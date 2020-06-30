Cindy Lange-Kubick: Something I never dreamed I'd say — Going to miss you, Chuck E. Cheese

They’d double the ticket value when they reopened, the woman behind the counter told me when I picked up mine.

She hoped it wouldn’t be long.

I set up my living room like a game parlor, displayed the prizes on the kitchen table, awarding points for the marble race and ring toss and balloon race.

James loved it.

I loved it. It was much, much quieter than a visit to Chuck E. Cheese. It was relatively germ-free. We didn’t have to stand by the front counter for long minutes — the line stretching behind us — while James cashed in his loot, pondering the relative merits of the plastic Slinky versus the 3-D glasses versus enough Tootsie Rolls to last a lifetime, then skipped out the door to my car with his bag of treasures, a boy who’d just hit the jackpot.

Back in September, that boy had his fifth birthday party at Chuck E. Cheese. All his younger cousins came. Chuck E. Cheese shuffled out, and all the birthday boys and girls danced around him.

James and I have discussed the end of the Chuck E. Cheese Era in Lincoln.

Neither of us seemed to think we’d drive to Omaha for a party night.