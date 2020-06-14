The smallest distillery in Scotland

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Edradour bills itself as such, which was indeed true until 2013, when the smaller Strathearn distillery opened nearby.

We actually tried to find Strathearn on our last trip and failed (obviously it’s not open to the public – no signage at all!). But I digress. Amazingly, Edradour runs with a staff of two to distill its spirit. The current owners, independent bottler Signatory Vintage, bought it in 2002.

Edradour sits high on a hill overlooking the picturesque town of Pitlochry, conveniently located about halfway between Edinburgh and Glasgow in the south, and the majority of distilleries in the north. As such, it’s the perfect place to stop on the way. I highly recommend a stop in Pitlochry, not only because of the whisky, but because of the town itself. It’s quaint and beautiful, and full of shops, restaurants and pubs.

There’s another distillery in Pitlochry too, much more easily found. Blair Athol is just two minutes from the center of Pitlochry. It produces wonderful single malt, but is mostly part of the Bell’s brand of blended scotch.