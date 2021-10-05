Please check event venues for current information.
Events
Bark at the Moon: Paws 4 Fun — Noon-4 p.m. Oct. 17. Trick-or-treat with your dog at vendor booths, dress your dog in a costume to win prizes, photo opportunity, must register to get free bag; $2 at the door. Due to rain, if the event is moved indoors, you must have proof of dog vaccination, 222 N. 44th St.
Diabetes Program for Seniors in Hickman — 9 a.m. Oct. 12-Nov. 16. "Living with Diabetes" is a six-week, evidence-based program, 1115 Locust St., Hickman.
Duncan Sculpture Garden tour — 10 a.m. Oct. 11. Tour the home of Karen and Robert Duncan, designed by Demetri Porphyrios, including a 30-acre sculpture garden with 60 sculptures, vineyard, paintings and pond. Reservations: call 402-477-3305.
"El Barrio En Vivo!: Celebrating Latine Heritage" event — 5-7 p.m. Friday. 5:45 p.m. Karla Hernandex Torrijos, poetry reading with stories about Latine people and Kendra Limon will lead an interactive art activity; 6:30 p.m. traditional Mexican folkloric dance performance; 6:45 p.m. Sangre Azteca folkloric dance group performance. There will be a mini-makers market featuring Latine makers. Food vendors including Vegan Cajun and Creole Cuisine, 1247 S. 11th St.; Pepe’s Kitchen, 1311 S. 11th St. Location of event: South of Downtown Art Hub, 1247 S. 11th St.
Fall Parade of Homes — 6-8 p.m. Monday-Saturday; 1-6 p.m. Sunday. See complete list of homes to tour and online map at: hbal.org.
Food Bank Lincoln — 3-4 p.m. Mondays. Stay in your car, staff and volunteers will bring the boxed food to you; see complete list of food distribution sites on website, Capitol City Christian Church, 7800 Holdrege. Lincolnfoodbank.org.
Haymarket Spirits Tour — 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday-Fridays, through Oct. 29. Visit local haunts, start at James Arthur Vineyards Tasting Room, 803 Q St. Visit The Rabbit Hole Bakery, then two other breweries, Kinkaider or White Elm, end up at the Alchemy Lounge, 140 N. Eighth St. Tickets: lincolnhistoricalghostquest.org.
Hayride and S'mores at Deer Springs Winery — 5-8:30 p.m. Saturday. 30 minute tours around the vineyard, with a stop at the bonfire, near a pond. Make and eat S'mores, 16255 Adams St. Reservations: 402-327-8738. More information: Deerspringswinery.com.
Husker Valley Cluster Dog show — 8 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday-Saturday; 8 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday, 4100 N. 84th St. Lancastereventcenter.org.
Lincoln Chamber of Commerce Lincoln Expo — 10 a.m. Oct. 13. Pinnacle Bank Arena, 400 Pinnacle Arena Drive. Pinnaclebankarena.com
Lincoln City Libraries: "Teen Tober" reading challenge — Through Nov. 30. Kids reading 10 hours minimum automatically entered to win prizes. Register: lincolnlibraries.org.
Lincoln Children's Museum "Tailgate" play date for kids — 5-11 p.m. Saturday. 5 p.m. Drop off your kids for their own tailgate, $35 members; $45 nonmembers; add a meal for $5, kids must be picked up one hour after game ends, 1420 P St. Register: 402-477-4000.
Lincoln Stamp Club show — 4 p.m. Oct. 24. Activities including demonstrations on stamp collecting tools, thousands of U.S. and foreign stamps to view, free penny stamps for kids and free nickel stamps for adults, door prizes and more, masks required, College View Seventh Adventist Church, 48th and Prescott streets.
Lincoln Walk to End Alzheimer's at Haymarket Park — Sunday. 11 a.m. Registration; 12:30 p.m. ceremony; 1 p.m. Walk begins, free to register, 403 Line Drive Circle. Register: alz.org/walk. More information: 402-260-7906.
LPS Learning Lunch series: "The Vital Work of our Student Advocates" — Noon Oct. 19. Meets third Wednesday of each month via Zoom. Zoom link: lps.zoom.us/j/98435020065.
Prairie Pines Nature Scavenger Hunt — 1-4 p.m. Oct. 16. Keep your eyes open and discover the Prairie Pines Nature Preserve on a nature scavenger hunt. Follow clues to discover nature parts and places. The scavenger hunt that takes participants throughout the Preserve to explore, discover and learn about Prairie Pines. Enjoy a picnic in the Arboretum. Enjoy a picnic in the arboretum; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays. Nature Ninja Course is open to the public. Kids must be accompanied by adults. No pets please, 3100 N. 112th St. More information: prairiepines.org/events.html.
Tailgate by the Train — 9 a.m. Saturday. Live music with Dylan Bloom Band; food items for purchase from Grata Kitchen, 201 N. Seventh St.
Wednesday Night Live Family Night at First-Plymouth — 5 p.m. EZ Meals by Chef au Chef. Individually packed to-go meals, free-will donations accepted; 5:30 p.m. Kids and youth choir rehearsal and Confirmation for eighth grade; 6 p.m. First Plymouth Littles, birth-age 5; First Plymouth Kids Studio, K-fifth grade; middle school, sixth-eighth grade; and high school, ninth-12th grade. Adult programs include "Justice 101," with the Rev. Juan Carlos Huertas, Pilgrim Hall; 7:15 p.m. Adult Choir Rehearsal, 2000 D St. Firstplymouth.org.
Concerts, music series and events
Beatrice Singles and Couples Dance — 5-8 p.m. Sunday. Catch-A-Ride Band, pizza available for purchase, Veteran's Club, 701 Dorsey, Beatrice.
Capitol View Winery — 6:30-8:30 p.m. Friday. Schucks Brothers Band; 6 p.m. Hake Catering, food items for purchase, 2361 Wittstruck Road, Roca.
Junto Winery — 7-9 p.m. Friday. Tom & Wes Duo; 6-8 p.m. Food truck, 1356 182nd St. Seward.
Kimball Hall recital — 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Scott Anderson, trombone, 1113 R St. Music.unl.edu/webcasts.
Kimball Hall concert — 7:30 p.m. Friday, Wind Ensemble concert, $5 adults; $3 students and seniors, 1113 R. St. Music.unl.edu/webcasts.
Kimball Hall recital — 7:30 p.m. Oct. 12. Symphonic Band concert, $5, adults; $3, students and seniors, 1113 R St. Music.unl.edu/webcasts.
Westbrook Music Hall concert — 7:30 p.m. Oct. 15. Flyover New Music performance, 301 N. 12th St.
Pinnacle Bank Arena — 7:30 p.m. Chris Stapleton concert, 400 Pinnacle Arena Drive. 400 Pinnacle Arenea Drive.
Roca Tavern — 8 p.m.-midnight, Oct. 15. Velvet Elvis, Bill Christensen performs, 4101 Main St., Roca.
Lecture series
Hisxon-Lied visiting artist series — 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. Speaker is Odalis Valdivieso, painter, Richards Hall, Room 15, 560 Stadium Drive. More information schoolaahd@unl.edu.
Livestreamed
Bug Fest at UNL Entology a virtual event — 1 p.m. Oct. 10-Oct. 24. Planned online presentations and activities including: Nebraska Bugs, Steve Spomer; Invasive Species, Bob Wright; Insect Behavior, Tom Weissling; Honey Bee Biology, The Bee Lab; Drawing Insects, Doug Golick; Soil Arthropods, Doug Golick; Forensic Insects, Erin Bauer; Bumble Bees, Katie Lamke at Xerxes Society. Participate in virtual events: go.unl.edu/bugfest2021
Farmers markets
Haymarket Farmers' Market — 8 a.m.-noon, through Saturday. Shop baked goods, arts, face painting, food vendors, handmade crafts, furniture, jewelry, produce, wind chimes and more, free admission, Eighth and P streets. Lincolnhaymarket.org/events/farmers-market.
Hub Cafe farmers market — 5-7 p.m. Wednesdays. Vendors including: Shadow Brook Farm, Dutch Girl Creamery, Green School Farms, Pekarek's Produce, Milkweed Yoga, Gad Horse Farm and Jurena Homegrown & Foraged. Live music, food and drinks available for purchase, 250 N. 21st St.
Sunday farmers market at College View — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sundays. Rain or shine, shop local produce and goods, live music, love and support your community, masks are encouraged, SNAP/EBT and Double Up Food Bucks are accepted, free event, 4801 Prescott. More information: Sundayfarmersmarket.org.
Pumpkin Patches and Orchards
Bloom Where You Are Planted (Avoca) — 10 a.m.-4 p.m Mondays-Tuesdays and Fridays; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays, through Oct. 31. Hayrides, you-pick pumpkin patch and walk or ride in the pumpkin patch; Activities including farm-themed play areas, 40-foot tube slide, hay climb, dress a scarecrow, Pop-a-Shot basketball, family-sized tire swing, $8, adults; free, age 2 and under, 911 108th St., Avoca. Bloompumpkinpatch.com.
Jurgens Pumpkin Patch (Jansen) — 11 a.m.- 7 p.m. Saturdays; 11 a.m.- 6 p.m. Sundays. The food truck closes at 4:30 on Sundays. Soda and treats can still be purchased in the barn. Enjoy walking and visiting the retail shops, items for purchase; Activities including: $3, mini-golf; $4, corn maze; $5, gold mining, admission to the pumpkin patch is free, 71875 574th Ave., Jansen. Facebook.com/jurgenspumpkinpatch.
Martin's Hillside Orchard (Ceresco) — 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Sundays. Activities including: butterfly garden, kid-sized corn maze, gourd cave, tire mountain, tractor trike track, climbing fort, spider web and wagon ride. Pick your own apples and pumpkins, 2024 Ashland Road, Ceresco. Hillside-orchard.com.
Roca Berry Farm and Scary Farm (Roca) — Mondays-Sundays. Please see website for admission prices, hours of operation and complete schedule of activities, 16531 S 38th St., Roca. Rocaberryfarm.com.
Vala's Pumpkin Patch and Orchard (Gretna) — 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays and Sundays; 9 a.m.-10 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, through Oct. 31. Attractions including: Walking through the Lost Pumpkin Mine, Corn Maze, Pirate Maze, Storybook Barn, Haunted Farmhouse and the Haunted Trail; Enjoy riding in the Hay Rack Ride to the Pumpkin Field, Apple Orchard, and a Barnyard Adventure Ride; 9 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 8-minute firework show. See website for admission prices and complete schedule of activities, 12102 S 180th St, Gretna. Valaspumpkinpatch.com.
Theater
"Calendar Girls" Lincoln Community Playhouse — 7:30 p.m. Oct. 15-16 and Oct. 22-23; 2 p.m. Oct. 17 and Oct. 24, 2500 N. 56th St. Tickets: Lincolnplayhouse.com.
Charissa Hogeland of "Frozen" at TADA Theatre — Oct. 22-23; Oct. 29-31, $10-$20, The Mill at Telegraph. Tickets: tadaproductions.info.
"Hello Dolly" at Wesleyan Theater — 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, McDonald Theatre, 51st and Huntington Ave. Tickets: nebrwesleyan.edu/theatre.
"A Midsummer Night's Dream" at Nebraska Repertory Theater — 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Friday; 2 p.m. Sunday, Howell Theater 1209 R St. Tickets: Nebrakarep.org.
"Popcorn Falls" — 7:30 p.m. Oct. 15-16, Oct. 22-23; Oct. 17 and Oct. 24, 412 Ella St., Beatrice. Beatricecommunityplayers.com.
Senior Family events
Stepping On Building Confidence and Reducing Falls class at Eastmont Towers — 2:30-4:30 p.m. Wednesday-Nov. 16. Suggested donation of $4. Karen O'Hara will help family members, who are seniors, learn how to prevent falls with balance and strength exercise. Register: call 402-441-7795.
Sports events
Archery for All at Irving Recreation Center — 10 a.m. Sunday. Class is open for ages 7 and up, all equipment provided. The class provides individual and group instruction. Learn techniques, precision and sportsmanship, all levels welcome, 2010 Van Dorn St. More information: 402-441-7954.
Parks & Recreation Fall Team Sports — Register: Teamsideline.com/lincolnne.
Table Tennis Challenge at Belmont Recreation Center — 5-10 p.m. Sundays. Walk-in, $3 per night; $30 for 13 weeks, 1234 Judson St. More information: 402-441-6789.
Auditions
Lincoln's Symphony Orchestra Violin and Viola auditions — 2-5 p.m. Oct. 12-13. More information: Lincolnsymphony.com/about/audition or call contact Kaylene@lincolnsymphony.com.
Register
"Boo at the Zoo" at the Lincoln Children's Zoo (Lincoln) — 5:30-8 p.m. Oct. 26-30. $6.95, nonmember tickets, age 2 and up. Nonmembers must purchase a ticket and a treat bag for $3.50, to collect candy, call 402-475-6741. More information: Lincolnzoo.org/events/boo-at-the-zoo.html.