Active Parenting Classes offered at HopeSpoke

To support HopeSpoke’s mission of inspiring healthy futures for children and families through comprehensive behavioral and mental health services, Active Parenting Classes are offered to all parents/guardians and other adults interested in evidence-based parenting.
HopeSpoke provides Active Parenting Classes for parents of three age levels of children: parents of 0 to 5-year-olds, parents of 5- to 12-year-olds and parents of teens.
Upcoming schedule of classes
Parents of 0 to 5-year-olds: Fridays from 9-11 a.m. from Feb. 14 to March 13 (excluding March 6) at F Street Recreation Center, 1225 F St. Child care is available for children ages 2-5.
Parents of teens: Mondays from 5-7 p.m. from Feb. 17 to March 23 at HopeSpoke, 2444 O St.
Parents of 5- to 12-year-olds: Tuesdays from 4:30-6:30 p.m. from March 3 to April 7 at HopeSpoke.
Class fee is $40; however, a reduced rate as low as $5 based on income is possible. Materials are included. A snack is offered at each class session, and an incentive is available for participants who attend all of the course sessions.
Contact Alicia Waltman at Hopespoke for more information, to register for a class or to make a referral: 402-475-7666 or parentingprogram@hopespoke.org. For more information about other HopeSpoke programs or to make a donation, go to hopespoke.org.
HopeSpoke’s Active Parenting Program is made possible through a grant from the Community Health Endowment of Lincoln and charitable donations.