City launches program to bring artwork from Lincoln children to home-bound seniors

City officials hope to harness the artistic energy of children home from school during the pandemic in a new program to brighten the days of home-bound or quarantining seniors.

"While many are making that choice themselves, this provides an opportunity for that inter-generational connection," Aging Partners Director Randy Jones said Tuesday.

Young adults and children can write an encouraging letter or create a colorful drawing to help bring a smile to seniors, who are one of the groups most vulnerable to coronavirus, Jones said.

In the new program, called Sunshine Kids for Seniors Project, parents will scan the letters or artwork their child makes on a 8 1/2-inch-by-11-inch piece of paper and email it to sunshinekids@lincoln.ne.gov.

Aging Partners staff will print out the artwork in color and deliver the artwork during home meal delivery for seniors, Jones said.

No personal contact information should be included on the artwork, but children can include their first name and age, he said.

In the last couple weeks, about 50 seniors a day have received home-delivered meals from Aging Partners, and Tabitha Health has delivered about 6,000 meals in the same time, according to the city.

Aging Partners centers have been closed since March 18 but their services remain available, and people seeking services should call 402-441-7070.

