The smallest distillery in Scotland

Edradour bills itself as such, which was indeed true until 2013, when the smaller Strathearn distillery opened nearby.
We actually tried to find Strathearn on our last trip and failed (obviously it’s not open to the public – no signage at all!). But I digress. Amazingly, Edradour runs with a staff of two to distill its spirit. The current owners, independent bottler Signatory Vintage, bought it in 2002.
Edradour sits high on a hill overlooking the picturesque town of Pitlochry, conveniently located about halfway between Edinburgh and Glasgow in the south, and the majority of distilleries in the north. As such, it’s the perfect place to stop on the way. I highly recommend a stop in Pitlochry, not only because of the whisky, but because of the town itself. It’s quaint and beautiful, and full of shops, restaurants and pubs.
There’s another distillery in Pitlochry too, much more easily found. Blair Athol is just two minutes from the center of Pitlochry. It produces wonderful single malt, but is mostly part of the Bell’s brand of blended scotch.
We’ve been to Edradour three times, never once taking the tour. During our last visit in 2019, we took a gander in the shop and then made our way to the tasting room. My mother enjoyed a coffee in a take-home Edradour mug. In the coffee was Edradour cream liquor – think Irish cream with Scotch whisky instead. It’s delightful, but not available in the U.S. Definitely one to try if you’re in Scotland. We also tasted a range of single casks and signatory vintage bottlings of other Scotch whisky brands. We brought home a stunning 2006 Signatory Vintage Edradour, only 12 years old but the color of cola.
The only Edradour you really see in Nebraska is the 10-year-old. It’s a lovely sherry-influenced dram, and is around $60 a bottle. You will also occasionally see Edradour’s 12 year, called Caledonia. If you’re ever at a Binny’s in Chicago or a Spec’s in Texas, they both have store picks of Edradour, finished in some crazy wine casks – Sauternes, Côtes de Provence, Madeira, etc. And I’ve never had a bad one.
Edradour doesn’t do well-aged scotch. I don’t know that I’ve ever seen one over 15 years. But it does do creative finishing and puts out a solid product. It’s a very well-balanced malt that tastes older than its 10-year age statement. Just a touch of oak from the barrel, and some sherried sweetness too. It’s bottled at an easy-drinking 40%.
Whisky news and notes
The Glenlivet Caribbean Reserve is a non-age statement whisky finished in rum casks. It began to appear on shelves in April in a bright orange box. And, a few months ago I mentioned that Scotch whisky’s governing body loosened restrictions on what kind of barrel scotch can be aged in. I assumed a tequila barrel finish would be first. Instead, its smoky sibling mezcal is. Dewar’s has released an 8-year-old blended scotch called Ilegal Smooth, finished for a few weeks or months in Ilegal (that’s a brand name) mezcal barrels.
