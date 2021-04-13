Family calendar: 14-21 Civic Sidwalk Series; "Pump Boys & Dinettes" at TADA Theater opens; I love My Dog Expo: Lancaster Event Center

Day camps for kids

Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum one-day and three-day camps — 9 a.m.-4 p.m. June 7-July 30. One-day summer camps including "Above and Beyond" pilot training, Astronaught Academy, Drone Challenge, Amazing Race challenge camp, Build IT engineering camp, Game On, Military Adventure Camp, Out Of this World, Robotics and Spy Games. Three-day camps including Game Maer's Laboratory, Weird Science, WeDo 2.0 Legos and EVE Extreme Robot programming. Box lunches are available for purchase at the SAC Lunch Cafe. Register and questions: Call Will Miller at 402-944-3100 ext. 221 or sacmuseum.org .

Auditions and seeking applicants

Beatrice Community Players auditions for documentary theatre project — Wednesday-Thursday. Filmmakers are holding auditions examining the murder of Helen Wilson in the Beatrice area. There are five women and eight men lead roles. Actors interested should complete the audition form at Beatricecommunityplayers.com. Select the "participate" tab at the top, click on "auditions" then click on "Documentary theatre project" to fill out the form before scheduling an audition appointment. Priority will be given to those who fill out the form first. Auditions are at 412 Ella St. More information: 402-228-1801.