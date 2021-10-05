Prairie Pines Nature Scavenger Hunt — 1-4 p.m. Oct. 16. Keep your eyes open and discover the Prairie Pines Nature Preserve on a nature scavenger hunt. Follow clues to discover nature parts and places. The scavenger hunt that takes participants throughout the Preserve to explore, discover and learn about Prairie Pines. Enjoy a picnic in the Arboretum. Enjoy a picnic in the arboretum; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays. Nature Ninja Course is open to the public. Kids must be accompanied by adults. No pets please, 3100 N. 112th St. More information: prairiepines.org/events.html.