24 new Girl Scout badges encourage ambitious leadership

On July 21, Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska and Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA) announced 24 new badges designed to help girls practice ambitious leadership in the areas of automotive engineering, STEM career exploration, entrepreneurship, and civics, many of which remain male-dominated.
In a year of unprecedented global change, our country's need for strong, broad-minded and decisive leadership has never been greater. Through new and existing programming, Girl Scouts aims to equip the next generation of female change-makers with the breadth of knowledge, skills and experiences they need to take charge and do good for the world, both now and in the future.
The new Girl Scout badges include:
• Entrepreneurship (grades K–12). Girls develop an entrepreneurial mindset as they engage in age-appropriate exercises that help them create and pitch a product or service that solves a problem. They build their own business plan and think about topics like production, cost, profit, marketing and competition. Three in four of today's girls are interested in becoming an entrepreneur, but more than half also say they need more support in this area; these badges are designed to fill the gap. Funded by Susan Bulkeley Butler and designed in collaboration with VentureLab.
• STEM Career Exploration (grades 2–8). Girls explore their career interests and connect them to STEM fields—particularly computer science, nature/environmental science, engineering, design, health and agriculture—that can help them address the pressing issues of our time. The IF/THEN® Collection, a free, downloadable digital asset library of real-life women in STEM, is an integral component of the badges. The dearth of women in STEM fields is well documented, but data shows that girls are more interested in a STEM career when they learn how they can use it to help people. Funded by IF/THEN, an initiative of Lyda Hill Philanthropies.
• Automotive Engineering (grades K–5). Girls learn about designing, engineering and manufacturing vehicles, as well as the future of mobility. They design their own vehicles, test prototypes, learn about design thinking, create their own assembly line manufacturing process and more. Only 13% of engineers are women, underscoring the need for these badges, which will introduce more girls to the field. Funded by General Motors.
• Civics (grades K–12). Girls gain an in-depth understanding of how local, state and federal government works, preparing them to be voters, activists and even political leaders. They research laws and how they’re created, voting and the electoral college, the representation of women in government and more. They also research their own government officials and are encouraged to meet them. Just 24% of eighth-graders are proficient in civics, and only two in five American adults can name the three branches of U.S. government, highlighting the need for these badges. Funded by the Citi Foundation.
“These new badges are focused on topics girls indicate they want to investigate and are socially relevant to today’s issues,” said Fran Marshall, chief executive officer of Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska. "The new Civics badges empower girls to find their voices, take a stand on issues they believe in, and make changes in the world around them.”
“Now more than ever, it’s critical that we have strong leaders who can make informed decisions that make the world a better, safer place,” said Sylvia Acevedo chief executive officer of GSUSA. “During our current health crisis, the world leaders who have been among the most decisive and effective in addressing the pandemic have been women. With these new badge experiences in STEM, entrepreneurship, and the critically important subject of civics, Girl Scouts is continuing to build the transformational female leaders of today and the future and showing girls the power they have to truly change the world.”
Girl Scouts has made free self-guided activities from select new and existing programming available digitally to the public through Girl Scouts at Home, keeping families engaged and connected to their communities. Girls can further engage with the badges and topics through online videos, activities or special live virtual events. Members can access a suite of Girl Scouts’ programming digitally through the Volunteer Toolkit, including troop meeting plans and other resources to help girls earn badges and awards.
In Nebraska, Girl Scouts can participate in V.I.P. (Virtual Interactive POWER) programs. These in-depth, hands-on programs include online camps, badge and award workshops, book clubs and more for girls of all ages.
Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska also is hosting virtual events for girls and families interested in learning more about Girl Scouts. Details about online open houses for parents and virtual troop meetings for girls in kindergarten through fifth grade can be found at GirlScoutsNebraska.org.
To join or volunteer, visit www.girlscouts.org/join.
