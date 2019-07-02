{{featured_button_text}}
90th Academy Awards - Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Ashley Graham, left, and Justin Ervin arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 4, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. 

 Evan Agostini, Invision/AP

Lincoln native and supermodel Ashley Graham talks about the racism she has seen being married to cinematographer Justin Ervin in an interview for the July cover of Allure magazine.

"We had gone to Italy, and a man spat on him.” Graham said in the Allure interview. “It’s heartbreaking. It can make you really angry. But it’s like, how are you going to change that anger into a teachable moment?”

In Graham's book, "A New Model: What Confidence, Beauty and Power Really Look Like," she wrote about her family's reaction when she brought Ervin home, according to a Yahoo Lifestyle article. "I had never seen my loving, hardworking, and wonderful grandma be so hurtful and so racist. I was in shock."

The model and businesswoman expanded on her thoughts in the Allure article about being a "curvy girl" representing a makeup brand and what makes representation vs. tokenism. Graham has an all-woman team of managers for her lingerie business.

"I feel like a boss when I walk in — it’s me and my girls," she told Allure. "I imagine the beginning of Entourage: We’re walking in slow motion; everyone’s hair is blowing. It’s like, ‘We’re here to own this shit.’"

Photos: Ashley Graham

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
2
0
0
0

Tags

Online editor

Victoria Ayotte Brown is the Journal Star online editor.

Load comments