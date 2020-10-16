Mayor’s Arts Awards going virtual Oct. 20

When COVID-19 struck in early spring, the Lincoln Arts Council knew the 42nd annual Mayor's Arts Awards was in jeopardy. As LAC’s marquee celebration, the awards are held annually in Pinnacle Bank Arena, drawing 500 people to honor Lincoln's best artists, educators and philanthropists.
Exemplifying the creativity that the LAC champions in the arts, it came up with a new plan for the event, which is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 20 at 7 p.m. The Mayor's Arts Awards event will go virtual, and it's going to be unlike any of your mind-numbing daily Zooms. It will be a lively, full-out celebration with music, videos and a live auction.
When the 2020 Mayor's Arts Awards ceremony was originally conceived, the chosen theme was “Joy.” Nobody could have dreamed how much we would all come to need and cherish joy this year. 2020 was meant to be a year of celebration, and the year's musical soundtrack was to be Beethoven's "Ode to Joy." What a way to embrace his 250th birthday!
As it happens, 2020's story turned out to be more like Beethoven's than we might ever have imagined. Our joy has sprung from our suffering, from having overcome adversity. Art and music are expressions of joy, especially when times are difficult. Art and music help and uplift us. For artists, writers, musicians and creators, the creative process is cathartic. We can all find joy in art.
In this spirit, the LAC has partnered with Basement Creators Network and Firespring to put together an online extravaganza that will be streamed on a multitude of virtual platforms, including the LAC website, City of Lincoln website, Basement Creators Network website, YouTube livestream and Facebook Live.
The show will profile all of this year's winners, including artist Robert Esquivel, writers Lucy Adkins and Becky Breed, musician Kim Salistean, educator Robert Henrichs, philanthropists Jack and Sally Campbell, and many more. See the full list at artscene.org. It's also where you can go on Tuesday to watch the livestreamed event.
A highlight this year is an online art auction featuring canvases painted by 20 of Nebraska's most talented artists. The auction went live Oct. 1, and bidding will end at the end of the awards broadcast. What an opportunity to get some great art and help support the arts at the same time. The auction is being hosted by BiddingOwl and can easily be found by Googling “bidding owl” and “Lincoln Arts Council,” or find the link at artscene.org.
Lincoln is filled with businesses and individuals, like Ameritas and Avery Woods, who support the arts. Without them, this online event would not be possible. Be sure to go to artscene.org to see everyone supporting the Mayor’s Arts Awards.
Grab a drink and some food, and settle into your comfiest chair on Tuesday for this joyous celebration.
