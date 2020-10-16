Mayor’s Arts Awards going virtual Oct. 20

When COVID-19 struck in early spring, the Lincoln Arts Council knew the 42nd annual Mayor's Arts Awards was in jeopardy. As LAC’s marquee celebration, the awards are held annually in Pinnacle Bank Arena, drawing 500 people to honor Lincoln's best artists, educators and philanthropists.

Exemplifying the creativity that the LAC champions in the arts, it came up with a new plan for the event, which is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 20 at 7 p.m. The Mayor's Arts Awards event will go virtual, and it's going to be unlike any of your mind-numbing daily Zooms. It will be a lively, full-out celebration with music, videos and a live auction.

When the 2020 Mayor's Arts Awards ceremony was originally conceived, the chosen theme was “Joy.” Nobody could have dreamed how much we would all come to need and cherish joy this year. 2020 was meant to be a year of celebration, and the year's musical soundtrack was to be Beethoven's "Ode to Joy." What a way to embrace his 250th birthday!

As it happens, 2020's story turned out to be more like Beethoven's than we might ever have imagined. Our joy has sprung from our suffering, from having overcome adversity. Art and music are expressions of joy, especially when times are difficult. Art and music help and uplift us. For artists, writers, musicians and creators, the creative process is cathartic. We can all find joy in art.