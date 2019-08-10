{{featured_button_text}}
Lincolnites named Aksarben princesses and escorts

Aksarben Women's Ball Committee members hosted their Royal Court Welcome July 27-28 and announced the following princesses and escorts from Lincoln for this year's ball: (Front row, from left) Carolyn Hove, Madeleine Tolly, Brennan Kolbo; (back row, from left) Abigail Fahleson, Nichole Heimes, Blake Coen, Jared Jesske, Hannah Howerter and Madeline Whitehead.

 COURTESY PHOTO BY DWYER PHOTOGRAPHY
Tags

L Magazine editor

Mark Schwaninger is L magazine and Neighborhood Extra editor.

