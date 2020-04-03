April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month

“April is a time to celebrate the important role that communities play in the healthy development of children, youth and families,” said Jennifer Skala, senior vice president of Nebraska Children and Families Foundation. “Everyone’s participation is important. Focusing on this support is the best thing we can do to prevent child maltreatment and promote the best outcomes.”

Over 20 local child abuse prevention councils, coalitions and other partners will display approximately 20,000 blue pinwheels to symbolize the great childhoods that all kids deserve, as well as share information and resources to promote healthy families.

The Nebraska Child Abuse Prevention Fund Board (NCAPF Board) sponsors prevention activities through Prevent Child Abuse Nebraska and 17 local child abuse prevention councils and partners across the state. It is also a partner in the statewide prevention initiative, Bring Up Nebraska, which aims to keep life’s challenges from becoming a crisis for many children and families. For more information, see bringupnebraska.org.

Nebraska Children and Families Foundation is the home of Prevent Child Abuse Nebraska and a Bring Up Nebraska partner. A public-private partnership, Nebraska Children was founded to create positive change for children through community engagement. For more details, go to nebraskachildren.org.

Founded in 1972, Prevent Child Abuse America is the nation’s oldest nonprofit organization dedicated to the primary prevention of child abuse and neglect. Through its nationwide chapter network and nearly 600 Healthy Families America home visiting sites throughout the country, it promotes services that improve child well-being and develops programs that help to prevent all types of abuse and neglect. Prevent Child Abuse America is rated as one of the top charities for children by Consumer Reports and charity oversight organizations, including Charity Navigator, GreatNonprofits and GuideStar. Visit preventchildabuse.org to learn more.

