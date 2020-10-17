Personal memories of Pershing Center activities through the decades

I don’t know how Aunt Freda managed it, but after the show I was able to visit Moorehead in her dressing room backstage at Pershing. She was in a dressing gown and had very long, red hair. This was before long nails came to the Midwest, and she had long, purple fingernails that extended a good 3 inches beyond the ends of her fingers.

When she learned that I had attended the play and was active in high school drama, she was most gracious, asking me what plays I had been in. She autographed the play program for me.

In the fall of 1958, I enrolled at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Many top-name groups came to Pershing for concerts while I attended undergraduate and Law School classes. Johnny Mathis and the Kingston Trio performed there in 1960, and Peter, Paul & Mary were there in 1963. Johnny Carson, Louis Armstrong, Fats Domino, Benny Goodman and Johnny Cash were among the earliest acts at Pershing. Much later, on June 20, 1977, Elvis Presley performed one of his last concerts at Pershing before he died.

One of the highest points of my relationship with Pershing was in 1965 and involved Henry Mancini, who had written the score for several top movies. “Moon River” from “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” was a top 10 hit, and who can forget the “Pink Panther” theme song? I loved his music and had a number of his albums.