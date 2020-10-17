Personal memories of Pershing Center activities through the decades

Editor’s note: This article is not intended to be an all-encompassing history of Pershing Auditorium, later known as the Pershing Center. It simply reflects the author’s personal memories, from the time it opened in 1957 until it closed in 2014. The building will be demolished as part of a redevelopment of the entire block that will combine affordable housing, retail, a wellness center and central library. Developer White Lotus estimates construction will start in 2022 and be completed in 2024.
When Pershing Auditorium opened in Lincoln in 1957, I was a student at Superior High School in Superior, Nebraska. My aunt, Freda Schmeling, a 10th grade English teacher at Lincoln High School, often invited me to come to Lincoln and attend special events with her.
My first exposure to Pershing was that first year in 1957, when the famous play “Inherit the Wind” was performed with a cast of leading performers who had taken the play on tour. The story involved a trial in Tennessee of a high school teacher regarding Darwin’s theory of evolution in a small Bible Belt town. It was known as the Scopes Trial.
Two nationally known lawyers matched up – Clarence Darrow, played by Frederick March, defended John Scopes, and Lincoln’s own William Jennings Bryan handled the prosecution. Bryan was played by actor Martin Gable, husband of Kitty Carlisle, a regular panelist on the “What’s My Line” TV game show.
As a student heavily involved in high school drama, I was excited to attend a play with famous actors. When I entered the building, I was awestruck. It was huge, and it had such a large audience area. For the play, the basketball floor was filled with rows of folding chairs, and the balcony was full to the rafters.
Pershing, like the Pinnacle Bank Arena, was designed as a multi-purpose venue for basketball games, concerts, operas, stage plays, and when the floor was frozen, the Ice Capades.
One of Pershing’s negative aspects was that with the huge, tall ceiling, the sound transmission was not ideal. Modern sound techniques make the Pinnacle Bank Arena a much better venue.
The previous city auditorium on the southeast corner of 10th and M streets still stands and has had a number of businesses in it. It was small by Pershing standards. By the time Pershing opened, Lincoln had a population of about 120,000 and was ready for a bigger venue.
Backstage visits
I came to Lincoln for another play, which starred Agnes Moorehead, who is famous for her role as Samantha’s witch mother in the TV series “Bewitched.” She also starred in a number of movies and TV series, and died of cancer at age 73. It was said that she was exposed to radioactive fallout during the shooting of the movie “The Conqueror” in St. George, Utah, where atmospheric atomic bomb testing had been done.
I don’t know how Aunt Freda managed it, but after the show I was able to visit Moorehead in her dressing room backstage at Pershing. She was in a dressing gown and had very long, red hair. This was before long nails came to the Midwest, and she had long, purple fingernails that extended a good 3 inches beyond the ends of her fingers.
When she learned that I had attended the play and was active in high school drama, she was most gracious, asking me what plays I had been in. She autographed the play program for me.
In the fall of 1958, I enrolled at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Many top-name groups came to Pershing for concerts while I attended undergraduate and Law School classes. Johnny Mathis and the Kingston Trio performed there in 1960, and Peter, Paul & Mary were there in 1963. Johnny Carson, Louis Armstrong, Fats Domino, Benny Goodman and Johnny Cash were among the earliest acts at Pershing. Much later, on June 20, 1977, Elvis Presley performed one of his last concerts at Pershing before he died.
One of the highest points of my relationship with Pershing was in 1965 and involved Henry Mancini, who had written the score for several top movies. “Moon River” from “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” was a top 10 hit, and who can forget the “Pink Panther” theme song? I loved his music and had a number of his albums.
For his performance in Lincoln, Mancini did not bring a full orchestra. Some of the section leaders were from out of town, with a lot of fill-in from members of Lincoln’s Symphony Orchestra.
This time I worked my way backstage by visiting with a helpful usher, explaining that I was in the University Marching Band and Symphonic Concert Band, and was a great admirer of Mancini and wanted to meet him. After the show I went back, introduced myself, said my bit and met one of the most warm and easygoing celebrities ever. We had a good talk, and he encouraged me to continue my musical pursuits.
Family events
After Law College and a stint with the U.S. Army in Vietnam, I returned to Lincoln married and with our first child on the way. A couple of years later, along came boy/girl twins. As the children grew older, we took them to Pershing for the Ringling Bros., Barnam and Bailey Circus and the Shrine Circus, which was an annual event.
Once a year, the Ice Capades came to Lincoln. We took the children to see this show, complete with beautiful figure skating and spectacular costumes.
In those days, the Chicago, Burlington & Quincy Railroad was still promoting travel by passenger train, and one year it ran a passenger special from Alliance to Lincoln, bringing people to the Ice Capades. The train was very long, and every seat was filled.
Pershing was also the site of many trade shows, garden shows and the like. As a member of a Sertoma Club in Lincoln, I spent time in Pershing when all the Sertoma clubs from Lincoln put on a pancake feed fundraiser. The event served over 7,000 meals, from breakfast to about 8 p.m., in Pershing’s basement.
Perhaps the highlight of my continuing connection with Pershing was during my junior year at UNL. I was in Army Reserve Officer Training Corps, and the Army, Navy and Air Force ROTC departments organized a Military Ball at Pershing. For some reason, the juniors in ROTC were featured rather than the seniors. The ROTC staff arranged dates with sorority girls for those of us who didn’t have steadies.
At one point the juniors with dates paraded down the center aisle, couple by couple, introduced on the loudspeaker. A follow spotlight shined on each couple for a short time as we went down the aisle. I was a celebrity, at least for that evening!
Alas, as Lincoln continued to grow, Pershing was too small. In order to book the top acts and concerts, larger audiences than what Pershing could accommodate were required. Hence, the move to build the Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Redevelopment on the horizon
Today, Pershing sits empty, as it has since 2014. Plans have been approved to demolish it for redevelopment of that block.
I won’t make an effort to go and watch Pershing being torn down. But I will always carry fond memories of that great auditorium and the events that it housed for so many years. My association with it stretches over several decades, and it was involved in many chapters of my life in Lincoln.
