event Center, 4100 N. 84th St. Lancastereventcenter.org.
Sunday Farmers' Market at College View opening day — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Beginning April 25. Rain or shine, shop local, produce and goods, love and support your community, masks are encouraged, free event, 4801 Prescott.
Concerts in-person and livestreamed
A Tribute to Count Basie: The Music of Sammy Nestico concert livestreamed — 3 p.m. April 25. Featuring 2020 Young Jazz Artist winner Reese Pike. Facebook.com/NebraskaJazzOrchestra.
All-American Pops: Nebraska Brass — 3 p.m. Sunday. Livestreamed from Vine Congregational Church. Facebook.com/nebraskabrass.
"Better Together: A Collaborative Concert" — 7:30-9 p.m. Featuring the Campus Orchestra and guest performers, free concert. Music.unl.edu.
Capital Jazz Society: The Greg Simon Septet — 8 p.m. Friday. Livestream: Facebook.com/CapitalJazzSociety.
Capital Jazz Society: Jodi-Renee Giron Quintet — 8 p.m. April 23. Livestream: Facebook.com/CapitalJazzSociety.
Chamberfest UNL Glen Korff School of Music webcast — 7:30 p.m. Friday, eight chamber groups, with two, 30-minute intermissions; 1:30 p.m. Sunday, six chamber groups, with a 30-minute intermission; and 4 p.m. Sunday, five chamber groups, with a 30-minute intermission. Link to view: Music.unl.edu.
Husker Bassoons present "Trios and Tangos" concert livestreamed — 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Enjoy South American music styles and Romantic trends of 19th century Germany. Livestreamed from Westbrook Recital Hall: arts.unl.edu/music/webcast/bassoon-studio.
"Intention and Inclusion" UNL Wind Ensemble webcast — 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Featuring David Maslanka and Percy Graninger, and a Mystery performance. Music.unl.edu.
Lincoln Friends of Chamber Music " Carolyn Surrick and Ronn McFarlane livestreamed — 7:30 p.m. April 22. $12, tickets: Lfcm.us/2020-2021-season.
"Jigs Play Along" livestreamed interactive virtual concert — 2:30-3:30 p.m. May 23. Each participant will get a copy of "Jig Sampler for Two," written for the instrument of your choice, $15 fee to play along. Participate by emailing debby@greenblattandseay.com.
Lincoln Symphony's Orchestra "Mahler 4" concert livestreamed — 7:30 p.m. April 23. Featuring soprano Esther Heideman, $15-$35. Tickets: Lincolnsymphony.com or 402-476-2211.
Nebraska Trumpet Ensemble: Charles Saenz recital livestreamed — 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. Enjoy the trumpet performance of Saenz, professor of trumpet and coordinator of brass and percussion, Bowling Green University. Livestreamed: Facebook.com/events/147238910536432.
Nebraska Trumpet Ensemble livestreamed via Facebook — 7 p.m. Rescheduled to April 30. Featuring Debbie Bouffard, Louie Eckhardt, Dean Haist, LJ McCormick and Barb Schmit; facilitated by Dr. Louie Eckhardt, professor of trumpet, Hastings College. Livestreamed: Facebook.com/NebraskaTrumpetEnsemble.
Super Diamond: The Neil Diamond Tribute at the Lied — 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Super Diamond will be performing classics including "Sweet Caroline," "America," "Cherry Cherry" and more. Liedcenter.org.
"Towards Light" Flyover 5 UNL Composition Studio livestreamed — 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Music themes focus on the future and the direction we are going as individuals. Arts.unl.edu/music/webcast/flyover-performance-v.
Thursday Night Series: Nebraska Trumpet Ensemble — 7-9:30 p.m. Thursday. Facebook.com/liveinlincolnthursdaynightmusicseries.
Thursday Night Series: Jackie Allen and Hans Sturnm — 7-9:30 p.m. Facebook.com/liveinlincolnthursdaynightmusicseries.
VA Coffee Haus in-person — 10 a.m.-1 p.m. 10 a.m.-noon. Friday. 3 Chords and a Cloud of Dust Band, performing live; noon, Quilts of Valor presentation, must wear a mask and social distancing, Auld Pavilion, Antelope Park, 1630 Memorial Drive.
Velvet Elvis at the Roca Tavern in-person — 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Friday. Items for purchase, no cover, 4101 Main St., Roca.
Theater
"Crimes of the Heart" in person — 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday and April 23-24; 2 p.m. Sunday and April 25, Lofte Community Theater, 15841 Manley Road, Manley. Lofte.org or 402-234-2553.
Pump Boys & Dinettes at TADA Theatre in-person and livestreamed — 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Friday, April 23-24 and April 29-May 1; 2 p.m. Saturday, April 25 and May 2, see website for ticket prices, 701 P St. Tadaproductions.info.
Old School Rhythm and Blues dinner show at Screamers — 8-10:30 p.m. April 23-24. See website for ticket prices and complete menu, 803 Q St. Rsvp: Screamersdining.com/store/events or 531-500-2550.
Virtual events
"An adventure with bugs in the garden" Tiny Lieders Lied Learning online — 10 a.m. Thursday. Designed for kids 6 years old, any age welcome to join Ashley Laverty, Artistic Director, Theatre for the Very Young, Kerfuffle Co., for a 45-minute garden and bug themed movement, music, and yoga jam, free event. Liedcenter.org.
Stuff the Bus for the Friendship Home online fundraiser —Through April 18, visit friendshiphome.org or Facebook.com/events/194918058764150.
Virtual Homeschool Wednesdays with the Nebraska History Museum — 10:30 a.m. May 5. Travel along to the George Norris House in southern Nebraska. George Norris was a famous U.S. Senator. After his life in public service, George helped servicemen at a nearby airbase feel at home, while they were far away from their own home. Free event, donations accepted. Register: history.nebraska.gov.
Virtual Celtic Workshops — 7-8 p.m. April 23. Beginners workshop; 2:30-3:30 p.m. Intermediate and advanced. Every participant will receive a copy of "Celtic Workshops for Two," written for the instrument of their choice, registration is required, $20. More details: email Debby at debby@greenblattandseay.com.
Virtual Pop-In Storytime at Morrill Hall — 11 a.m. May 6, "Camels." View: museum.unl.edu/programs-events/storytime.html.
Day camps for kids
Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum one-day and three-day camps — 9 a.m.-4 p.m. June 7-July 30. One-day summer camps including "Above and Beyond" pilot training, Astronaught Academy, Drone Challenge, Amazing Race challenge camp, Build IT engineering camp, Game On, Military Adventure Camp, Out Of this World, Robotics and Spy Games. Three-day camps including Game Maer's Laboratory, Weird Science, WeDo 2.0 Legos and EVE Extreme Robot programming. Box lunches are available for purchase at the SAC Lunch Cafe. Register and questions: Call Will Miller at 402-944-3100 ext. 221 or sacmuseum.org.
Auditions and seeking applicants
Beatrice Community Players auditions for documentary theatre project — Wednesday-Thursday. Filmmakers are holding auditions examining the murder of Helen Wilson in the Beatrice area. There are five women and eight men lead roles. Actors interested should complete the audition form at Beatricecommunityplayers.com. Select the "participate" tab at the top, click on "auditions" then click on "Documentary theatre project" to fill out the form before scheduling an audition appointment. Priority will be given to those who fill out the form first. Auditions are at 412 Ella St. More information: 402-228-1801.
Nebraska Repertory Theatre auditions for "Midsummer Night's Dream" and "Dontrell, Who Kissed the Sea" — Online auditions, April 29. "A Midsummer's Night Dream," directed by Christina Kirk, the first rehearsal is Aug. 24; opening Oct. 1. "Dontrell, Who Kissed the Sea," directed by Ron Himes, the first rehearsal is Oct. 12; opening Nov. 12. More information and audition times: go.unl.edu/aosm.
Nebraska Jazz Orchestra Young Jazz Artist Competition — Open to musicians in middle school and up who have not reached their 22nd birthday before May 18, 2021, winners will get a $250 prize and the opportunity to perform with the Nebraska Jazz Orchestra; runner-up will get a $100 prize and recognition in the program. Finalists are invited to a live audition at 1 p.m. April 18 at Our Saviors Lutheran Church, 1200 S. 40th St. More information: Call Nebraska Jazz Orchestra at 402-477-8446 or artsincorporated.org/njo.