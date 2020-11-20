Thoughts on retirement

Six years ago, I thought about retiring … and did … for two weeks.

Truthfully, the transition was only symbolic as I ventured to a similar, but altered, career. The shift worked -- a new path filled my bucket, hidden abilities were uncovered, professional camaraderie validated my dreams -- and then life changed, in a good way.

Talk about a different direction! I became one of the seniors I had championed and advocated for so diligently the past 40-plus years. My mother became my friend, as did my adult sons. A one and only grandchild was born. And my kayak was not going out with other kayaks as much.

So, when I remembered what many have said, “You will know when it’s time to retire,” looked at the calendar and checked the clock, I gave notice. The very act felt as if someone close to me had died. The anguish, the grief of a life lost, only lasted an hour or two. I am, you see, looking very much toward retirement.

Retirement plans? Oh yes, the experts strongly support making a strategy for the unpaid days of our later years. Item #1: no alarm clock. Item #2: see item #1.