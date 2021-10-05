Lincoln City Libraries: "Teen Tober" reading challenge — Through Nov. 30. Kids reading 10 hours minimum automatically entered to win prizes. Register: lincolnlibraries.org.

Lincoln Children's Museum "Tailgate" play date for kids — 5-11 p.m. Saturday. 5 p.m. Drop off your kids for their own tailgate, $35 members; $45 nonmembers; add a meal for $5, kids must be picked up one hour after game ends, 1420 P St. Register: 402-477-4000.

Lincoln Stamp Club show — 4 p.m. Oct. 24. Activities including demonstrations on stamp collecting tools, thousands of U.S. and foreign stamps to view, free penny stamps for kids and free nickel stamps for adults, door prizes and more, masks required, College View Seventh Adventist Church, 48th and Prescott streets.

Lincoln Walk to End Alzheimer's at Haymarket Park — Sunday. 11 a.m. Registration; 12:30 p.m. ceremony; 1 p.m. Walk begins, free to register, 403 Line Drive Circle. Register: alz.org/walk. More information: 402-260-7906.

LPS Learning Lunch series: "The Vital Work of our Student Advocates" — Noon Oct. 19. Meets third Wednesday of each month via Zoom. Zoom link: lps.zoom.us/j/98435020065.