Lincoln’s cigar bars/lounges foster friendships, relaxation

Under the eye of Jeff Fry, head of humidor operations, Capital’s humidor sports some 40-plus brands including Crux, Archetype, Padron, Cohiba and Alec Bradley. (Capital Cigar is the only Alec Bradley branded lounge in the United States.)

Operations Officer Brylin Brown explains that Capital’s bar offers elite cocktails as well as “being heavy” on whiskeys, especially high-end bourbons and scotches.

Co-owners Tony Goins and Austin Hillis say that they wanted a location for the lounge on the south side of town, since there were really no places to entertain people [in that area], explains Goins.

“We wanted to create the perfect lounge,” adds Hillis. “We worked hard to achieve our goal and are happy that we did. And we strive to be better yet every day.”

Constant reinforcement of the importance of pleasing their patrons is reflected in Capital’s vision of creating an ambiance where its customers can experience a “mini-vacation for friends” — a haven where “friends enjoy friends.”

Goins and Hillis created a plan called Five Pillars to achieve their goals, which focused on ventilation, customer service, high-end cigar selection, a well-balanced bar and comfortable seating.