Children’s Museum offers fun while social distancing

Lincoln Children’s Museum is extending its mission of inviting children to create, discover and learn through the power of play, even though its doors are closed to support recommendations for community-wide social distancing.

The museum is providing meaningful fun through online and in-home activities to take advantage of now, including a curbside pickup Make-Your-Own Spring House Kit, an online Museum Toy Store and a daily Boredom Busters Facebook Live event.

“We are happily taking on the challenge of altering our in-museum experience for this temporary situation with at-home activities," said Mandy Haase-Thomas, museum director of operations and engagement. “We are also using this time to prepare a better-than-ever environment for when we are able to re-open.”

“We want to again hear the laughter, see the smiles and witness the learning of our community’s youth,” said Tara Knuth, the museum's executive director. “We want to be here when this is all over. As a nonprofit, we are having to get creative with existing resources in order to adapt and evolve programming, especially given the decrease in revenue, while having the museum closed to the public."