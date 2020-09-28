Lincoln’s cigar bars/lounges foster friendships, relaxation

A certain camaraderie can develop among cigar smokers … a kinship where discussion grows, new friendships are nurtured, a group commonness is fostered, and relaxation and comfort deepens.
Lincoln has three cigar bars/lounges where customer satisfaction and solace are important facets of the establishments’ relationships with their patrons.
Cigarz Lounge
The Haymarket’s Cigarz Lounge, 800 Q St., #104, opened in 2016, with current owner/manager Stacy Williams acquiring it in 2018.
Amid comfortable seating and big screen monitors, approximately 50 patrons can enjoy a cigar and cocktail. The lounge’s small patio area allows cigar smoking but no outside alcohol consumption because of city property regulations.
The lounge atmosphere is upscale but laid back, according to Williams, who says that lounge regulars routinely welcome newcomers. Such nurturing of fellowship and bonding is important to Williams, who comments that a cigar and cocktail can produce an aura of relaxation that allows individuals to escape everyday pressures and demands.
Some of the more popular brands stocked in the Cigarz humidor include Esteban Carreras, San Christobal and Warfighter. Williams said that Cigarz was the first retailer to carry Warfigher – originally a Nebraska-based cigar manufacturer, now located in Texas.
According to Williams, half of Cigarz’ humidor is stocked with brands that are consistently represented, while the remaining half are a fluctuating assortment of newer brands.
While Cigarz has craft beers, cocktails are the main course at the bar. Williams says the lounge has cocktail options from $5 to $95 – “a wide range to fit everyone’s pleasure.”
Daytime patrons’ ages are 45-plus, with 15-20 percent being women. Early evening consists of a cocktail and cigar crowd (20-30 years old). Smokers come less frequently during Friday and Saturday late-night hours.
Cigarz offers twice-monthly cigar and craft beer pairings, and games like chess, dominos, cribbage and backgammon are popular with customers. An appearance by Minnesota comedian Carl Giannetto is tentatively scheduled for September.
To assist in the removal of cigar smoke, Cigarz utilizes four commercial smoke eaters to keep the air fresh.
Jake’s Cigars & Spirits
Over at Jake’s Cigars & Spirits, 101 N. 14th St., #1, cigar and spirits sales are lively, but one element is currently absent, according to the establishment’s retail manager, Todd Cox. With the presence of the COVID-19 virus in Lincoln and concern about sanitation issues (ash-filled ashtrays, etc.), Jake’s management made the difficult decision to temporarily not allow smoking within the facility.
Customers can still purchase cigars from Jake’s well-stocked humidor or indulge in beer or mixed drinks from the bar. Cox suggests people check Jake’s Facebook page for updates of when smoking will be allowed.
With a demographic that is quite diverse – from college students to regulars – Jake’s defines itself as more bar-like than lounge, drawing in customers from all walks of life.
“We’re very welcoming and have a large seating capacity – 75 in the smoking side, and 49 in Jake’s separate non-smoking room,” Cox said.
Centrally located in downtown Lincoln, Cox said that in addition to regulars Jake’s gets a lot of walk-in traffic. “We attempt to make everyone feel as welcome as possible,” he says. “Come in and sit down with a beverage, cigar and conversation.”
Arturo Fuente, Avo, Camacho, Drew Estate and Crowned Heads are some of Jake’s most requested smokes. The bar has a good representation of craft beers and hosts an occasional cigar and spirits pairing, while boutique spirits are the major focus in the non-smoking room.
Like Cigarz, Jake’s is equipped with commercial smoke eaters to pull fresh air in from the outside and purge inside air out.
Capital Cigar Lounge
Lincoln's final addition to cigar bar/lounges is Capital Cigar Lounge, 5505 S. 16th St., #100, which opened in its current location in October 2018.
Under the eye of Jeff Fry, head of humidor operations, Capital’s humidor sports some 40-plus brands including Crux, Archetype, Padron, Cohiba and Alec Bradley. (Capital Cigar is the only Alec Bradley branded lounge in the United States.)
Operations Officer Brylin Brown explains that Capital’s bar offers elite cocktails as well as “being heavy” on whiskeys, especially high-end bourbons and scotches.
Co-owners Tony Goins and Austin Hillis say that they wanted a location for the lounge on the south side of town, since there were really no places to entertain people [in that area], explains Goins.
“We wanted to create the perfect lounge,” adds Hillis. “We worked hard to achieve our goal and are happy that we did. And we strive to be better yet every day.”
Constant reinforcement of the importance of pleasing their patrons is reflected in Capital’s vision of creating an ambiance where its customers can experience a “mini-vacation for friends” — a haven where “friends enjoy friends.”
Goins and Hillis created a plan called Five Pillars to achieve their goals, which focused on ventilation, customer service, high-end cigar selection, a well-balanced bar and comfortable seating.
The duo seem satisfied with their efforts: a top-notch ventilation system that was supplemented by a special disinfection program installed this spring; staff members who instill a culture welcoming to patrons, including recognizing regulars and knowing their names and cigar/drink preferences; and plush and attractive seating and trappings.
“We try to make it difficult [for patrons] not to interact with others,” says Fry. “No barriers – not social, economic or elitist.”
The customer base for Capital Cigar is generally ages 30-50, with males comprising 70 percent and women 30 percent. The lounge seats 67, and a private member area seats 20-plus and has personal cigar lockers. (The private member area is branded by Cohiba cigars.) A conference room can be used for business meetings, retirement or birthday parties, and features videoconferencing or conference call capability.
Recently, Capital has added public cigar lockers to its public humidor for rental. The public lockers function in the style of safe deposit boxes.
Goins and Hillis say they want the lounge to be a place for people to meet people – perhaps some with whom they might ordinarily meet – to relax and engage in conversations, and to be an extension of home … all the while enjoying a cigar and beverage.
And definitely worth mentioning …
While not a cigar bar or lounge, it would be lax not to recognize Cliff’s Smoke Shop, 140 N. 12th St. One can’t smoke a cigar inside Cliff’s, but co-owners Miles Johnston and Jay Staley claim the honor at 67 years as being the oldest continuously operating smoke shop in Nebraska, and perhaps the Midwest region.
