Lincoln native and supermodel Ashley Graham talks about the racism she has seen being married to cinematographer Justin Ervin in an interview for the July cover of Allure magazine.
"We had gone to Italy, and a man spat on him.” Graham said in the Allure interview. “It’s heartbreaking. It can make you really angry. But it’s like, how are you going to change that anger into a teachable moment?”
In Graham's book, "A New Model: What Confidence, Beauty and Power Really Look Like," she wrote about her family's reaction when she brought Ervin home, according to a Yahoo Lifestyle article. "I had never seen my loving, hardworking, and wonderful grandma be so hurtful and so racist. I was in shock."
The model and businesswoman expanded on her thoughts in the Allure article about being a "curvy girl" representing a makeup brand and what makes representation vs. tokenism. Graham has an all-woman team of managers for her lingerie business.
"I feel like a boss when I walk in — it’s me and my girls," she told Allure. "I imagine the beginning of Entourage: We’re walking in slow motion; everyone’s hair is blowing. It’s like, ‘We’re here to own this shit.’"
Photos: Ashley Graham
2019 CFDA Fashion Awards - Arrivals
2019 CFDA Fashion Awards - Arrivals
2019 MET Museum Costume Institute Benefit Gala
2019 MET Museum Costume Institute Benefit Gala
2019 Variety's Power of Women: New York
Bucks Nets Basketball
91st Academy Awards - Vanity Fair Oscar Party
91st Academy Awards - Arrivals
91st Academy Awards - Arrivals
NYFW Fall/Winter 2019 - Brandon Maxwell
Glamour Women of the Year Awards 2018
2018 God's Love We Deliver Golden Heart Awards
Italy Fashion Dolce & Gabbana
2018 CFDA Fashion Awards - Arrivals
2018 MET Museum Costume Institute Benefit Gala
90th Academy Awards - Vanity Fair Oscar Party
2018 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Launch
NYFW Fall/Winter 2018-Brandon Maxwell Runway Show
NYFW Fall/Winter 2018-Christian Siriano Runway Show
2018 Fashion Week amfAR Gala New York
2018 Warner Music Group Pre-Grammy Party
Revlon Live Boldly Campaign Launch Event
BUILD Speaker Series: Jan. 9, 2018
90th Academy Awards - Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Gabrielle Union and Ashley Graham
Ashley Graham Portrait Session
Ashley Graham
Ashley Graham on Sports Illustrated
Ashley Graham
Ashley Graham, Catt Sadler
Ashley Graham
Ashley Graham
Ashley Graham
Ashley Graham
Ashley Graham
NY Season 2 Premiere of "Orange Is The New Black"
Ashley Graham
Ashley Graham
Ashley Graham
