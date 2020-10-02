Stamp Collecting Day event set for Oct. 18

Collectors of postage stamps from the United States and around the world will find more postage stamps than they can count at Lincoln’s third annual fall Stamp Collecting Day on Sunday, Oct. 18, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at College View Adventist Church, 48th and Prescott streets.

Sponsored by the Lincoln Stamp Club, the fall Stamp Collecting Day will feature tens of thousands of postage stamps on sale at bargain prices. There will be penny stamps for youth and nickel stamps for adults, and stamps by the bucket at $1 for youth and $5 for adults.

Lincoln Stamp Club members will demonstrate how to use stamp collecting tools including tongs, catalogs, mounts, albums, perforation gauges, watermarking trays, UV lights for phosphorescent tagging identification, and color guides. Scouts are encouraged to attend, and free evaluations will be done on stamp collections brought to the event.

October is National Stamp Collecting Month. This annual celebration of postage stamp collecting—philately—traces its roots back to efforts in 1981 by the U.S. Postal Service and the Council of Philatelic Organizations to promote stamp collecting. With October’s cooler days and longer nights, there is no better time to get lost in the immense world of postage stamps and to travel, through them, to distant lands and different times in American and world history.