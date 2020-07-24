24 new Girl Scout badges encourage ambitious leadership

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On July 21, Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska and Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA) announced 24 new badges designed to help girls practice ambitious leadership in the areas of automotive engineering, STEM career exploration, entrepreneurship, and civics, many of which remain male-dominated.

In a year of unprecedented global change, our country's need for strong, broad-minded and decisive leadership has never been greater. Through new and existing programming, Girl Scouts aims to equip the next generation of female change-makers with the breadth of knowledge, skills and experiences they need to take charge and do good for the world, both now and in the future.

The new Girl Scout badges include:

• Entrepreneurship (grades K–12). Girls develop an entrepreneurial mindset as they engage in age-appropriate exercises that help them create and pitch a product or service that solves a problem. They build their own business plan and think about topics like production, cost, profit, marketing and competition. Three in four of today's girls are interested in becoming an entrepreneur, but more than half also say they need more support in this area; these badges are designed to fill the gap. Funded by Susan Bulkeley Butler and designed in collaboration with VentureLab.