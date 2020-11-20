Thoughts on retirement

Six years ago, I thought about retiring … and did … for two weeks.
Truthfully, the transition was only symbolic as I ventured to a similar, but altered, career. The shift worked -- a new path filled my bucket, hidden abilities were uncovered, professional camaraderie validated my dreams -- and then life changed, in a good way.
Talk about a different direction! I became one of the seniors I had championed and advocated for so diligently the past 40-plus years. My mother became my friend, as did my adult sons. A one and only grandchild was born. And my kayak was not going out with other kayaks as much.
So, when I remembered what many have said, “You will know when it’s time to retire,” looked at the calendar and checked the clock, I gave notice. The very act felt as if someone close to me had died. The anguish, the grief of a life lost, only lasted an hour or two. I am, you see, looking very much toward retirement.
Retirement plans? Oh yes, the experts strongly support making a strategy for the unpaid days of our later years. Item #1: no alarm clock. Item #2: see item #1.
There is no one blueprint for retirement, but I will spend a good amount of time smiling about what could and will become more probable. There will be more time to visit the ones I love, and to laugh with the spouse who is somewhat apprehensive of what will become of his history channel (and, of course his honey-do list). My social calendar will be composed of additional medical appointments, as keeping stride with a 4 ½-year-old does not honor a theoretical 64 (and a half) year gap. Nor does jumping into a kayak after a sabbatical of several months respect anyone’s version of Gray’s Anatomy (the book, not the TV series).
I have weeded out my wardrobe, turning in tailored and professional clothing for elastic waist pants and comfortable tops with absolutely no changes to “bling” or shoes. The contact list on a new cell phone will hold only the names of close friends, family, my beautician, roadside assistance, and a few necessary professionals.
I have been preparing for a garden next spring, one rivaling the Sunken Gardens!
I will have no hesitation to advocate for those who are unable to speak for themselves. I have been doing this for an exceedingly long time. My granddaughter will be smothered in hugs, told she is beautiful, strong and intelligent … because she is. I will sneak the last rail of our gosh awful split-rail fence to the curb in the dark of night, and work on developing a humane way to rid the yard of dandelions, rabbits and squirrels. Perhaps I will start an online blog, paint pictures or run a marathon (scratch that one).
Retirement will be different. Why wouldn’t it be? But one thing will not change … the friends I love, the “chosen” sisters, the people whose lives I hope I have touched, the passion I have given to making the world a better place, will forever be a part of me. Thank you, all who have made a “working life” so fulfilling. Without you, retirement would still be a dream.
Robbie Nathan believes God only gives you so many words to speak and then your job is done. Ergo … she will continue to write. She will be at Bridge to Better Living for a short while and may be reached at rubydwrites@yahoo.com even after retirement.
