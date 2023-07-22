(For the next two months, columnist Jim McKee will be contributing new columns on the first week of the month. On other weeks, the Journal Star will publish some of McKee's past columns. This one ran on Jan. 20, 2013.)

Once just the end of the line, North Platte still is a Union Pacific town with the Golden Spike observation tower, Lincoln County’s capital and home of Buffalo Bill’s Scout’s Rest Ranch. But getting there has had its ups and downs.

Shorter County was defined by the Nebraska Legislature in 1860, and in that year William S. Penniston and A. J. Miller established a trading post known as Cold Water not far from what later would be Fort McPherson. Around their trading post several saloons soon were in operation. In the same area, Cottonwood Springs was designated as the first county seat and a few months later became the site of a Pony Express station.

In 1866, General G. M. Dodge surveyed the route of the Union Pacific Railroad through the area in what had been renamed Lincoln County in December of 1861. Penniston and Miller, aware of the certain success the railroad would bring, built a small frame store at what would become Locust and Front streets in what the railroad would name North Platte. A few months later they physically moved what was left of their operation at Cold Water to North Platte, and on Nov. 12, 1867, the county seat also was relocated there from Cottonwood Springs to a small log cabin.

The year 1866 also saw the city’s first newspaper, Pioneer on Wheels, published in a boxcar for the few residents who lived primarily in sod houses and a few frame buildings. The first post office in North Platte was opened in February of 1867, only three months after the first Union Pacific tracks reached the site. With the railroad came not only workers but a variety of support businesses, some far less than savory.

As North Platte was to be a division point, the Union Pacific erected a 10-stall roundhouse, a large frame hotel, blacksmith shops and other support buildings. Within months the population, albeit temporarily, rose to about 2,000.

When the terminus moved westward to Julesburg the following June, however, the population fell to perhaps as low as 150. Some of the less permanent structures even were picked up and moved as well. Because the status of division point remained, North Platte slowly and steadily began to grow again, this time with more permanent buildings and a better reputation.

A huge ice house was built west of today’s Willow Street, and the roundhouse managed double duty when it was pressed into service as a shelter when the town was threatened in 1868 by an Indian attack that, fortunately, did not materialize.

As North Platte slowly grew, the national depression of 1873 briefly intervened, but in 1874 the city was incorporated, with Union Pacific employee A. Ries voted in as mayor by a margin of 39 votes.

In 1879, the population reached an estimated 1,600 and boasted a $2,000 church and $17,000 “elegant” school; the community had an abundance of general stores, grocers, hardware shops and druggists as well as the U. S. Land Office for the area. By 1910 North Platte had replaced its 1888 waterworks, had built 15 miles of sidewalk, completed a new Carnegie Library, and Riverdale Park had been established with 250 planted trees.

U.S. Congressman Moses Kinkaid pushed for a permanent Post Office and federal courthouse in 1908. That November, a $9,000 site had been purchased, and in 1913 the new building had been completed on North Locust, now called 5th and Jeffers.

The original 1869 depot hotel burned in 1915, and in March of 1919 a new brick depot was completed. When an artificial ice plant was finished near the ice house at a reported cost of $250,000, it was called “one of the largest ice houses in the world.”

Through the years North Platte gained worldwide attention as being the home of Buffalo Bill Cody. On Christmas day of 1941, Rae Wilson began a canteen for WWII troops with volunteers from 125 area communities, which, by the time it closed on April 1, 1946, had served an estimated 6 million servicemen. Sadly the historic depot was razed, leaving only memories of its amazing WWII legacy.

The third event of notoriety was initiated when the Union Pacific opened a $3.5 million hump yard. In 1968, this was enlarged as the eastbound section of the Bailey Consolidation Yard. With the westbound section’s completion at $40 million, it became the most automated and now “the largest rail yard in the world,” sorting cars to build more than 150 trains a day.

The Moses Kinkaid-inspired federal building was replaced in 1965, with the original structure becoming North Platte College. In 2009, the building was placed on the National Register of Historic Places and now houses the Prairie Arts Center.

Today North Platte continues as a growing, prosperous trading center of about 25,000, far removed from its rough beginning and its boisterous reputation as Little Chicago “because of prostitution, gambling and booze” in the 1920 and 1930s and beyond. There are many fascinating stories to hear, an interesting architectural walking tour of downtown, the Union Pacific Golden Spike Tower, art galleries, Nebraska Game and Park’s Scout’s Rest Ranch and Lincoln County Historical Museum, to name only a few.